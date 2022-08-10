Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
desotocountynews.com
Jeffries holds basketball camp ahead of senior season at State
Photo: Campers play a 5-on-5 game on the old Memphis Tigers FedExForum basketball court at the Gatorade Fieldhouse in Hernando on Saturday, Aug. 13. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County Sports) D. J. Jeffries, the Olive Branch state champion and all-state basketball star who has gone on to play at the University of...
desotocountynews.com
Lewisburg, Hernando volleyball have playoff goals
Photo: Lewisburg’s back row gets ready for a serve in the Lady Patriots’ match against Hernando on Thursday, Aug. 11. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County Sports) Two local rivals whose volleyball programs look to take the next step toward a state championship ultimate prize took to the court at Lewisburg High School Thursday night.
WATCH: Large fight at Central High School football game causes chaotic scene one day after teen found with a gun at the stadium
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An apparent fight at Central High School's Crump Stadium during the second night of Memphis-Shelby County School's Varsity Football Jamboree led to a chaotic scene Friday night, as hundreds of people fled the bleachers and caused the event to be cancelled. Just one day after a...
bobgermanylaw.com
Tippah Co, MS - Henry Holt Killed in Hwy 72 Collision
Tippah Co, MS (August 13, 2022) - A two-vehicle collision in Tippah County on the morning of Saturday, August 6th resulted in the death of a man from Tennessee. An official from the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the head-on crash took place on Highway 72 when a westbound pick-up truck collided with an eastbound SUV.
Historic North Mississippi cemetery neglected by city, families say
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — Uncut grass is waist-high in spots - so high in Historic Hillcrest Cemetery in Holly Springs, Mississippi, that families say they are sick of it and they want answers from the city-owned cemetery. “There are a lot of people out here that are important to...
Memphis couple arrested after Senatobia police chase
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis couple was arrested after a police chase in Senatobia, Mississippi Friday morning. Senatobia Police said around 11:23 a.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on I-55 at East Main Street, but the driver, identified as 28-year-old Marquavious Moore, refused to stop the vehicle. Police reportedly chased Moore into DeSoto County […]
desotocountynews.com
Two arrests after interstate chase from Senatobia
A Memphis man and his girlfriend are being held in Tate County on charges after a chase of their vehicle led into DeSoto County before they were stopped on I-55 near Hernando. Senatobia police officials posted on Facebook Friday they attempted to stop a vehicle for traffic violations at I-55 and East Main Street in Senatobia shortly before 11:30 a.m. Friday morning.
desotocountynews.com
Escaped rapist believed to be in Tunica County
DeSoto County deputies assisting the search for Samuel Hartman. An escaped rapist from an eastern Arkansas detention facility could be in Tunica County, according to sheriff’s officials there. Schools have been placed on lockdown and several agencies, including DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department deputies, are assisting in the search.
wtva.com
Third arrest made in Lee County homicide
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Law enforcement found the third person wanted for a homicide last month in Lee County. The Lee County Sheriff's Department announced Friday the arrest of Patricia Flakes, 42, in Tennessee by federal marshals in the Jackson, Tennessee, area. Flakes is the estranged wife of victim...
Daily Mississippian
State argues Jay Lee was strangled to death by Timothy Herrington
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., who has been charged with the murder of University of Mississippi student Jimmie “Jay” Lee, was refused bond by Lafayette County Circuit Court Judge Gray Tollison at his hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Tollison denied Herrington bond on the grounds that the evidence presented...
Police, college say no threat to LGBTQ community in Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee case
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Oxford Police Department and University of Mississippi Police released a statement Friday to address the community’s concerns about the Jimmie “Jay” Lee case. The statement comes after more details about Lee’s death emerged when Tim Herrington, who is charged in connection with Lee’s murder after his disappearance, appeared in court Tuesday. Lee […]
actionnews5.com
14-year-old shot, killed in Helena-West Helena
HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - The Helena-West Helena Police Department is currently investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy in Arkansas. The crime took place on Poplar Street in Helena, police say. No further details are being released at this time. Anyone with tips or information regarding this incident is...
wtva.com
Tupelo pedestrian dies almost a week after collision
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A pedestrian died almost a week after being struck by a vehicle in Lee County. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Kevon Page, 21, of Tupelo. She said Page was walking along Highway 371 on Aug. 4 when the incident happened. The coroner...
yalnews.com
Looking Back In Yalobusha History
Herald Editor Jack Dale had gone off to war in 1942 and his wife had taken over his job. Many of the stories published by the newspaper had to do with the young men from Water Valley who were serving their country. In the Aug. 13 edition, Mrs. Dale penned a story about one young man who was home on leave:
wtva.com
Three teens arrested for bringing gun to Calhoun County school
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) -- Two teenagers are in custody after they brought a gun to school and prompted a lockdown. It happened around 1:20 p.m. Friday in Calhoun City at the Calhoun County Career and Technical Center building where the alternative school is housed. Sheriff Greg Pollan says his...
Disappearance of Ole Miss student Jimmie Lee believed to be isolated incident
OXFORD, Miss — The Oxford and University police departments shared new details Friday on the investigation into Ole Miss student Jimmie 'Jay' Lee's disappearance. In a statement posted to social media, the departments said that based on information collected to date, they believe the crime represents an isolated incident stemming from the relationship between Lee and Timothy Herrington Jr. Herrington Jr., 22, is charged with murder in Lee's disappearance.
Sighting of escaped Arkansas rapist's truck leads to SWAT team raid of Tunica County trailer, Sheriff's Office says
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss — A sighting of escaped convicted rapist Samuel Hartman's possible white Chevrolet pickup truck led to a raid on a Tunica County trailer home by the Tunica County Sheriff's Office, DeSoto County SWAT team, and U.S. Marshals Friday night, the Sheriff's Office said Saturday. According to...
WTOK-TV
Biden-Harris Administration awards $15.5 million in funding for three projects in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced on Thursday that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. The RAISE program is one of several ways communities can secure...
3 wanted after shootout at Hickory Hill gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help identifying three men who were caught on camera having a shootout. Newly released images were taken from surveillance video inside the Marathon gas station at the intersection of the Riverdale and East Raines road. Witnesses say this is where the three men got into an altercation that […]
Germantown drowning victim identified as coach who tried to save child in culvert
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— A 37-year-old man drowned Tuesday while trying to save a child who had fallen into a drainage culvert in Riverdale Park in Germantown, authorities said. The victim was identified as Horace William Drennan of Memphis but his loved ones know him as Will. Germantown police and fire responded to the park on […]
