Rockzilla Tour with Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves Coming to Capital Credit Union Park August 14th

MGM has parted ways with Universal Pictures for international film distribution. In a joint press release, MGM has announced that Warner Bros. will distribute its upcoming movies overseas. However, the pact does not include “Bond 26,” the next chapter in the James Bond series, as well as director Chinonye Chukwu’s historical drama “Till” (set for Oct. 14) and “Women Talking” (Dec. 2). Universal Pictures International is handling the rollout for those films outside the U.S. as part of a previous distribution agreement between the two companies. Under their former agreement, Universal had helped MGM steer pandemic-era releases Ridley Scott’s starry crime drama...

MOVIES ・ 29 MINUTES AGO