thv11.com
Finding 'Bargains Galore' in Arkansas
Thursday was the first day of Bargains Galore on Highway 64. Where you can shop hundreds of bargains for miles, all the way from Fort Smith to Beebe, Arkansas.
What’s happening this weekend in central Arkansas?
This weekend in central Arkansas is shaping up to be incredibly busy, especially for fans of live music, animals or bookworms.
LRPD: Woman struck by vehicle Friday night in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle near Young Road and Brenda Circle Friday night. The identity of the woman has not been released. Police responded around 10:30 last night. The woman was found critically injured in the roadway and was taken to the hospital but died a […]
Crumbl Cookies opens in Little Rock
Little Rock is a whole lot sweeter after the locally owned and operated Crumbl Cookies opened its doors Friday morning.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunday starts cool and ends hot!
TONIGHT: Even though temperatures got into the low and mid 90s Saturday afternoon, the low humidity will allow temperatures to cool quickly! We will drop into the 70s by 9 PM and into the upper 60s before sunrise Sunday morning. Skies will be clear with a light east breeze around 5 mph.
KATV
'It's a miracle:' Arkansas woman donates kidney to adopted brother, saves his life
Little Rock (KATV) — An Arkansas woman shares a touching story about the gift of life. Leslie George told KATV what she was willing to do in order to save her older brother's life after he began having a kidney dysfunction. George said she and her brother, Craig Robinson...
Little Rock police investigating homicide on south Rodney Parham
Police in Little Rock are investigating a homicide Saturday evening on South Rodney Parham Road.
Maryland Daily Record
Warren Stephens Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Siblings: Warren Stephens, Jackson Stephens and Jackson T. Stephens, Jr. Profession: Businessman, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. Warren Amerine Stephens is a business and investor known as CEO and Chairman of Stephens, Inc. His company is a private investment bank. In 2016, he was included in the World’s Billionaires Forbes 2016 list. The businessman lives in Little Rock, Arkansas. He joined his father company in the early 1930s.
onlyinark.com
15 Places to Eat in Saline County
Saline County is located a short distance southwest of Little Rock. Its two biggest towns are Bryant and Benton, and for a long time, the area’s food scene was primarily known for its chain restaurants. Well, times, they are a-changing. Here are 15 Places to Eat in Saline County. And they are all local.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Producers Rice Mill receives first load of green rice at Stuttgart location
Producers Rice Mill, Inc., a farmer-owned cooperative, received its first load of 2022 new crop rice at its Stuttgart location on August 11, 2022. The first trailer load was from Gary and Kathy Loftis. The variety was RiceTec XP753. Producers Rice Mill has 10 drying and receiving locations throughout eastern...
KATV
LRSD addresses shots fired near Mabelvale Elementary
(Little Rock, KATV) — According to officials the Little Rock School District Safety and Security team is working with the Little Rock Police Department to investigate shots fired today near Mabelvale Elementary School. The elementary school and one car were hit during the incident. No injuries have been reported.
160 miles of yard sales taking place along Arkansas Highway 64
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 23rd Bargains Galore on 64 is taking place this week along Arkansas Highway 64. From Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 160 miles of yard sales, antiques and collectibles will be along Highway 64. The sales will take place in Fort Smith past Conway and on to Beebe.
KATV
Gas hits $2.38 a gallon in North Little Rock
Dozens of Arkansans lined up along I-430 on Tuesday afternoon to buy gas at $2.38 a gallon at Mobile Zone Mart in North Little Rock. Ryan Norris, state director of Americans for Prosperity-Arkansas (AFP-AR), said their organization has been hosting the True Cost of Washington Tour across the nation and decided to bring it to Arkansas.
Shots fired outside Mabelvale Elementary School
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: While on call at another scene nearby, officers heard approximately five gunshots in an area near Legion Hut and Mabelvale Cutoff Road. Officers circulated the area but were unable to locate the person or persons shooting. Shell casings have been recovered from the roadway...
onespiritblog.com
Food and Nutrition Services Transition Planned for August 22
On August 22, the Arkansas market will be the first of the Southeast Division to transition Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) programs previously provided by Sodexo, to the CommonSpirit Health-(CSH) insourced model where the management team, clinical dietitians, and hourly staff are CommonSpirit Health employees. The transition will have three phases:
KATV
Arkansas teachers work to make ends meet with extra jobs
Little Rock (KATV) — Lawmakers at the Arkansas State Capitol are in a special legislative session and a hot topic is teacher pay not making it onto the agenda. Some lawmakers say increasing teacher pay should be taken up right now and others say it should wait until the general session next year.
Officials with Faulkner County Sheriff's Office to train on school campuses this weekend
FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — School safety has been a leading concern among parents and educators across the county as the new school year approaches— and some Arkansas law enforcement officials are taking extra precautions. On Saturday, August 13, 2022, officers with the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office will be...
Crash on Pine St. and Charles Bussey Ave., one in critical condition
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Accident Reconstructive Officers have been called to investigate a collision between a vehicle and bicycle on Pine Street and Charles Bussey Avenue. One person was reported to be injured and in critical condition. Law enforcement advised that drivers can expect to see traffic delays and...
NLRPD chase ends in crash on Geyer Springs, officer injured
A North Little Rock police officer was hit by a vehicle, starting a police chase that ended in a crash on Geyer Springs in Little Rock Thursday afternoon.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Jennifer Michelle Oates of Stuttgart
Jennifer Michelle Oates was born July 7, 1982, in Virginia Beach, Virginia to Birdie Hogan and Gregory Oates. Jennifer accepted Christ as her Savior at an early age at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Des Arc, Arkansas, under the leadership of Reverend Russell Penn, Jr. Jennifer was a graduate of...
