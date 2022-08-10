ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Stephen Colbert Overjoyed by FBI Raid of Mar-a-Lago, Thanks Librarians for Helping “Take Down” Trump

By Greta Bjornson
Decider.com
 3 days ago
Stephen Colbert delighted in the news that the FBI had raided former president Donald Trump‘s residence at Mar-a-Lago, but pointed to an unlikely source of the investigation on Tuesday’s (Aug. 9) episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. During his monologue about the search, Colbert didn’t thank the FBI agents who picked through Trump’s home, but rather the bookish heroes who sparked it all: librarians.

“It may be hot outside, but in here it’s Christmas,” the late night host began. “Because yesterday, we got the present we wanted: FBI agents raided Mar-a-Lago.”

“That’s the most beautiful sentence America has ever produced,” he added. “It’s right up there with ‘We put cheese inside the crust.'”

“We know the raid happened,” Colbert told his audience. “We still don’t know why the raid happened, because we don’t yet know what was in the warrant. Think about that. We’re talking about the former president of the United States of America, the FBI raids his home, and all we can think is, ‘Hm, I wonder which of his crimes they’re investigating?’ Cause he’s done so many!”

He then explained that the raid was “part of an ongoing investigation launched by the National Archives and Records Administration,” before noting, “That’s right — he’s gonna get taken down by the librarians. Oh, they’re comin’ for you, baby.

“They’re organized, they know where everything is, and you never know which way they’re coming because they’re so quiet,” he said. “They are silent but deadly.”

The National Archives and Records Administration is coming after Trump because he took boxes from the White House to Mar-a-Lago, which included government documents and correspondence. No charges have yet been filed against the former president.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs weeknights at 11:35/10:35c on CBS. Watch the full monologue from Tuesday’s episode in the video above.

