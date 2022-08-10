Read full article on original website
WRAPPED: A week in Jackson Hole Aug. 6-12
JACKSON, Wyo. — Welcome, weekend. It’s time to look back on the week through photos from community events, beautiful sunsets and snapshots of the valley’s wildlife.
Liz Storer for House District 23: experience, leadership and solutions for Teton County
JACKSON, Wyo. — Before changing your party affiliation for the primary election on Aug. 16, consider one of the most important races on the democratic ballot, House District 23. Candidate Liz Storer is “in it to win it” and needs your vote. The seat is currently held...
SNAPPED: Yoga on the Trail
JACKSON, Wyo. — On Thursdays in July and August, yoga instructors from various Jackson Hole studios conduct classes outside on the National Museum of Wildlife Art’s Sculpture Trail. Two more sessions remain for the summer on the following dates:. Thursday, Aug. 18. Thursday, Aug. 25. All levels are...
SNAPPED: Music on Main goes out with a boogie
VICTOR, Idaho — That’s a wrap for the 2022 Music on Main season!. The beloved summer music series hosted by Teton Valley Foundation came to a close last night with performances from Inland Isle and headliner Neighbors. Music on Main brought eight different shows to Victor City Park...
Rangers respond to three incidents in GTNP within 24 hours
MOOSE, Wyo. — Park rangers had a busy start to the week, conducting three major rescues within Grand Teton National Park in just under 24 hours. The first rescue occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, when Teton Interagency Dispatch Center received a report of a disoriented 21-year-old female at Surprise Lake.
Get in the game with JH Indoor’s after school sports program
JACKSON, Wyo. — In our after-school sports program, your kids will play some of their favorite sports in a controlled, safe, indoor environment. Our after-school program will focus on the importance of physical activity, developing. a healthy lifestyle, and most importantly, having fun!. Activities may include football, soccer, wiffleball,...
Heads up! County to conduct annual pathway sealing
JACKSON, Wyo. — Next week, Teton County will conduct seal coating on pathways causing some routes to close for public use for up to four hours at a time. This year’s project areas include the following pathways:. Path 22 from the Y intersection to Stilson Ranch. Teton Village...
Teton County under Flood Watch for the weekend
A Flood Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for Jackson Hole through Sunday. Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible as slow-moving thunderstorms in the forecast will be capable of dropping heavy rainfall each day Friday through Sunday. The watch area includes portions of northwest Wyoming...
Design Review Committee looks at a number of proposed projects
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Design Review Committee (DRC), a non-elected recommending board, met on Aug. 10 and reviewed a number of proposed new developments within the Town of Jackson. The committee can choose to approve, approve with conditions or continue items to a later meeting. The committee recommends approval...
Flash Flood Watch in effect from Friday to Sunday
JACKSON, Wyo. – The National Weather in Riverton has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Jackson Hole and the Tetons, along with much of Western Wyoming, from Friday morning through Sunday evening. The Watch does NOT include Yellowstone at this time, though isolated flash flooding could not be ruled out there either.
