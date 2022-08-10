ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

NebraskaTV

4 people arrested on animal cruelty charges in 3 separate cases

WASHINGTON (TND) — Four people in Rhode Island have been arrested on animal cruelty charges in three separate cases, according to authorities. The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals on Thursday said 39-year-old Michael A. Pinto is facing the following charges:. One count of unnecessary...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NebraskaTV

Deputy in Oklahoma shot; scene still active

WASHINGTON (TND) — A deputy, as well as a civilian, were shot in Oklahoma on Friday, according to authorities. The Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police said a Grady County Sheriff's Office deputy was wounded near Bridge Creek around 11:30 a.m. EDT. The deputy is being transported via helicopter...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
NebraskaTV

Teen pulled into commercial woodchipper dies

NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WOLF) — A Pennsylvania teenager was killed after being pulled into a woodchipper and now an investigation is underway into the boy's death. Pennsylvania State Police and the Bethlehem Criminal Investigation Unit are investigating the death of the teenager after they say he was pulled into a commercial wood chipper.
NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
NebraskaTV

Pilot uninjured after having to land plane on county road

KEARNEY, Neb. — A pilot was not injured after he had to land a plane on a county road northwest of Kearney Friday. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), a report of a plane on the road south of E. 92nd St. and N Ave. came in Friday afternoon.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Name of man killed in semi-train crash near Juniata

JUNIATA, Neb. — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a Kearney man killed in a crash near Juniata Wednesday. Around 11:15 a.m., deputies were called to a crash 1/4 mile south of 12th Street and Roseland Avenue, about two miles west of Juniata. The sheriff’s office said the crash involved a westbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe train and a northbound semi loaded with grain.
JUNIATA, NE
NebraskaTV

Power restored in Kearney following Saturday outage

KEARNEY, Neb. — Power has been restored following an outage that impacted 4,143 power customers in Kearney Saturday afternoon. According to Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD), the outage began around 3:26 p.m. with customers impacted mainly south of Highway 30 in Kearney. NPPD said the outage was caused by...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Details of settlement between GIPS, GIEA released

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The details of a settlement between the Grand Island Education Association and Grand Island Public Schools regarding substitute teacher pay have been released. According to the settlement, which is now listed in the GIPS Board of Education’s Aug. 12 agenda, the district agrees to pay...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Two Rivers: Vaccinating your kids

KEARNEY, Neb. — As kids get ready to head back to school, parents may still have questions about vaccines recommended for children. Jordan Anderson with Two Rivers Public Health Department has some answers. Most parents choose to vaccinate their children according to the recommended schedule. But some parents may...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Two Rivers: Understanding and preventing the rabies virus

KEARNEY, Neb. — A fatal but preventable disease, there have been nine cases of rabies in animals so far this year in Nebraska. Dr. Von Lutz with the Two Rivers Public Health Department has more on the viral disease and what to do if you're exposed. What is rabies?
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Kearney Public Schools kicks off new school year with new safety protocols

KEARNEY, NEB. — Safety was a priority as many central Nebraska kids headed back to school Thursday. Kearney Public Schools Associate Superintendent Dr. Chris Loofe said students may or may not notice new security protocols, including cameras installed inside and outside buildings over the summer and new telephones in every room.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Kearney High One Act hoping to return to state

KEARNEY, Neb. — With school back in session, Kearney High One Act is gearing up for a new competition season. Following a successful year, head coach Michelle Bombeck said they are looking to put on an even better performance this year. One Act is a competition where each team...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

"Celebrate Broadway" returns to Kearney, bringing local and out-of-state talent together

KEARNEY, Neb. — With classical and contemporary musicals, "Celebrate Broadway" returned to Kearney. Crane River Theater Company Artistic Director Steve Barth always had a passion for the performing arts. He pursued a degree at University of Nebraska Lincoln (UNL) in theater, directing, and acting. He moved to New York City, where he was directing and acting for eight years.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Blood accepts, Pillen declines invite to NTV Gubernatorial Debate

AXTELL, Neb. — A debate between the two leading candidates to be Nebraska's next governor is not looking likely after NTV reached out to both campaigns. On Wednesday, NTV's Assistant News Director Chris Wagner touched base with both candidates in the hopes of putting together a televised debate prior to the November general election.
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Flo Rida coming to the Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Flo Rida will fill the Saturday, September 3, concert slot at the Nebraska State Fair. Organizers made the announcement Friday, a week after the original act, country band 'Lady A', had canceled their tour. "We’re pleased Flo Rida was available and agreeable to join us...
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Farming Today with KRVN, August 11, 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. — Alex Voichoskie with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - Tyson Foods reports sales slump amid lower demand, higher costs. - Schaneman joins Nebraska Corn Board as Director of Market Development. - CHS Foundation to award $75,000 in grants to teachers for agriculture projects.
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

Food Truck Fridays: Jaz's Tacos

GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — We're spending another Friday checking out the food trucks you can find parked in central Nebraska. The temps outside aren’t the only thing that’s hot here at Jaz's Tacos in Grand Island. “Burritos, quesadillas, sopes and huaraches," said Orlando Betancourt, son of owners...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

