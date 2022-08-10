Read full article on original website
How Cleveland police are taking back the street
The I-Team requested police video from what officers did last month in Operation S.T.O.P., which the city called Stop Street Takeovers Permanently.
Couple charged after pot, gun found in car with kids during Youngstown traffic stop
A man and woman are facing weapons and child endangering charges after reports said they had a gun and marijuana in their car Thursday with two children in the back seat who were not in any kind of child restraint.
During argument in Noble Road apartment, woman stabs man multiple times: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Felonious assault: Noble Road. At 7:20 p.m. Aug. 8, a woman called police from an apartment building at 2868 Noble Road after hearing a man and woman in a unit above arguing. The woman then heard the man scream. When the woman checked on him, the man told her to call 911.
cleveland19.com
Driver crashes into RTA bus, 3 other vehicles while leading Brook Park police on a chase
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A short Brook Park police chase ended in Cleveland Wednesday night around 10 p.m. A 24 year-old driver crashed into an RTA bus and several other cars. “You put yourself at risk if you flee from police as well as other people,” Tom Dickel, Chief of Police for the Brook Park Police Department said.
cleveland19.com
CMHA resident shoots, kills man staying at his downtown Cleveland apartment
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 67-year-old man shot and killed a man staying in his downtown apartment in the1300 block of Superior Avenue early Monday morning. According to police, the resident had allowed the 47-year-old man to sleep on a cot in the living room of his...
cleveland19.com
Struggling church forced to cancel festival due to building demolition
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The St. Rocco’s Festival has been canceled yet again. This time, it’s because of a crumbling building that caught fire in 2019. It’s set to be demolished around the same time the labor day festival is usually held. The news is disappointing for...
Double-dipping dumpster diver arrested: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On July 23, police were dispatched to a York Road home regarding someone sifting through a garbage receptacle. An arriving officer was unable to find the suspect; however, security video revealed an apartment complex resident -- who had previously been warned against dumpster diving -- going through the garbage container.
Youngstown man charged again following threats at arraignment
An Oregon Avenue man was given a 30-day jail sentence on a contempt of court charge after he threatened one of his victims Wednesday during an arraignment on domestic violence charges.
cleveland19.com
Akron shooting victim talks about on-going feud with neighbor that led to a shootout
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New revelations about what led up to a shootout between neighbors on July 30th, that left two women injured, and one man in handcuffs facing three counts of felony assault. Akron Police tell 19 News the exchange of gunfire happened in broad daylight in the 200...
Impaired woman shows up for work 12 hours late: Highland Heights Police Blotter
A manager at Beyond Juicery reported Aug. 7 that an employee may be impaired and had shown up for work at 7 p.m., believing she was there for her missed 7 a.m. shift. Responding officers located the woman driving from the business and stopped her vehicle. The Olmsted Township woman, 52, was found to be under the influence of prescription narcotics.
Akron Pickle Company van stolen, involved in police chase before crashing
It has been a difficult summer for one small business in Akron. The Akron Pickle Company's food truck was stolen and then crashed.
Woman’s car rear-ended, then taken in Cuyahoga Falls
Cuyahoga Falls Police are asking for the public's help after a woman reported her vehicle was rear-ended, the suspect then brandished a handgun and demanded she turn over her vehicle.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Police release body camera footage from operation S.T.O.P.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 Investigates learning more about who was behind the wheels of cars that speed off as police arrived to take down dangerous street drivers. Cleveland Police said on July 30, officers went to bust the suspects they say are troublemakers, causing chaos on city streets and putting lives in danger.
cleveland19.com
Trio steal car from shopper at Dave’s Supermarket, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said three grand theft motor vehicle suspects accused of stealing a car from a shopper at Dave’s Supermarket are on the loose, and detectives need help identifying them. Police said the three suspects arrived at the supermarket in a Mazda SUV on July...
Woman struck by pickup truck in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — A 37-year-old woman is suffering from serious injuries after being hit by a pickup truck while crossing the road in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Cleveland Division of...
Lanes reopened on I-90 West at MLK after crash
The 3 left lanes are blocked on I-90/SR-2 West at East 72nd Street due to a crash.
1 dead, 1 injured after car strikes ditch in Erie County
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one man dead and another injured in Erie County.
cleveland19.com
Aftermath of Garfield Heights police chase, fatal hit-skip crash caught on body camera video
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Newly-released police body camera video from shows the moments after a deadly Aug. 7 hit-and-run crash in Cleveland. Police said Garfield Heights officers initially tried to stop a speeding 2018 Infiniti SUV, which was later determined to be stolen out of Brookpark, after it was spotted without a license plate.
cleveland19.com
City patches Cleveland’s wood street with red brick after 19 Troubleshooters show rotting potholes
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The red brick patchwork on the wood street will stop the decay of the rotting potholes, but neighbors say it ruins the aesthetic beauty of the last wooden street in Cleveland. “I mean, it’s frustrating,” said Chuck Hoven, who’s been around the street since the early...
cleveland19.com
3 plead not guilty to murder of Lakewood man found murdered on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men and one woman charged in connection with the homicide of a 47-year-old Lakewood man pleaded not guilty at their arraignment in Cleveland Municipal Court Wednesday morning. Terrence Burnett, 65, Harry Houston, 63 and Tessa Raczynski, 26, are all charged with murder. Victor Huff was...
