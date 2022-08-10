ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

thv11.com

Finding 'Bargains Galore' in Arkansas

Thursday was the first day of Bargains Galore on Highway 64. Where you can shop hundreds of bargains for miles, all the way from Fort Smith to Beebe, Arkansas.
BEEBE, AR
FOX 16 News

LRPD: Woman struck by vehicle Friday night in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle near Young Road and Brenda Circle Friday night. The identity of the woman has not been released. Police responded around 10:30 last night. The woman was found critically injured in the roadway and was taken to the hospital but died a […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunday starts cool and ends hot!

TONIGHT: Even though temperatures got into the low and mid 90s Saturday afternoon, the low humidity will allow temperatures to cool quickly! We will drop into the 70s by 9 PM and into the upper 60s before sunrise Sunday morning. Skies will be clear with a light east breeze around 5 mph.
ARKANSAS STATE
Maryland Daily Record

Warren Stephens Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Siblings: Warren Stephens, Jackson Stephens and Jackson T. Stephens, Jr. Profession: Businessman, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. Warren Amerine Stephens is a business and investor known as CEO and Chairman of Stephens, Inc. His company is a private investment bank. In 2016, he was included in the World’s Billionaires Forbes 2016 list. The businessman lives in Little Rock, Arkansas. He joined his father company in the early 1930s.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
onlyinark.com

15 Places to Eat in Saline County

Saline County is located a short distance southwest of Little Rock. Its two biggest towns are Bryant and Benton, and for a long time, the area’s food scene was primarily known for its chain restaurants. Well, times, they are a-changing. Here are 15 Places to Eat in Saline County. And they are all local.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Producers Rice Mill receives first load of green rice at Stuttgart location

Producers Rice Mill, Inc., a farmer-owned cooperative, received its first load of 2022 new crop rice at its Stuttgart location on August 11, 2022. The first trailer load was from Gary and Kathy Loftis. The variety was RiceTec XP753. Producers Rice Mill has 10 drying and receiving locations throughout eastern...
STUTTGART, AR
KATV

LRSD addresses shots fired near Mabelvale Elementary

(Little Rock, KATV) — According to officials the Little Rock School District Safety and Security team is working with the Little Rock Police Department to investigate shots fired today near Mabelvale Elementary School. The elementary school and one car were hit during the incident. No injuries have been reported.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Gas hits $2.38 a gallon in North Little Rock

Dozens of Arkansans lined up along I-430 on Tuesday afternoon to buy gas at $2.38 a gallon at Mobile Zone Mart in North Little Rock. Ryan Norris, state director of Americans for Prosperity-Arkansas (AFP-AR), said their organization has been hosting the True Cost of Washington Tour across the nation and decided to bring it to Arkansas.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Shots fired outside Mabelvale Elementary School

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: While on call at another scene nearby, officers heard approximately five gunshots in an area near Legion Hut and Mabelvale Cutoff Road. Officers circulated the area but were unable to locate the person or persons shooting. Shell casings have been recovered from the roadway...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
onespiritblog.com

Food and Nutrition Services Transition Planned for August 22

On August 22, the Arkansas market will be the first of the Southeast Division to transition Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) programs previously provided by Sodexo, to the CommonSpirit Health-(CSH) insourced model where the management team, clinical dietitians, and hourly staff are CommonSpirit Health employees. The transition will have three phases:
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Arkansas teachers work to make ends meet with extra jobs

Little Rock (KATV) — Lawmakers at the Arkansas State Capitol are in a special legislative session and a hot topic is teacher pay not making it onto the agenda. Some lawmakers say increasing teacher pay should be taken up right now and others say it should wait until the general session next year.
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Jennifer Michelle Oates of Stuttgart

Jennifer Michelle Oates was born July 7, 1982, in Virginia Beach, Virginia to Birdie Hogan and Gregory Oates. Jennifer accepted Christ as her Savior at an early age at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Des Arc, Arkansas, under the leadership of Reverend Russell Penn, Jr. Jennifer was a graduate of...
STUTTGART, AR

