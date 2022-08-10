Garage fire in North Amarillo causes significant damage, fire department says

Read full article on original website
Building Popular for Transients in Amarillo Goes Up in Flames
Another building in Amarillo goes up in flames. The Amarillo Fire Department was called out to a structure fire in the 700 block of N. Jefferson on Tuesday, August 9th, at 9:57 PM. When arriving at the location at 702 N. Jefferson, firefighters found a large garage with fire and smoke coming from the building.
Power outage impacts thousands in downtown Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A portion of customers impacted by the earlier power outage lost power again at 12:47 p.m. due to a failed connection to their temporary substation source. Xcel brought that circuit offline to make a repair and restored those customers at 1:30 p.m., says Xcel. Original...
1 killed, 2 injured in 4-vehicle fiery head-on crash in Potter County
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — One person is dead and two others injured in a four vehicle fiery head-on crash in Potter County. According to preliminary information from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a semi-truck headed south on RM 1061 crossed the center stripe and crashed head-on into a U-Haul truck towing a passenger vehicle near Saddleback Road.
1 man dead after morning shooting in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reported that one person is dead after a shooting that took place Friday Morning. According to APD, at 7:55 a.m. on August 12, officers found the body of Miguel Sapien Gutierrez, 58, dead at the 2400 block of northwest 15th Ave. A second man was taken to the […]
One Dead After Friday Morning Shooting
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a Friday morning shooting that left one man dead. At 7:55 am officers were called to the 2400 block of Northwest 15th Avenue after receiving word of shots being fired. When they arrived they found 58-year-old Miguel Sapien Gutierez already deceased, with a second...
Amarillo man indicted on multiple arson charges
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to court documents filed by the Randall County District Clerk, Robert Roberts was indicted on multiple charges of arson on Wednesday in connection with multiple fires that were started in May. According to court documents, Roberts was indicted on eight counts of “Arson, Enhanced” on August 10. In May, deputies […]
Santa Fe Depot under construction, adding new covered pavilion
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The historic Santa Fe Depot lot is under construction as the City of Amarillo builds a covered pavilion on the grounds. The City says adding this new structure will benefit the community and be designed in a style that respects the history of the Depot. “The...
Developers break ground for The Commons at St. Anthony’s project
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to event organizers, project developers are expected to host a groundbreaking for a new senior living apartment complex on northwest 7th Avenue on Friday morning. As noted by released information and in previous reporting by MyHighPlains.com, the City of Amarillo came to an agreement with Crossroads Housing Corporation in June […]
Authorities release identity of 3 involved in deadly crash on FM 1061 near Valle de Oro
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities said one person is dead and two others are injured after a crash this morning on Farm-to-Market Road 1061 near Valle de Oro. About 9:40 a.m. today, three vehicles crashed, causing two to catch fire. Texas Department of Public Safety said a truck tractor towing...
Cold front crashes south next week
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The extended forecast will stay very dry through Monday of next week and then the weather becomes a bit more active for the High Plains. A moderate to strong cold front looks to blast through the area next week between Tuesday and Wednesday. Mid-range models have done exceptionally well at detecting this cold front over a week in advance which gives us confidence that it will be a deeper pool of cool air that will spill into the region.
Canyon area hits rainfall jackpot
While City of Canyon officials reviewed drought initiatives, ultimately deciding not to impose Phase 1 of the Drought Contingency plan, weather conditions were forming to bring much needed rainfall to our drought-stricken area. Amarillo removed the Phase 1 voluntary drought contingency plan they had implemented. In a 72-hour period, Canyon...
Historic hospital gets new life as groundbreaking held for senior living facility
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The groundbreaking was held Friday for a new senior living facility at the old BSA hospital. The Commons at St. Anthony’s will provide 124 units of "high-quality, affordable rental housing for seniors," according to a news release. "The studio, one, and two-bedroom apartment homes will include community gathering areas, fitness and business centers, outdoor courtyards, and gardens."
Man Dressed In A Dog Onesie Rams Stolen Truck Into An Amarillo Liquor Store
The hijinks from criminals never cease to amaze and mesmerize those that are watching things unfold on surveillance video as that video catches every one of their bizarre actions. One of the latest events involving some crazed criminals took place in Amarillo, Texas at a liquor store. The Party Stop...
2 arrested after 14 pounds of drugs seized in Carson County
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Texas Department of Public Safety released information on a Tuesday traffic stop where troopers seized around 14 pounds of suspected cocaine in Carson County. According to a DPS news release, a DPS Trooper stopped Carina Alvarado, 34, and passenger Martin Gonzalez, 33, both of Van Nuys, California around […]
Borger ISD bus drivers get raise 1 week after walking out over pay dispute
BORGER, Texas (KVII) — A week after walking out over a pay dispute, Borger ISD bus drivers got a pay raise. During Thursday night's board meeting, the Board of Trustees unanimously voted to increase the pay scale for bus drivers, according to Rebecca Calder, Communications Coordinator for Borger ISD.
The Disturbing Disappearance of Steven Koecher from Amarillo, Texas
His name is Steven Koecher, he was a graduate of Amarillo High School in Texas back in 1998. Though when Steven went missing he was living in Utah. He was actively looking for work and had made a trip to Henderson, Nevada on December 13, 2009. His family thought he might be job hunting so he could make his rent.
Cold Cases In Amarillo? New Law May Help Solve Them.
It's the most infuriating thing on the planet for police and families. No, I'm not talking about someone's house getting broken into, although that would be infuriating. I'm talking about violent crimes. Assault, rape, murder. While law enforcement does an incredible job in tracking down those people that commit these crimes, there are always a few that they just can't seem to find enough evidence on.
Moore County sees impact of Monday’s landspouts
DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Residents of Moore County have provided MyHIghPlains.com with photos and video about the impact a landspout had on the area Monday evening. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the Moore County Emergency Management System posted on social media explaining that the tornadoes were landspouts that touched down. According to Chief Meteorologist […]
New $670 million beef processing facility being built in Amarillo
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced that a $670 million state-of-the-art beef processing facility is going to be built in Amarillo in 2023. The new facility, Producer Owned Beef LLC., has received more than $12 million from the Texas Enterprise Fund and an additional $11.1 million in tax incentives funded by the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers offers reward for man wanted for aggravated assault
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to police, Isaac Joel Chavez is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff's Office. The "Fugitive of the Week" is described as a 27-year-old, 6' tall Hispanic male with...
