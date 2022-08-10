ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

North Carolina deputy killed; search on for shooter

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina are trying to determine who fired the shots that killed a sheriff’s deputy along a dark highway late Thursday night. Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said early Friday that the deputy was fatally wounded after 11 p.m. Thursday. Sheriff’s spokesperson Eric Curry says it happened on a dark section of road adjacent to open land about a quarter mile from a gas station. He says they’re trying to learn why the deputy stopped there as they search for “the perpetrator or perpetrators.” Several sheriff’s deputies have been shot recently in North Carolina, including Wayne County Sheriff’s Sgt. Matthew Fishman, who was killed last week.
Reports: 1 dead, 17 hurt in crash outside Pennsylvania bar

BERWICK, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a vehicle has struck a crowd gathered at a Pennsylvania bar to raise money for victims of a house fire that killed 10 earlier this month. Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement that one person died and 17 others were injured. WNEP-TV says the crash occurred outside the Intoxicology Department bar in Berwick on Saturday at about 6:15 p.m. The Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement that a male suspect is in custody awaiting criminal charges. The station says the bar was holding a fundraiser for those touched by an Aug. 5 blaze that killed seven adults and three children in nearby Nescopeck. It’s unclear whether the fire and the crash are connected.
Actor and comedian Teddy Ray dies in Southern California

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — Comedian and actor Teddy Ray has died at the age of 32. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office and the county’s coroner office confirm that Ray’s death was reported Friday morning in the desert community of Rancho Mirage. They say the cause of death is unknown. Ray, whose legal name was Theadore Brown, was a stand-up comedian who appeared on the HBO Max series “PAUSE with Sam Jay” and other programs.
Another beautiful, warm day

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... We will see very little change in the air flow pattern over the next couple days, so sunny and warm will be the recipe. Highs today will be in the low 90's and westerly breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Those breezes will get a little gusty in the late afternoon and early evening, then become light out of the west tonight. Under mostly clear skies, tonight's lows will be in the low 40's to low 50's.
