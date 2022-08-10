Green Bay, Wis – The Chinooks traveled to Green Bay for their final road game of the season on Friday night. Lakeshore (16-18) lost to Green Bay (20-14) 6-3 at Capital Credit Union Park. The Chinooks managed three runs on six total hits, stranding six runners on base throughout the game. Lakeshore was able to hop out to an early lead, but the Rockers bounced back with big innings late in the game to secure their 20th win of the second half.

