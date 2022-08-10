ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Cormorant, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
desotocountynews.com

Jeffries holds basketball camp ahead of senior season at State

Photo: Campers play a 5-on-5 game on the old Memphis Tigers FedExForum basketball court at the Gatorade Fieldhouse in Hernando on Saturday, Aug. 13. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County Sports) D. J. Jeffries, the Olive Branch state champion and all-state basketball star who has gone on to play at the University of...
HERNANDO, MS
desotocountynews.com

Lewisburg, Hernando volleyball have playoff goals

Photo: Lewisburg’s back row gets ready for a serve in the Lady Patriots’ match against Hernando on Thursday, Aug. 11. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County Sports) Two local rivals whose volleyball programs look to take the next step toward a state championship ultimate prize took to the court at Lewisburg High School Thursday night.
HERNANDO, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Tippah Co, MS - Henry Holt Killed in Hwy 72 Collision

Tippah Co, MS (August 13, 2022) - A two-vehicle collision in Tippah County on the morning of Saturday, August 6th resulted in the death of a man from Tennessee. An official from the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the head-on crash took place on Highway 72 when a westbound pick-up truck collided with an eastbound SUV.
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake, MS
City
Senatobia, MS
Oxford, MS
Sports
City
Southaven, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Oxford, MS
City
Lake Cormorant, MS
City
Madison, MS
WREG

Memphis couple arrested after Senatobia police chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis couple was arrested after a police chase in Senatobia, Mississippi Friday morning. Senatobia Police said around 11:23 a.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on I-55 at East Main Street, but the driver, identified as 28-year-old Marquavious Moore, refused to stop the vehicle. Police reportedly chased Moore into DeSoto County […]
SENATOBIA, MS
desotocountynews.com

Two arrests after interstate chase from Senatobia

A Memphis man and his girlfriend are being held in Tate County on charges after a chase of their vehicle led into DeSoto County before they were stopped on I-55 near Hernando. Senatobia police officials posted on Facebook Friday they attempted to stop a vehicle for traffic violations at I-55 and East Main Street in Senatobia shortly before 11:30 a.m. Friday morning.
SENATOBIA, MS
desotocountynews.com

Escaped rapist believed to be in Tunica County

DeSoto County deputies assisting the search for Samuel Hartman. An escaped rapist from an eastern Arkansas detention facility could be in Tunica County, according to sheriff’s officials there. Schools have been placed on lockdown and several agencies, including DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department deputies, are assisting in the search.
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Half
wtva.com

Third arrest made in Lee County homicide

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Law enforcement found the third person wanted for a homicide last month in Lee County. The Lee County Sheriff's Department announced Friday the arrest of Patricia Flakes, 42, in Tennessee by federal marshals in the Jackson, Tennessee, area. Flakes is the estranged wife of victim...
LEE COUNTY, MS
Daily Mississippian

State argues Jay Lee was strangled to death by Timothy Herrington

Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., who has been charged with the murder of University of Mississippi student Jimmie “Jay” Lee, was refused bond by Lafayette County Circuit Court Judge Gray Tollison at his hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Tollison denied Herrington bond on the grounds that the evidence presented...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
WREG

Police, college say no threat to LGBTQ community in Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee case

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Oxford Police Department and University of Mississippi Police released a statement Friday to address the community’s concerns about the Jimmie “Jay” Lee case. The statement comes after more details about Lee’s death emerged when Tim Herrington, who is charged in connection with Lee’s murder after his disappearance, appeared in court Tuesday. Lee […]
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

14-year-old shot, killed in Helena-West Helena

HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - The Helena-West Helena Police Department is currently investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy in Arkansas. The crime took place on Poplar Street in Helena, police say. No further details are being released at this time. Anyone with tips or information regarding this incident is...
HELENA, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
wtva.com

Tupelo pedestrian dies almost a week after collision

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A pedestrian died almost a week after being struck by a vehicle in Lee County. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Kevon Page, 21, of Tupelo. She said Page was walking along Highway 371 on Aug. 4 when the incident happened. The coroner...
TUPELO, MS
yalnews.com

Looking Back In Yalobusha History

Herald Editor Jack Dale had gone off to war in 1942 and his wife had taken over his job. Many of the stories published by the newspaper had to do with the young men from Water Valley who were serving their country. In the Aug. 13 edition, Mrs. Dale penned a story about one young man who was home on leave:
wtva.com

Three teens arrested for bringing gun to Calhoun County school

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) -- Two teenagers are in custody after they brought a gun to school and prompted a lockdown. It happened around 1:20 p.m. Friday in Calhoun City at the Calhoun County Career and Technical Center building where the alternative school is housed. Sheriff Greg Pollan says his...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Disappearance of Ole Miss student Jimmie Lee believed to be isolated incident

OXFORD, Miss — The Oxford and University police departments shared new details Friday on the investigation into Ole Miss student Jimmie 'Jay' Lee's disappearance. In a statement posted to social media, the departments said that based on information collected to date, they believe the crime represents an isolated incident stemming from the relationship between Lee and Timothy Herrington Jr. Herrington Jr., 22, is charged with murder in Lee's disappearance.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

3 wanted after shootout at Hickory Hill gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help identifying three men who were caught on camera having a shootout. Newly released images were taken from surveillance video inside the Marathon gas station at the intersection of the Riverdale and East Raines road. Witnesses say this is where the three men got into an altercation that […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy