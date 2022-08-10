Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A carriage horse collapsed in the middle of the street in Manhattan, reigniting calls for a ban in NYC
Videos showing a horse collapsed in the middle of the street during rush hour and police watering down the fallen horse had animal rights groups protesting outside of City Hall on Thursday. The Wednesday incident reignited calls for the city to ban horse carriages in New York City. "Yet another...
Watch Out for Chicken Sandwich Scam Here in New York
It might not be as elaborate as a person pretending to play the violin but it is still a scam none the less. If you have been to a store int e Hudson Valley there is a good chance that you have seen the violin scammers in the parking lot. They first started to appear last winter and now they are seen almost everywhere. The scam has now been reported nationwide.
Bite Into the Big Apple With 20 Free Things to Do in NYC
Start spreading the news: New York has plenty of free things to do. Or course, the city definitely lives up to its reputation of exorbitant prices and excessive wealth. Some restaurants serve $35 chocolate martinis and T-bone steaks upwards of $100. High-end boutiques hang basic black dresses made of cotton on sale racks for $820 and an Uber to the airport can be $135 when demand is high.
pix11.com
Early voting in NY primary kicks off
Watch Live News Weather Morning News New York Living Sports Newsletters About Community PIX11 Partners. Doors open at 9 a.m. across New York City on Saturday for the first day of early voting. Early voting in NY primary kicks off. Women’s rights advocates trying to motivate voters …. Rushdie...
New Yorkers living in a state – five of them – of emergency
(The Center Square) – Gun violence, an increasing problem, is one of five states of emergency most New Yorkers have been living under for months, and in some cases more than a year. Others statewide are for COVID-19, a health-care staffing shortage, and monkeypox. The fifth is local to...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
See inside the most expensive hotel in NYC
There’s no shortage of fancy hotels in New York but a new one has rapidly become the most sought-after reservation in town. Boasting a total of 83 suites, Aman is a new hotel that just opened within the Crown Building at 750 Fifth Avenue by 57th Street despite still being half-way under construction.
Curbed
How New York Ruined Its Summer Vacation
Every May to September, wealthy New Yorkers who may or may not have done financial crimes flee the city to beach enclaves up and down the East Coast. Normally the moats filled with alligators are enough to keep people feeling relaxed in their second and third homes, but this summer, all is not fine in vacation town. Here, a tour through the various complaints registered by the part-time residents and full-time locals of some of the country’s most expensive Zip Codes.
In Month Nine of Shutdown, Chez Napoleon Launches a Go Fund Me Appeal to Keep Going
Entering the ninth month of their gas line shutdown, legendary neighborhood eatery Chez Napoleon has launched a Go Fund Me to stay afloat as they await further city inspections. The 62-year old, family-run restaurant has been closed since the end of last year, when Con Edison shut off the building’s gas over concerns of a […] The post In Month Nine of Shutdown, Chez Napoleon Launches a Go Fund Me Appeal to Keep Going appeared first on W42ST.
Early Addition: NYC is in a 'severe' drought situation.
Because 80% of past primary voters in the newly drawn 10th Congressional District live on majority-white blocks, here are your early links: scary hit-and-run, SoHo's go-to table lamp, bashing New Jersey, Amagansett man called the cops on a cone, Keenan Thompson's Hollywood star, pickleball can't be stopped, and more. [ more › ]
Mayor Adams signs off on six laws to bolster abortion rights in NYC: ‘We’re not leaving our sisters behind’
Mayor Adams signed off on six new laws Friday aimed at bolstering women’s access to abortions — a response to the Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade. The laws — collectively known as the NYC Abortion Rights Act — will require the city Health Department to provide abortion pills for free to patients seeking to terminate pregnancies, place restrictions on city cash going to ...
therealdeal.com
NYC turns back to hotels to grow homeless shelters
New York City’s plan to use hotels for homeless shelters is surfacing, but details remain sparse. Officials from the mayor’s administration disclosed this week that 11 hotels were being leased by the city to serve the growing shelter population, City Limits reported. The announcement came months after the city phased out the use of commercial lodgings for children after the shelter population dropped.
More New York City parents turning to homeschooling
NEW YORK -- As we approach the start of the school year, New York City data shows that public school enrollment has been declining for more than five years. This comes as parents in increasing numbers are considering alternatives to their children's education. When her children's classes went remote at the start of the pandemic, Brooklyn parent Julie Kvyatkovsky had a chance to sit in on their typical school day. "I realized that if this is how they're learning, I can do a little bit better. I can try to do a little bit better," she told CBS2's Hannah Kliger. So last school year,...
Daily Beast
How Dimes Square Became the New York City Neighborhood We Love to Hate
First of all, Dimes Square isn’t a square, it’s a triangle. Technically, the infamous headquarters of a hyper-specific, hyper-online scene of overeducated young tastemakers (Artists? Influencers? Rich kids? Whatever) falls at the intersection of Ludlow Street and Canal on New York’s Lower East Side, but metaphorically, Dimes Square occupies both a number of adjacent city blocks and the minds of New York City media professionals, few of whom have yet grown tired of talking about the place.
bklyndesigns.com
Live in New Jersey, Work in New York Taxes (Updated 2022)
New York is where many go to make it big and chase their dreams. Be it in the corporate world, the tech world, or in the world of art and performance, millions flock to New York City for work. There are many reasons why you might be considering working in...
Gotham Gazette
New York Must Amend Carlos’ Law Before the Governor Signs It
The cost to build in New York can be 10 times more expensive than in neighboring New Jersey or Connecticut. It’s a reality that’s hurting our economy, especially Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (MWBEs) in the construction sector, at the worst possible time. The Empire State’s unaffordability factor...
pix11.com
NYC releases congestion pricing details
Congestion pricing has been a topic long talked about in the city, and more details about a plan that could make it a reality have come in. Here are the details on New York’s congestion pricing …. Appeals court sides with mayor in New York City school …. Video...
pix11.com
Chef Todd English invites New Yorkers to Hey Stamford! Food Festival
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Looking for a great food trip this weekend?. It will take an actual trip to Connecticut, but it’s worth it. Hey Stamford! Food Festival has a seal of approval from celebrity chef Todd English, who would be there in the weekend for culinary demonstrations.
pix11.com
Cool ways to beat the heat in New York City
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Facts are facts. Roses are red, violets are blue — and August is hot. There are a lot of cool ways to beat the heat as summer nears its end. Will Gleason, TimeOut’s North American content director, joined New York Living on Thursday to suggest fun things to do in the city that would help you stay cool.
TripAdvisor Blog
15 fun and unique things to do in New York City
With everything from parks and museums to markets and some of the world’s best shopping, NYC is endlessly entertaining. The only problem you’ll have when visiting New York is choosing what to do while you’re there. The city has so much to offer—from world-class restaurants, museums, and theaters to historic attractions the entire family will love—that deciding where to spend your time can be hard. Below, we’ve rounded up 15 fun things to do in New York City to help you narrow down your options and plan the vacation of a lifetime.
What Can a New York Restaurant Do if You Don’t Pay For Your Meal?
Has it ever happened to you? You sat down to have a meal, you enjoyed it and then you went for your wallet and had one of the following happen to you? Maybe you didn't have your wallet? Maybe the $20's that you thought you had in your pocket were really singles?
