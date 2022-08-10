Garage fire in North Amarillo causes significant damage, fire department says

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The extended forecast will stay very dry through Monday of next week and then the weather becomes a bit more active for the High Plains. A moderate to strong cold front looks to blast through the area next week between Tuesday and Wednesday. Mid-range models have done exceptionally well at detecting this cold front over a week in advance which gives us confidence that it will be a deeper pool of cool air that will spill into the region.

