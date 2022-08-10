{"id":27159,"date":"2022-08-10T08:40:11","date_gmt":"2022-08-10T15:40:11","guid":{"rendered":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/?post_type\u003dfishburn_gallery\u0026#038;p\u003d27159","raw":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/?post_type\u003dfishburn_gallery\u0026#038;p\u003d27159"},"modified":"2022-08-10T08:40:11","modified_gmt":"2022-08-10T15:40:11","password":"","slug":"photo-gallery-best-images-from-first-week-of-oregon-ducks-fall-camp","status":"publish","type":"fishburn_gallery","link":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/gallery/photo-gallery-best-images-from-first-week-of-oregon-ducks-fall-camp/","title":{"raw":"Photo Gallery: Best images from first week of Oregon Ducks fall camp","rendered":"Photo Gallery: Best images from first week of Oregon Ducks fall camp"},"content":{"raw":"For the first time in a week, the Oregon Ducks will be taking an off-day on Wednesday. While players and coaches will still go through meetings and be watching film at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex, they won\u0027t be taking the field for a scheduled practice in the afternoon.\r

\r

Instead, head coach Dan Lanning wants \u003ca href\u003d\"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/2022/08/10/on-ducks-off-day-recharging-the-batteries-becomes-the-top-priority/\"\u003ehis team to focus on resting\u003c/a\u003e, recovering, and recharging the batteries, both physical and mental.\r

\r

“I think that’s really important,\" Lanning said on Tuesday. \"You know, people don’t get enough sleep at fall camp. People stay up here ’til 1 AM. That’s not what we need as coaches or players.\"\r

\r

The off-day also gives media members a chance to take a step back and look at some of the things that might not have been covered over the past few days with endless news coming out of the program. To start, we wanted to take a look at some of the best photos from the first five days a practice. Here were our favorites:\r

\r

[gallery ids\u003d\"27151,27150,27149,27148,27147,27146,27145,27144,27143,27142,27141,27135,27134,27129,27128,27127,27126,27125,27124,27122,27121,27074,27073,27072,27071,27070,27069,26952,26951,26950,26949,26948,26946,26945,26944,26911,26910,26909,26908,26907,26905,26904,26903,26902,26901,26899\"]","rendered":"\u003cp\u003eFor the first time in a week, the Oregon Ducks will be taking an off-day on Wednesday. While players and coaches will still go through meetings and be watching film at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex, they won\u0026#8217;t be taking the field for a scheduled practice in the afternoon.\u003c/p\u003e

\u003cp\u003eInstead, head coach Dan Lanning wants \u003ca href\u003d\"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/2022/08/10/on-ducks-off-day-recharging-the-batteries-becomes-the-top-priority/\"\u003ehis team to focus on resting\u003c/a\u003e, recovering, and recharging the batteries, both physical and mental.\u003c/p\u003e

\u003cp\u003e“I think that’s really important,\u0026#8221; Lanning said on Tuesday. \u0026#8220;You know, people don’t get enough sleep at fall camp. People stay up here ’til 1 AM. That’s not what we need as coaches or players.\u0026#8221;\u003c/p\u003e

\u003cp\u003eThe off-day also gives media members a chance to take a step back and look at some of the things that might not have been covered over the past few days with endless news coming out of the program. To start, we wanted to take a look at some of the best photos from the first five days a practice. Here were our favorites:\u003c/p\u003e



","protected":false,"block_version":0},"excerpt":{"raw":"A day off for the Ducks gives us a chance to look back at the first five days of practice. Here are some of the best photos from the first week of fall ball. ","rendered":"\u003cp\u003eA day off for the Ducks gives us a chance to look back at the first five days of practice. Here are some of the best photos from the first (\u0026#8230;)\u003c/p\u003e

","protected":false},"author":144273349,"featured_media":27149,"menu_order":0,"comment_status":"closed","ping_status":"closed","template":"","meta":{"_external_permalink":"","usat_canonical_link":"","usat_coauthor":"","_format_video_embed":"","_lawrence_general_short_headline":"","_lawrence_general_bridge_headline":"","_lawrence_hide_on_homepage":"0","capi_sync_syndication_toggle":"0","jetpack_publicize_message":"","jetpack_is_tweetstorm":false,"jetpack_publicize_feature_enabled":true},"categories":[{"id":244,"count":1887,"description":"","link":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/category/football/","name":"Football","slug":"football","taxonomy":"category","parent":0,"meta":[],"_links":{"self":[{"href":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-json/wp/v2/categories/244"}],"collection":[{"href":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-json/wp/v2/categories"}],"about":[{"href":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-json/wp/v2/taxonomies/category"}],"wp:post_type":[{"href":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-json/wp/v2/posts?categories\u003d244"},{"href":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-json/wp/v2/imported?categories\u003d244"},{"href":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-json/wp/v2/fishburn_gallery?categories\u003d244"},{"href":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-json/wp/v2/listicle?categories\u003d244"}],"curies":[{"name":"wp","href":"https://api.w.org/{rel}","templated":true}]}}],"tags":[1264,87,75],"permalink_template":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/gallery/%pagename%/","generated_slug":"photo-gallery-best-images-from-first-week-of-oregon-ducks-fall-camp","jetpack_publicize_connections":[],"images":[{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/08/USATSI_18845449.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Oregon players work out with the Ducks during fall camp Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Eugene, Ore.","author":"","date":"","id":27151,"title":"Syndication: The Register Guard"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/08/USATSI_18845234.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Oregon quarterbacks Marcus Sanders, left, Jay Butterfield and Bo Nix work out with the Ducks fall football camp on Aug. 8, 2022.



MAIN Eug 080822 Uo Fb 04","author":"","date":"","id":27150,"title":"Syndication: The Register Guard"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/08/USATSI_18840259.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Oregon quarterback Ty Thompson works out with the Ducks fall football camp on Aug. 8, 2022.



Eug 080822 Uo Fb 03","author":"","date":"","id":27149,"title":"Syndication: The Register Guard"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/08/USATSI_18829995.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Oregon defensive back Donovan Dalton, left, and inside linebacker Micah Roth work out with the Ducks at practice Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Eugene, Ore.","author":"","date":"","id":27148,"title":"Syndication: The Register Guard"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/08/USATSI_18830001.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Oregon wide receiver Caleb Chapman, left, and tight end Peter Burke work out with the Ducks during fall practice Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.","author":"","date":"","id":27147,"title":"Syndication: The Register Guard"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/08/USATSI_18828706.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Oregon running back Noah Whittington carries the ball during drills with the Ducks on the first day of fall practice Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Eugene, Ore.","author":"","date":"","id":27146,"title":"Syndication: The Register Guard"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/08/USATSI_18840321.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Elijah Williams, left, and Jeffrey Bassa dance between reps at practice during the second week of University of Oregon fall camp Aug. 8, 2022.



Eug 080822 Uo Fb 12","author":"","date":"","id":27145,"title":"Syndication: The Register Guard"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/08/USATSI_18840242.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Trikweze Bridges, left, Steve Stephens IV and Jabril McNeill practice during the second week of University of Oregon\u0027s fall camp Aug. 8, 2022.



Eug 080822 Uo Fb 09","author":"","date":"","id":27144,"title":"Syndication: The Register Guard"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/08/USATSI_18840193.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Oregon Byron Cardwell, right, outruns Noah Sewell during a drill as the second week of fall camp for the 2022 season gets underway Aug. 8, 2022.



Eug 080822 Uo Fb 02","author":"","date":"","id":27143,"title":"Syndication: The Register Guard"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/08/USATSI_18840312.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Oregon defensive coordinator Matt Powledge leads a practice session during the second week of fall camp for the 2022 season Aug. 8, 2022.



Eug 080822 Uo Fb 05","author":"","date":"","id":27142,"title":"Syndication: The Register Guard"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/08/USATSI_18127911.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Oregon defensive lineman Sam Taimani (55) works out with the Ducks during practice Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Eugene.","author":"","date":"","id":27141,"title":"Syndication: The Register Guard"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/08/USATSI_18828705.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads practice on the first day of fall practice Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Eugene, Ore.","author":"","date":"","id":27135,"title":"Syndication: The Register Guard"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/08/USATSI_18840214.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning, center, leads practice during the second week of fall camp for the 2022 season Aug. 8, 2022.



Eug 080822 Uo Fb 01","author":"","date":"","id":27134,"title":"Syndication: The Register Guard"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/08/Photo-Aug-09-5-57-21-PM.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Photo Courtesy of Zachary Neel | USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":27129,"title":"Oregon Ducks Fall Camp No. 5"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/08/Photo-Aug-09-5-57-13-PM.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Photo Courtesy of Zachary Neel | USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":27128,"title":"Oregon Ducks Fall Camp No. 5"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/08/Photo-Aug-09-5-54-29-PM.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Photo Courtesy of Zachary Neel | USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":27127,"title":"Oregon Ducks Fall Camp No. 5"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/08/Photo-Aug-09-5-53-35-PM.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Photo Courtesy of Zachary Neel | USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":27126,"title":"Oregon Ducks Fall Camp No. 5"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/08/Photo-Aug-09-5-53-32-PM.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Photo Courtesy of Zachary Neel | USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":27125,"title":"Oregon Ducks Fall Camp No. 5"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/08/Photo-Aug-09-5-52-38-PM.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Photo Courtesy of Zachary Neel | USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":27124,"title":"Oregon Ducks Fall Camp No. 5"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/08/Photo-Aug-09-5-52-13-PM.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Photo Courtesy of Zachary Neel | USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":27122,"title":"Oregon Ducks Fall Camp No. 5"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/08/Photo-Aug-09-5-51-56-PM.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Photo Courtesy of Zachary Neel | USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":27121,"title":"Oregon Ducks Fall Camp No. 5"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/08/Photo-Aug-08-5-39-12-PM.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Photo Courtesy of Zachary Neel | USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":27074,"title":"Oregon Ducks Fall Camp No. 4"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/08/Photo-Aug-08-5-37-26-PM.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Photo Courtesy of Zachary Neel | USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":27073,"title":"Oregon Ducks Fall Camp No. 4"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/08/Photo-Aug-08-5-36-12-PM.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Photo Courtesy of Zachary Neel | USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":27072,"title":"Oregon Ducks Fall Camp No. 4"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/08/Photo-Aug-08-5-35-17-PM.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Photo Courtesy of Zachary Neel | USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":27071,"title":"Oregon Ducks Fall Camp No. 4"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/08/Photo-Aug-08-5-34-59-PM.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Photo Courtesy of Zachary Neel | USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":27070,"title":"Oregon Ducks Fall Camp No. 4"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/08/Photo-Aug-08-5-27-29-PM.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Photo Courtesy of Zachary Neel | USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":27069,"title":"Oregon Ducks Fall Camp No. 4"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/08/Photo-Aug-06-5-41-52-PM.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Photo Courtesy of Zachary Neel | USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":26952,"title":"Oregon Ducks Fall Practice No. 2 (8/6/22)"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/08/Photo-Aug-06-5-41-37-PM.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Photo Courtesy of Zachary Neel | USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":26951,"title":"Oregon Ducks Fall Practice No. 2 (8/6/22)"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/08/Photo-Aug-06-5-41-03-PM.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Photo Courtesy of Zachary Neel | USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":26950,"title":"Oregon Ducks Fall Practice No. 2 (8/6/22)"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/08/Photo-Aug-06-5-38-24-PM.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Photo Courtesy of Zachary Neel | USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":26949,"title":"Oregon Ducks Fall Practice No. 2 (8/6/22)"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/08/Photo-Aug-06-5-37-07-PM.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Photo Courtesy of Zachary Neel | USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":26948,"title":"Oregon Ducks Fall Practice No. 2 (8/6/22)"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/08/Photo-Aug-06-5-27-53-PM.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Photo Courtesy of Zachary Neel | USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":26946,"title":"Oregon Ducks Fall Practice No. 2 (8/6/22)"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/08/Photo-Aug-06-5-26-39-PM.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Photo Courtesy of Zachary Neel | USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":26945,"title":"Oregon Ducks Fall Practice No. 2 (8/6/22)"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/08/Photo-Aug-06-5-26-12-PM.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Photo Courtesy of Zachary Neel | USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":26944,"title":"Oregon Ducks Fall Practice No. 2 (8/6/22)"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/08/Photo-Aug-05-5-55-16-PM.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"The Oregon Ducks kicked off the 2022 season with their first official fall practice on Friday, August 5 (Photo Courtesy of Zachary Neel | USA TODAY Sports)","author":"","date":"","id":26911,"title":"Oregon Ducks Fall Camp No. 1 (8.5.22)"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/08/Photo-Aug-05-5-54-02-PM.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"The Oregon Ducks kicked off the 2022 season with their first official fall practice on Friday, August 5 (Photo Courtesy of Zachary Neel | USA TODAY Sports)","author":"","date":"","id":26910,"title":"Oregon Ducks Fall Camp No. 1 (8.5.22)"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/08/Photo-Aug-05-5-53-42-PM.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"The Oregon Ducks kicked off the 2022 season with their first official fall practice on Friday, August 5 (Photo Courtesy of Zachary Neel | USA TODAY Sports)","author":"","date":"","id":26909,"title":"Oregon Ducks Fall Camp No. 1 (8.5.22)"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/08/Photo-Aug-05-5-53-30-PM.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"The Oregon Ducks kicked off the 2022 season with their first official fall practice on Friday, August 5 (Photo Courtesy of Zachary Neel | USA TODAY Sports)","author":"","date":"","id":26908,"title":"Oregon Ducks Fall Camp No. 1 (8.5.22)"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/08/Photo-Aug-05-5-52-44-PM.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"The Oregon Ducks kicked off the 2022 season with their first official fall practice on Friday, August 5 (Photo Courtesy of Zachary Neel | USA TODAY Sports)","author":"","date":"","id":26907,"title":"Oregon Ducks Fall Camp No. 1 (8.5.22)"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/08/Photo-Aug-05-5-50-56-PM.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"The Oregon Ducks kicked off the 2022 season with their first official fall practice on Friday, August 5 (Photo Courtesy of Zachary Neel | USA TODAY Sports)","author":"","date":"","id":26905,"title":"Oregon Ducks Fall Camp No. 1 (8.5.22)"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/08/Photo-Aug-05-5-41-49-PM.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"The Oregon Ducks kicked off the 2022 season with their first official fall practice on Friday, August 5 (Photo Courtesy of Zachary Neel | USA TODAY Sports)","author":"","date":"","id":26904,"title":"Oregon Ducks Fall Camp No. 1 (8.5.22)"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/08/Photo-Aug-05-5-13-38-PM.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"The Oregon Ducks kicked off the 2022 season with their first official fall practice on Friday, August 5 (Photo Courtesy of Zachary Neel | USA TODAY Sports)","author":"","date":"","id":26903,"title":"Oregon Ducks Fall Camp No. 1 (8.5.22)"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/08/Photo-Aug-05-5-13-28-PM.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"The Oregon Ducks kicked off the 2022 season with their first official fall practice on Friday, August 5 (Photo Courtesy of Zachary Neel | USA TODAY Sports)","author":"","date":"","id":26902,"title":"Oregon Ducks Fall Camp No. 1 (8.5.22)"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/08/Photo-Aug-05-5-12-16-PM.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"The Oregon Ducks kicked off the 2022 season with their first official fall practice on Friday, August 5 (Photo Courtesy of Zachary Neel | USA TODAY Sports)","author":"","date":"","id":26901,"title":"Oregon Ducks Fall Camp No. 1 (8.5.22)"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/08/IMG_6253.jpeg?w\u003d1000","caption":"The Oregon Ducks kicked off the 2022 season with their first official fall practice on Friday, August 5 (Photo Courtesy of Zachary Neel | USA TODAY Sports)","author":"","date":"","id":26899,"title":"Oregon Ducks Fall Camp No. 1 (8.5.22)"}],"_links":{"self":[{"href":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-json/wp/v2/fishburn_gallery/27159"}],"collection":[{"href":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-json/wp/v2/fishburn_gallery"}],"about":[{"href":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-json/wp/v2/types/fishburn_gallery"}],"author":[{"embeddable":true,"href":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-json/wp/v2/users/144273349"}],"replies":[{"embeddable":true,"href":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-json/wp/v2/comments?post\u003d27159"}],"version-history":[{"count":2,"href":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-json/wp/v2/fishburn_gallery/27159/revisions"}],"predecessor-version":[{"id":27163,"href":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-json/wp/v2/fishburn_gallery/27159/revisions/27163"}],"wp:featuredmedia":[{"embeddable":true,"href":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-json/wp/v2/media/27149"}],"wp:attachment":[{"href":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-json/wp/v2/media?parent\u003d27159"}],"wp:term":[{"taxonomy":"category","embeddable":true,"href":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-json/wp/v2/categories?post\u003d27159"},{"taxonomy":"post_tag","embeddable":true,"href":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-json/wp/v2/tags?post\u003d27159"}],"wp:action-publish":[{"href":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-json/wp/v2/fishburn_gallery/27159"}],"wp:action-unfiltered-html":[{"href":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-json/wp/v2/fishburn_gallery/27159"}],"wp:action-assign-author":[{"href":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-json/wp/v2/fishburn_gallery/27159"}],"wp:action-create-categories":[{"href":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-json/wp/v2/fishburn_gallery/27159"}],"wp:action-assign-categories":[{"href":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-json/wp/v2/fishburn_gallery/27159"}],"wp:action-create-tags":[{"href":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-json/wp/v2/fishburn_gallery/27159"}],"wp:action-assign-tags":[{"href":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-json/wp/v2/fishburn_gallery/27159"}],"curies":[{"name":"wp","href":"https://api.w.org/{rel}","templated":true}]},"attachments":[]}