4 people arrested on animal cruelty charges in 3 separate cases
WASHINGTON (TND) — Four people in Rhode Island have been arrested on animal cruelty charges in three separate cases, according to authorities. The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals on Thursday said 39-year-old Michael A. Pinto is facing the following charges:. One count of unnecessary...
Deputy in Oklahoma shot; scene still active
WASHINGTON (TND) — A deputy, as well as a civilian, were shot in Oklahoma on Friday, according to authorities. The Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police said a Grady County Sheriff's Office deputy was wounded near Bridge Creek around 11:30 a.m. EDT. The deputy is being transported via helicopter...
Teen pulled into commercial woodchipper dies
NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WOLF) — A Pennsylvania teenager was killed after being pulled into a woodchipper and now an investigation is underway into the boy's death. Pennsylvania State Police and the Bethlehem Criminal Investigation Unit are investigating the death of the teenager after they say he was pulled into a commercial wood chipper.
Wisconsin residents arrested after 100 pounds of pot found in vehicle near Giltner
GILTNER, Neb. — Two Wisconsin residents are behind bars after troopers found more than 100 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle during a traffic stop on I-80 near Giltner Wednesday. Chao Lee, 27, and Kou Yang, 30, both of Madison, Wisconsin, were arrested for possession of more than a...
Pilot uninjured after having to land plane on county road
KEARNEY, Neb. — A pilot was not injured after he had to land a plane on a county road northwest of Kearney Friday. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), a report of a plane on the road south of E. 92nd St. and N Ave. came in Friday afternoon.
Name of man killed in semi-train crash near Juniata
JUNIATA, Neb. — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a Kearney man killed in a crash near Juniata Wednesday. Around 11:15 a.m., deputies were called to a crash 1/4 mile south of 12th Street and Roseland Avenue, about two miles west of Juniata. The sheriff’s office said the crash involved a westbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe train and a northbound semi loaded with grain.
Power restored in Kearney following Saturday outage
KEARNEY, Neb. — Power has been restored following an outage that impacted 4,143 power customers in Kearney Saturday afternoon. According to Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD), the outage began around 3:26 p.m. with customers impacted mainly south of Highway 30 in Kearney. NPPD said the outage was caused by...
Details of settlement between GIPS, GIEA released
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The details of a settlement between the Grand Island Education Association and Grand Island Public Schools regarding substitute teacher pay have been released. According to the settlement, which is now listed in the GIPS Board of Education’s Aug. 12 agenda, the district agrees to pay...
Two Rivers: Vaccinating your kids
KEARNEY, Neb. — As kids get ready to head back to school, parents may still have questions about vaccines recommended for children. Jordan Anderson with Two Rivers Public Health Department has some answers. Most parents choose to vaccinate their children according to the recommended schedule. But some parents may...
Two Rivers: Understanding and preventing the rabies virus
KEARNEY, Neb. — A fatal but preventable disease, there have been nine cases of rabies in animals so far this year in Nebraska. Dr. Von Lutz with the Two Rivers Public Health Department has more on the viral disease and what to do if you're exposed. What is rabies?
McDonald's, Target paying Nebraska farmers to adopt conservation practices
GILTNER, Neb. / DONIPHAN, Neb. — Nebraska farmers may find a prize inside a Happy Meal as McDonald’s turns to corn growers in the Beef State to help meet their climate goals. “They have huge demand to be able to be more regenerative, more sustainable,” said Florencia Abram...
Kearney Public Schools kicks off new school year with new safety protocols
KEARNEY, NEB. — Safety was a priority as many central Nebraska kids headed back to school Thursday. Kearney Public Schools Associate Superintendent Dr. Chris Loofe said students may or may not notice new security protocols, including cameras installed inside and outside buildings over the summer and new telephones in every room.
Kearney High One Act hoping to return to state
KEARNEY, Neb. — With school back in session, Kearney High One Act is gearing up for a new competition season. Following a successful year, head coach Michelle Bombeck said they are looking to put on an even better performance this year. One Act is a competition where each team...
"Celebrate Broadway" returns to Kearney, bringing local and out-of-state talent together
KEARNEY, Neb. — With classical and contemporary musicals, "Celebrate Broadway" returned to Kearney. Crane River Theater Company Artistic Director Steve Barth always had a passion for the performing arts. He pursued a degree at University of Nebraska Lincoln (UNL) in theater, directing, and acting. He moved to New York City, where he was directing and acting for eight years.
GIPS in a 'good spot' when it comes to filling teaching positions for this school year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — In less than a week, classes are set to start in Grand Island, and after the Thursday night Grand Island Board of Education meeting, substitute teachers will have better wages this school year. In January, the Grand Island Education Association (GIEA) filed a complaint with...
Record K-12 education investment weakened by inflation, some school leaders say
LANSING, Mich. — As parents and students count down for a new school year, Michigan schools are preparing to see a boost in funding as they continue to battle a laundry list of challenges in low staffing, political attacks, and inflation. Michigan schools have long been underfunded, advocates and...
Blood accepts, Pillen declines invite to NTV Gubernatorial Debate
AXTELL, Neb. — A debate between the two leading candidates to be Nebraska's next governor is not looking likely after NTV reached out to both campaigns. On Wednesday, NTV's Assistant News Director Chris Wagner touched base with both candidates in the hopes of putting together a televised debate prior to the November general election.
Flo Rida coming to the Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Flo Rida will fill the Saturday, September 3, concert slot at the Nebraska State Fair. Organizers made the announcement Friday, a week after the original act, country band 'Lady A', had canceled their tour. "We’re pleased Flo Rida was available and agreeable to join us...
Farming Today with KRVN, August 11, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Alex Voichoskie with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - Tyson Foods reports sales slump amid lower demand, higher costs. - Schaneman joins Nebraska Corn Board as Director of Market Development. - CHS Foundation to award $75,000 in grants to teachers for agriculture projects.
Food Truck Fridays: Jaz's Tacos
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — We're spending another Friday checking out the food trucks you can find parked in central Nebraska. The temps outside aren’t the only thing that’s hot here at Jaz's Tacos in Grand Island. “Burritos, quesadillas, sopes and huaraches," said Orlando Betancourt, son of owners...
