A manager at Beyond Juicery reported Aug. 7 that an employee may be impaired and had shown up for work at 7 p.m., believing she was there for her missed 7 a.m. shift. Responding officers located the woman driving from the business and stopped her vehicle. The Olmsted Township woman, 52, was found to be under the influence of prescription narcotics.

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO