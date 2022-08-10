Read full article on original website
What’s Actually an ‘Oversized Load’ for NY State Bridge Authority?
You see the signs nearly every time you go across one of the New York State Bridge Authority Bridge, wide-loads or over-sized loads can only go across the bridges during certain times of the day, and some have to be escorted across the bridge, plus there is usually a phone number for that driver to call.
11 Suffolk County Beaches Closed To Bathing Due To Excess Bacteria
Nearly a dozen Long Island beaches are closed to bathing due to excess bacteria. The 11 beaches are all on the north shore of Suffolk County. They are:. Terraces on the Sound and Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point;. Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach;. Knollwood Beach, Fleets Cove...
eastendbeacon.com
This Morning’s Bulletin — 8.12.22
• We’re expecting skies to gradually clear today, with a high temperature near 83 degrees and a north wind 5 to 11 miles per hour. It will be partly cloudy overnight, with a low around 64. Saturday will be sunny, with a high near 80 and Sunday will be sunny, with a high near 83.
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- August 11, 2022
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report (Suffolk County) Big bass bite in Montauk. Big sharks take big bites of big bass in Montauk. High quality fluking along the south shore. Double digits in Montauk. Bottom fishing on the north shore holds steady quality. East Hampton closed beaches after a surfcaster caught...
longisland.com
Eleven North Shore Beaches Closed to Bathing
The following beaches are closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria:. Terraces on the Sound and Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point; Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach; Knollwood Beach, Fleets Cove Beach, and Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Huntington; Steers Beach and Asharoken Beach in Northport; Hobart Beach, Prices Bend Beach and Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck.
longisland.com
Long Island’s U-Pick Peach Farms
Things are looking peachy on Long Island. The peaches are ripe and ready for picking at these U-pick farms. Weather and crop availability may affect operating hours. Call or visit the farms’ websites or social media pages for the latest information. 561 Hulse Landing, Wading River. (631) 929-1115. Hayden’s,...
Plan to bring NHL-sized ice rink to Stotzky Park is put on ice
The plan to bring a NHL-sized ice rink to Stotzky Park has been put on ice after Riverhead’s Recreation Advisory Committee yesterday unanimously recommended against building the arena on one of two soccer fields at the flagship park. The town began negotiating with Peconic Hockey Foundation in June to...
11 beaches on Long Island's North Shore closed due to excessive bacteria levels in water
Eleven North Shore beaches are closing to bathing due to finding bacteria-contaminated water.
27east.com
Neighbors Object To Variance Requests At Butter Lane Farm In Bridgehampton, Claim Greenhouse Is A ‘Trojan Horse’ For Housing
Who will live in the proposed structures — humans or animals? The question arose during a lengthy hearing about farmland on Butter Lane in Bridgehampton before the Southampton Town Zoning... more. Robert J. Long Jr. of Hampton Bays died on August 9. He was 53. Visiting ... 11 Aug...
Riverhead is passed over for federal DOT grant, where it sought $34 million for downtown projects, including parking structures
The Town of Riverhead was passed over for a U.S. Department of Transportation grant it sought to help fund two parking structures downtown, flood resilience on the Peconic riverfront and other projects. The town applied for $34.3 million in total for five projects connected to its revitalization efforts for Downtown...
Sayville Man Drowns In Great South Bay
Police are investigating the drowning death of a Long Island man. The man was crabbing at the West Sayville docks, located on West Avenue in West Sayville, when witnesses discovered him in the water at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, Suffolk County Police said. The good Samaritans pulled him from...
therealdeal.com
Four decades in making, East Northport project clears key hurdle
An unusual affordable housing project proposed decades ago in East Northport is finally on the horizon. D&F Development Group landed $4.2 million in infrastructure funding from Suffolk County for the $92-million Matinecock Court development project, Newsday reported. The funding, previously authorized with another developer, had to be renewed because so much time had elapsed. It will help pay for a sewage treatment plant, sidewalks and roads.
TBR News Media Police Blotter for issue of August 11, 2022
The following incidents have been reported by Suffolk County Police:. ■ A shoplifter was reported at Target located on Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack on Aug. 4. A person allegedly stole a variety of trading cards valued at $110. Dix Hills. ■ Kings Landscaping of Huntington reported that an unknown...
Amid heat wave, Suffolk water authority asks residents to conserve water
In late July, amid some of the hottest weeks of the year, the Suffolk County Water Authority put out a statement urging residents to conserve water. “With continued hot and dry weather leading to excessive early morning water use that is pushing water infrastructure to its limits, the Suffolk County Water Authority is urging residents to immediately take steps to conserve water,” the statement read. “Though it is always important to conserve water, during hot and dry periods it is imperative to do so, as residents tend to overwater lawns and set their irrigation timers to the same period of time in the early morning hours.”
82-year-old man drowns while fishing for crabs on Long Island, officials say
WEST SAYVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — An 82-year-old Sayville man drowned while fishing for crabs on Long Island Friday, officials said. Jan Zdenek was crabbing at the West Sayville docks on West Avenue when he went into the water at 2:30 p.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Bystanders pulled Zdenek out of the water […]
27east.com
East Hampton Suspends Ambulance Volunteer, As Pushback To Paid EMT Program Bubbles To Surface
East Hampton Village officials last week suspended a member of the East Hampton Ambulance Association who expressed dissatisfaction with the village’s decision to hire paid EMTs — emergency medical technicians... more. Organización Latino Americana (OLA) of Eastern Long Island is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Founded in ... 11...
27east.com
To Further His Vision, Developer Has Purchased An Array Of Downtown Hampton Bays Parcels
Community members have spoken, for years now, of reports that a developer was buying up property in downtown Hampton Bays. It appears that a dozen parcels, in fact, have been... more. Robert J. Long Jr. of Hampton Bays died on August 9. He was 53. Visiting ... 11 Aug 2022...
longisland.com
North Fork Dough Company Temporarily Closes
The North Fork Dough Company with stores in Bay Shore and Mattituck has had to close temporarily, according to a post the company put up on its Facebook page on Thursday. The post mentions an incident with a serious gas explosion that has put them “in a very difficult spot.”
New York State is enacting new traffic safety laws
New York State is enacting new traffic safety laws that will address speeding and hit and run fines.
NBC New York
$5,000 Offered for Person ‘Endangering the Public' in Long Island Lynx Mayhem
Usually, the reward money comes before the catch. That's not the case here. Now we know it's serious. The Suffolk County SPCA announced a $5,000 reward Thursday for information leading to the arrest of the person "responsible for owning and endangering the public" with a Eurasian lynx. The lynx in...
