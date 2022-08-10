Read full article on original website
WESH
Orlando city commissioners to consider implementing more safety measures downtown
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando city officials are looking to further improve safety for those going out at night downtown. City commissioners will discuss a handful of new protocols next week that look to make everything from parking lots to bars themselves safer. These proposed changes have been in the...
WESH
Some school bus routes expected to change in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Transportation officials in Osceola County say for the first two weeks of school, they analyze how many kids are getting on and off the buses and where. Then, they adjust accordingly. That means routes will be changing which impacts the timing of when your child’s...
Orange County issues 100 tickets for speeders in school zones on first day of school
ORLANDO, Fla. — Some Central Florida drivers taking their kids to school in the mornings need to slow down. Local law enforcement said they have already seen a number of drivers speeding through school zones. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. In fact, Orange County deputies said...
Orange County Sheriff’s Office welcomes 14 new deputies from Valencia College program
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A group of new Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies is ready to protect and serve the community. A total of 14 students graduated from the Valencia College Basic Law Enforcement Program Thursday. The recruits took their oath of office at the First Baptist Orlando...
click orlando
WATCH: Armed school ‘guardians’ train in Lake County to stop active shooter
TAVARES, Fla. – The sound of simulated gunfire echoed through the hallways and classrooms of Tavares High School this summer as armed school district employees, known as guardians, practiced tracking down and stopping an active school shooter. “This is the world we live in. Our precious resources are in...
fox35orlando.com
City of Orlando employee suspended, accused of using vehicle to block driveway to abortion clinic
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An employee with the City of Orlando has been suspended after complaints they blocked the driveway of a local clinic. FOX 35 first brought you this story last week. Employees at the clinic – which provides abortions – says the worker parked a city vehicle in...
mynews13.com
More affordable housing for good senior neighbors
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Next year, a new affordable housing complex will open in Osceola County to house low income seniors. The Osceola Council on Aging announced it would receive a $5.69 million HUD grant and an additional $4.3 million from the Osceola County government and the city of Kissimmee to converting a 6.6 acres golf course into a 60-unit affordable housing complex for seniors.
Happening Saturday: Farm Share food giveaway in Kissimmee
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Osceola County families will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost on Saturday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Kissimmee. Organizers said the...
villages-news.com
SWAT team ends armed standoff at home in The Villages
The SWAT team from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office ended an armed standoff at a home Saturday morning in The Villages. The standoff began at about 10 a.m. with the sheriff’s office warning residents about an armed subject who had barricaded himself in at a home on Clearwater Run in the Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores. Residents were ordered to remain in their homes. There were no evacuations.
floridapolitics.com
Jim Harrison, CEO of Orlando’s LYNX bus system, dies
Harrison has been a fixture in Central Florida transportation planning for decades. James E. “Jim” Harrison, chief executive officer of metro-Orlando’s LYNX bus system, died unexpectedly Friday morning, the Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority said. Harrison, 63, had been a longtime figure in Central Florida transportation planning...
positivelyosceola.com
Hart Memorial Library in Kissimmee to Offer Free Spanish for Beginners Classes Beginning in September
Have you been thinking about learning Spanish, maybe just enough to better understand casual conversations, or to begin your path toward being a proficient Spanish speaker? The Osceola Library System’s Hart Memorial Library in Kissimmee may have exactly what you’re looking for. Beginning Thursday, September 8, at Hart...
theapopkavoice.com
Camp Wewa manager dismissed with a City memorandum
Camp Wewa is a place to create memories for children of all ages that last a lifetime. According to the City of Apopka website, it offers fun-filled summer activities for youth and teens. It provides activities, arts and crafts, athletics, boating, and target sports, and hosts events, parties, team-building retreats, educational trips, and other group programs throughout the year.
click orlando
1 dead, 2 kids among 5 hospitalized after crash in Osceola County, troopers say
A 45-year-old woman was killed and five others injured in an Osceola County crash on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 2022 Toyota Camry was driving westbound on State Road 60 west of Mae Bass Road when it drifted into the eastbound lane and into the path of a 2017 Dodge Caravan.
cityofoviedo.net
Oviedo in the News
The Oviedo City Charter provides that the City Manager present the City Council with a proposed budget on or before July 31st. The FY 2022-2023 includes a tentative millage rate of 5.3350 mills for the General Fund and 0.1400 mills for the General Obligation Bonds, for a total millage rate of 5.4750 mills. The City Council will discuss the Proposed Budget at a work session on August 22, 2022 at 5:30 PM with Budget Hearings occurring on September 8th (Thursday) and September 19th, 2022 at 6:30 PM.
mynews13.com
School district responds to Apopka families' complaints about school bus policy
APOPKA, Fla. — Not all parents appreciate how their child’s first day back to school went. Orange County Public School transportation will carry 70,000 students this year. OCPS has a driver & monitor shortage of 100 individuals. The school system said that any distance within two miles of...
Deputies respond to multiple crashes just south of Bartow; 1 dead
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a pair of crashes that occurred just south of Bartow Friday morning.
westorlandonews.com
OCPS Responds to Comments by School Board Candidate
While Brewer’s comments targeted School Board Chair Teresa Jacobs, who is running for re-election on August 23rd, OCPS staff directly responded, not the political consulting firm who handles her campaign. The response was sent one day before the new school year started for students. OCPS Chief Communications Officer Scott Howat, who reportedly makes around $180,000 according to GovSalaries, worked on the responses. Here are the comments from Brewer and the OCPS district staff responses for each one:
Central Florida food banks are seeing more people due to inflation
ORLANDO, Fla. — Longer lines are forming at Central Florida food banks, mainly because of rising prices. The typical family pays about $460 more per month for the same items bought last year. Most people and businesses do not have the extra cash they need, which becomes an issue...
aroundosceola.com
Energy bill assistance available to seniors through Sept. 30
Qualifying Central Florida seniors experiencing an energy crisis have until Sept. 30 to apply for up to $5,000 in energy bill assistance through the Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP). As costs continue to rise due to increased cooling thanks to hot weather, and rising costs, it’s more important than ever that remaining EHEAP funds get into the hands those seniors who may have past due energy bills. Senior Resource Alliance (SRA), which processed more than 1,300 applications in 2021, many due to the aftermath of COVID-19, oversees the program in our area. The Osceola Council on Aging is a SRA partner agency, and processes EHEAP in Osceola County.
click orlando
Child ejected in crash as Florida man fled traffic stop at 100 mph, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Multiple people, including a child, were injured late last month when a Florida man fleeing from a traffic stop in Melbourne crashed into at least five vehicles, officials said. After two Melbourne police officers were dispatched July 25 at 5:41 p.m. regarding a possible aggravated battery...
