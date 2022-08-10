ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

northwoodsleague.com

Rockers Fall on Road to Chinooks in 2022 Regular Season Finale

Green Bay closes out 2022 season with road losses to Lakeshore. Mequon, Wis.- The Green Bay Rockers fell to the Lakeshore Chinooks in a doubleheader Saturday night 14-8 and 5-1 Kapco Park to close out the 2022 regular season. The Rockers finish the 2022 season 30-42 and 20-16 in the...
GREEN BAY, WI
northwoodsleague.com

Rockers Close Out 2022 Season on Road at Chinooks

Green Bay travels to Mequon to take on Lakeshore in season ending doubleheader. Ashwaubenon, Wis.- The Green Bay Rockers conclude their 2022 regular season with a trip to Mequon to take on the Lakeshore Chinooks in a road doubleheader, with first pitches set for 3 p.m. and 6:35 p.m. Green...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
northwoodsleague.com

Rockers Take Down Chinooks in Home Finale

Green Bay now heads to Mequon for final two games of 2022 season. Ashwaubenon, Wis.- The Green Bay Rockers won their final home game of the season Friday night, taking down the Lakeshore Chinooks 6-3 at Capital Credit Union Park. The Rockers improve to 20-14 in second half play this...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
northwoodsleague.com

Rockers Conclude Five-Game Homestand Against Chinooks

Green Bay plays final home game of 2022 versus Lakeshore. Ashwaubenon, Wis.- The Green Bay Rockers conclude their five-game home stand Friday with a matchup against the Lakeshore Chinooks as first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. from Capital Credit Union Park. The pregame concert performed by Conscious Pilot will...
GREEN BAY, WI
northwoodsleague.com

Chinooks Drop Final Road Game of Season

Green Bay, Wis – The Chinooks traveled to Green Bay for their final road game of the season on Friday night. Lakeshore (16-18) lost to Green Bay (20-14) 6-3 at Capital Credit Union Park. The Chinooks managed three runs on six total hits, stranding six runners on base throughout the game. Lakeshore was able to hop out to an early lead, but the Rockers bounced back with big innings late in the game to secure their 20th win of the second half.
GREEN BAY, WI

