numberfire.com

Trayce Thompson not in Dodgers' Saturday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Thompson is being replaced in center field by Cody Bellinger versus Royals starter Brad Keller. In 131 plate appearances thsi season, Thompson has a .272 batting average with an .866 OPS, 5...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Nate Eaton starting Saturday night for Kansas City

Kansas City Royals infielder Nate Eaton is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Eaton is getting the nod in right field, batting ninth in the order versus Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney. Our models project Eaton for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Chadwick Tromp starting in Game 1 for Atlanta Saturday

Atlanta Braves catcher Chadwick Tromp is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Tromp is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo. Our models project Tromp for 0.7 hits, 0.3...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Mauricio Dubon in Houston dugout for Thursday matinee

Houston Astros infielder Mauricio Dubon is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Cole Ragans and the Texas Rangers. Dubon will move back to the bench after starting in center field on Wednesday. Jake Meyers will reclaim the middle outfield spot and bat eighth. Ragans will be making just his second MLB start on Thursday afternoon against the Astros.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Tomas Nido catching for Mets on Friday

New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Nido will catch for right-hander Max Scherzer on Friday and bat ninth versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Phillies. James McCann moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Nido for 7.3 FanDuel...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Austin Romine catching for Reds on Thursday

Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Romine is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Chicago Cubs. Romine will start behind the plate after Mike Papierski was left on the bench versus Cubs' lefty Drew Smyly. numberFire's models project Romine to score 4.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Mets' Starling Marte batting second on Friday

New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Marte will start in right field on Friday and bat second versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Phillies. Tyler Naquin moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Marte for 10.8 FanDuel points...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Marlins' Brian Anderson batting fifth on Friday

Miami Marlins infielder Brian Anderson is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Anderson will start in right field on Friday and bat fifth versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Atlanta. Luke Williams returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Anderson for 9.3 FanDuel points on Friday....
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Christian Vazquez idle again Thursday for Astros

Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Cole Ragans and the Texas Rangers. Vazquez, who has gone 2-for-12 at the dish since becoming a member of the Astros, remains out of the lineup for a second straight game. Martin Maldonado will catch for Framber Valdez and bat ninth.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Garrett Cooper in Marlins' Saturday lineup for Game 1

Miami Marlins infielder/outfielder Garrett Cooper is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Cooper is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order versus Braves starter Kyle Muller. Our models project Cooper for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Willi Castro batting fifth for Detroit on Thursday

Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is starting in Thursday's lineup against the Cleveland Guardians. Castro will man third base after Jeimer Candelario was benched versus Guardians' right-hander Zach Plesac. numberFire's models project Castro to score 8.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Marlins' Jesus Aguilar batting third on Friday

Miami Marlins infielder Jesus Aguilar is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Aguilar will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat third versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Atlanta. Garrett Cooper moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Aguilar for 9.8 FanDuel points on Friday....
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Brian Serven behind the plate for Rockies on Thursday

Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is batting ninth in Thursday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Serven will take over catching responsibilities after Elias Diaz was given the afternoon off at home. In a matchup versus Cardinals' right-hander Dakota Hudson, our models project Serven to score 8.1 FanDuel points at...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Maikel Franco in Nationals' Saturday lineup

Washington Nationals infielder Maikel Franco is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Franco is getting the nod at third base, batting eighth in the order versus Padres starter Yu Darvish. Our models project Franco for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

J.D. Davis starting Saturday for San Francisco

San Francisco Giants infielder J.D. Davis is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Davis is getting the nod at third base, batting third in the order versus Pirates starter Tyler Beede. Our models project Davis for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Christopher Morel taking over center field for Cubs on Thursday

Chicago Cubs utility-man Christopher Morel is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Morel will patrol center field after Rafael Ortega was rested versus Cincinnati's left-hander Drew Smyly. numberFire's models project Morel to score 13.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,100.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Astros starting Christian Vazquez at catcher on Friday

Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is batting eighth in Friday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Vazquez will catch on Friday night after Martin Maldonado was rested at home. numberFire's models project Vazquez to score 9.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez batting fourth on Friday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Hernandez will start in right field on Friday and bat fourth versus right-hander Cal Quantrill and Cleveland. Raimel Tapia moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hernandez for 11.9 FanDuel points on...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Rangers' Josh Smith batting seventh on Friday

Texas Rangers infielder Josh Smith is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Smith will start in left field on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander George Kirby and Seattle. Charlie Culberson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Smith for 7.1 FanDuel points on Friday....
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Michael Chavis starting for Pirates on Friday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Chavis is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. Our models project Chavis for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
PITTSBURGH, PA

