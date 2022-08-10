ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

KISSIMMEE EAT & DRINK

KISSIMMEE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WESH

Some school bus routes expected to change in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Transportation officials in Osceola County say for the first two weeks of school, they analyze how many kids are getting on and off the buses and where. Then, they adjust accordingly. That means routes will be changing which impacts the timing of when your child’s...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Florida State
Kissimmee, FL
Florida Government
mynews13.com

More affordable housing for good senior neighbors

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Next year, a new affordable housing complex will open in Osceola County to house low income seniors. The Osceola Council on Aging announced it would receive a $5.69 million HUD grant and an additional $4.3 million from the Osceola County government and the city of Kissimmee to converting a 6.6 acres golf course into a 60-unit affordable housing complex for seniors.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
#Safety Training
villages-news.com

SWAT team ends armed standoff at home in The Villages

The SWAT team from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office ended an armed standoff at a home Saturday morning in The Villages. The standoff began at about 10 a.m. with the sheriff’s office warning residents about an armed subject who had barricaded himself in at a home on Clearwater Run in the Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores. Residents were ordered to remain in their homes. There were no evacuations.
floridapolitics.com

Jim Harrison, CEO of Orlando’s LYNX bus system, dies

Harrison has been a fixture in Central Florida transportation planning for decades. James E. “Jim” Harrison, chief executive officer of metro-Orlando’s LYNX bus system, died unexpectedly Friday morning, the Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority said. Harrison, 63, had been a longtime figure in Central Florida transportation planning...
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Camp Wewa manager dismissed with a City memorandum

Camp Wewa is a place to create memories for children of all ages that last a lifetime. According to the City of Apopka website, it offers fun-filled summer activities for youth and teens. It provides activities, arts and crafts, athletics, boating, and target sports, and hosts events, parties, team-building retreats, educational trips, and other group programs throughout the year.
APOPKA, FL
cityofoviedo.net

Oviedo in the News

The Oviedo City Charter provides that the City Manager present the City Council with a proposed budget on or before July 31st. The FY 2022-2023 includes a tentative millage rate of 5.3350 mills for the General Fund and 0.1400 mills for the General Obligation Bonds, for a total millage rate of 5.4750 mills. The City Council will discuss the Proposed Budget at a work session on August 22, 2022 at 5:30 PM with Budget Hearings occurring on September 8th (Thursday) and September 19th, 2022 at 6:30 PM.
OVIEDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

OCPS Responds to Comments by School Board Candidate

While Brewer’s comments targeted School Board Chair Teresa Jacobs, who is running for re-election on August 23rd, OCPS staff directly responded, not the political consulting firm who handles her campaign. The response was sent one day before the new school year started for students. OCPS Chief Communications Officer Scott Howat, who reportedly makes around $180,000 according to GovSalaries, worked on the responses. Here are the comments from Brewer and the OCPS district staff responses for each one:
ORLANDO, FL
aroundosceola.com

Energy bill assistance available to seniors through Sept. 30

Qualifying Central Florida seniors experiencing an energy crisis have until Sept. 30 to apply for up to $5,000 in energy bill assistance through the Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP). As costs continue to rise due to increased cooling thanks to hot weather, and rising costs, it’s more important than ever that remaining EHEAP funds get into the hands those seniors who may have past due energy bills. Senior Resource Alliance (SRA), which processed more than 1,300 applications in 2021, many due to the aftermath of COVID-19, oversees the program in our area. The Osceola Council on Aging is a SRA partner agency, and processes EHEAP in Osceola County.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

