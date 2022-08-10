ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southold, NY

eastendbeacon.com

This Morning’s Bulletin — 8.12.22

• We’re expecting skies to gradually clear today, with a high temperature near 83 degrees and a north wind 5 to 11 miles per hour. It will be partly cloudy overnight, with a low around 64. Saturday will be sunny, with a high near 80 and Sunday will be sunny, with a high near 83.
RIVERHEAD, NY
onthewater.com

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- August 11, 2022

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report (Suffolk County) Big bass bite in Montauk. Big sharks take big bites of big bass in Montauk. High quality fluking along the south shore. Double digits in Montauk. Bottom fishing on the north shore holds steady quality. East Hampton closed beaches after a surfcaster caught...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Eleven North Shore Beaches Closed to Bathing

The following beaches are closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria:. Terraces on the Sound and Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point; Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach; Knollwood Beach, Fleets Cove Beach, and Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Huntington; Steers Beach and Asharoken Beach in Northport; Hobart Beach, Prices Bend Beach and Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck.
NORTHPORT, NY
longisland.com

Long Island’s U-Pick Peach Farms

Things are looking peachy on Long Island. The peaches are ripe and ready for picking at these U-pick farms. Weather and crop availability may affect operating hours. Call or visit the farms’ websites or social media pages for the latest information. 561 Hulse Landing, Wading River. (631) 929-1115. Hayden’s,...
CALVERTON, NY
Daily Voice

Sayville Man Drowns In Great South Bay

Police are investigating the drowning death of a Long Island man. The man was crabbing at the West Sayville docks, located on West Avenue in West Sayville, when witnesses discovered him in the water at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, Suffolk County Police said. The good Samaritans pulled him from...
SAYVILLE, NY
therealdeal.com

Four decades in making, East Northport project clears key hurdle

An unusual affordable housing project proposed decades ago in East Northport is finally on the horizon. D&F Development Group landed $4.2 million in infrastructure funding from Suffolk County for the $92-million Matinecock Court development project, Newsday reported. The funding, previously authorized with another developer, had to be renewed because so much time had elapsed. It will help pay for a sewage treatment plant, sidewalks and roads.
EAST NORTHPORT, NY
TBR News Media

Amid heat wave, Suffolk water authority asks residents to conserve water

In late July, amid some of the hottest weeks of the year, the Suffolk County Water Authority put out a statement urging residents to conserve water. “With continued hot and dry weather leading to excessive early morning water use that is pushing water infrastructure to its limits, the Suffolk County Water Authority is urging residents to immediately take steps to conserve water,” the statement read. “Though it is always important to conserve water, during hot and dry periods it is imperative to do so, as residents tend to overwater lawns and set their irrigation timers to the same period of time in the early morning hours.”
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

North Fork Dough Company Temporarily Closes

The North Fork Dough Company with stores in Bay Shore and Mattituck has had to close temporarily, according to a post the company put up on its Facebook page on Thursday. The post mentions an incident with a serious gas explosion that has put them “in a very difficult spot.”
MATTITUCK, NY

