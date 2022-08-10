ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aitkin, MN

A busy day in Aitkin on Aug 6.

Aitkin Independent Age
Aitkin Independent Age
 3 days ago

Vendors set up for the 2022 Sip and Stroll located on Minnesota Avenue in downtown Aitkin on Saturday, Aug. 6.

Mike and Jan Cherry dodge the morning rain and played inside the Ripple Center’s entryway during the Aitkin Farmers' Market.

lptv.org

Two-Vehicle Crash North of Onamia Sends Three to Hospital, Alcohol Involved

An alcohol-related, two-vehicle crash north of Onamia sent three people to the hospital late last night. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on August 11th at approximately 11 PM, 18-year-old Trenton Cash of Onamia was driving southbound on Highway 169 with a 10-year-old passenger when he attempted to turn east onto Utopia Road. His Dodge Ram turned in front of a 2020 Jeep Wrangler driven by 54-year-old Elizabeth Waterloo of Edina, who was driving north on Highway 169 when the accident occurred.
ONAMIA, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Did you know?

Do you know what hunger feels like? Between one and five children in the Aitkin area go to bed each night hungry. In the U.S., 11% of children don’t have enough food to eat. Some senior citizens in the U.S. choose between having food or medicine. People can help by donating to their local food shelves.
AITKIN, MN
WJON

Update: Missing Mille Lacs County Girl Found Safe

ONAMIA -- The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office says a missing girl has been found safe. Eleven-year-old Jaelyn Campbell was reported missing in the area of 92nd Avenue in South Harbor Township near Onamia. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with the word "Savage" on it, black jeans...
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Wright County man murdered in Aitkin County

On July 26, Daniel Bzdok, 62, was reported missing in Wright County, Minnesota, his primary address. In a complaint filed July 29 in Aitkin County, deputy Cody Schwinghammer was dispatched to conduct a welfare check at Daniel Bzdok’s cabin in Fleming Township, rural Aitkin. It was reported to the officer that Bzdok had been at the cabin recently with his son, Ronald Bzdok. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office told Schwinghammer...
lptv.org

Missing Man Found Dead Near Pequot Lakes

A man who went missing near Pequot Lakes has found dead in a nearby lake. Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard and deputies responded to a report at approximately 12:42 p.m. on August 7th about a missing man. The man, who was found dead, was later identified as 22-year-old Trenton Riley Robertson of Pequot Lakes. Robertson was found in Bass Lake near Gasink Road.
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin Anglers Mississippi/Lake Pepin competition

The Aitkin Anglers had a pretty good day at the SATT event Aug. 7 in the Mississippi/Lake Pepin competition. Best finish was Colton Weimer and Tanner Coonce with a total of 19.05 lbs., good for 17th place. Noah Moss and Quinton Crowther were number 22 with a catch of 17.61 lbs. Everyone else did well too as Mason Naus and Zach Ringhand were 37th with a 15.32 lb. total, Kaleb Sahr and Damon Washburn tied for 83rd with teammates Kolbe Sahr and Maggie Borseth both with 6.8 lb. totals.
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin County Deputy Cody Schwinghammer and his K9 sidekick Reno

“K9 Reno is a very energetic 90-pound, 2.5-year-old German Shepherd from Czechoslovakia,” described Deputy Cody Schwinghammer. This deputy and K9 duo work together to help keep safe the residents of all of Aitkin County, which is almost 2,000 square miles. Schwinghammer is originally from the St. Cloud area. However, he said that when he was younger, his family could be found “vacationing in the Brainerd/Aitkin area,” explained the deputy. “It...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

The four pillars of...

The four pillars of the play, “Church Basement Ladies” are songs, humor, retro-styled outfits and a whole lot of Minnesotan remarks. Bryan Johnson came out of retirement to be the director and pianist for this three day Aitkin All-Class Reunion event. The musical featured four church-goin’ ladies and a Lutheran pastor who, together, belt out a hilarity of songs like “The Pale Food Polka” (which is pretty self explanatory) and...
AITKIN, MN
bulletin-news.com

Motorcycle racer killed in crash at Brainerd International Raceway

A retaining wall at Brainerd International Raceway was struck by a motorbike driven by a 50-year-old New Yorker, who died in the accident. The collision was reported at BIR, north of Baxter, at 3:45 p.m. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office arrived. The motorcycle rider crashed into a retaining wall while competing in a qualification race for the MotoAmerica Superbikes competition, according to the sheriff’s office.
BRAINERD, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

SWCD manager may be retired but legacy lives on

Steve Hughes liked his job so much he stayed for nearly 40 years. Hughes began as a forest inventory technician for the Aitkin County Land Department in 1980 and became the district manager of the Aitkin County Soil and Water district (SWCD) in 1986. It was that position he retired from on July 31. Hughes grew up in Grand Rapids, graduating from high school there in 1978. He was in...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Mille Lacs Health System awarded

Humana and the Stars Patient Experience program team has recognized Mille Lacs Health System’s exceptional service and care by awarding its Stars Patient Experience Award of Excellence for 2021. Humana cited the organization for its positive experiences that exemplify the organization’s commitment to excellence. From Humana, “We are pleased to acknowledge that you are most deserving of this distinction. Now more than ever, it is important that members of the community develop a trusting relationship with their health care provider. Together with so many who...
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Preserving Aitkin’s history

Haberkorn Law Offices, located on the corner of Second Street in Aitkin, has not always been an office. It has a long history and a story that starts with Sam Hodgeden. For those who have heard of the name Hodgeden, it could be from the top level of the Ripple Center, the Hodgeden Opera House. In the late 1800s and early 1900s, when Aitkin began to grow, Hodgeden sought to do two things. One of which was to build the Ripple Center, formerly known as...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Youth to try skills at Deerwood Summerfest on Aug 12-13

Area youth are invited to try their skill at a giant target station, bear pong and hole in one; throw a bean bag through an Operation Game patient and paint rocks with positive messages at Deerwood Summerfest on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12-13, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Prizes will be awarded. Staffed by Cuyuna Regional Medical Center employees, in addition to the activities, clinicians will fit bike helmets for safety and give away free helmets to youth on Friday, Aug. 12, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. CRMC is sponsoring the Deerwood Summerfest activities and distributing bike helmets as part of its Community Health Needs Assessment priority to increase youth activity. Other priorities are enhancing mental health well-being and improving nutrition. CRMC believes that implementing these strategies will help it achieve its vision for a healthier community. For more information about CRMC’s community benefit programs, visit https://www.cuyunamed.org/about-us/community-health-needs-assessment.
DEERWOOD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bear dies after 67-year-old motorcyclist crashes into it

PILLAGER, Minn. -- A bear was killed in a crash involving a motorcyclist in Cass County Monday.The crash happened on County Road 34 in May Township, near Pillager. According to the county sheriff's office, the motorcyclist was driving when a large black bear came out of the ditch.The 67-year-old motorcyclist, from Motley, struck the bear. He was treated on the scene before being taken to a Staples-area hospital. He sustained non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.The sheriff's office said that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources issued a permit for the deceased bear.The motorcyclist was not identified by name.
CASS COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Primary election information

The primary election will be held Tuesday, Aug. 9. Polling places typically open by 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Voters must register if they are a new voter or have changed their name and/or address. To save time at the polling place, unregistered voters are encouraged to register more than 10 days before Election Day. You can register online, or at the Aitkin County Auditor’s Office in the new Government Center. Please note that registration closes 10 days before Election Day, but you...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin, MN
