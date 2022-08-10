ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond Heights, OH

Cleveland.com

Double-dipping dumpster diver arrested: Parma Heights Police Blotter

On July 23, police were dispatched to a York Road home regarding someone sifting through a garbage receptacle. An arriving officer was unable to find the suspect; however, security video revealed an apartment complex resident -- who had previously been warned against dumpster diving -- going through the garbage container.
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Police release body camera footage from operation S.T.O.P.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 Investigates learning more about who was behind the wheels of cars that speed off as police arrived to take down dangerous street drivers. Cleveland Police said on July 30, officers went to bust the suspects they say are troublemakers, causing chaos on city streets and putting lives in danger.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Woman struck by pickup truck in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A 37-year-old woman is suffering from serious injuries after being hit by a pickup truck while crossing the road in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Cleveland Division of...
CLEVELAND, OH

