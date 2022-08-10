ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
ValueWalk

Inflation Slowed In July, But Will It Continue Along A Downward Trajectory?

Prices increased year-over-year on a basket of goods and services by 8.5% in July. That figure is lower than the Dow Jones estimate of 8.7% raise YoY. However, the consumer price index (CPI) rose to 0.2% on a month-to-month (MoM) basis, slowing down the rate of inflation compared to June’s CPI rating and matching the DJ’s MoM estimate. The high YoY inflation rate has helped the gold price surpass the $1800 resistance level for the precious metal once again.
BUSINESS
Vox

Meat has a big carbon footprint. The Inflation Reduction Act ignores it.

The historic Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), poised to soon become law, will drastically reduce America’s carbon footprint over the next decade, chiefly through speeding the deployment of hundreds of gigawatts of clean energy. If and when it’s passed, it will be the most ambitious climate legislation ever enacted in the US.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Price#Greenhouse Gas#Co2 Emissions#Ghg Emissions#European Union#Business Industry#Linus Business#S P Global Ratings#Msci Usa Infrastructure
Fortune

Start considering the worst-case ‘mass extinction’ scenarios of climate change, warn scientists in new paper

A firefighter helmet hangs at the entrance to a property in the community of Klamath River, which burned in the McKinney Fire, California, on July 31, 2022. There is a critical gap in how the scientific community and the public conceptualize the consequences of human-caused climate change, as new research suggests we are ignoring the truly worst-case and catastrophic risks.
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
China
The Guardian

Congress is about to pass a historic climate bill. So why are oil companies pleased?

“We’re pleased,” ExxonMobil’s CEO, Darren Woods, said on an earnings call last month, speaking about the Inflation Reduction Act. He called the bill, now making its way through the US Congress, “clear and consistent”. After it passed the Senate Sunday evening, Shell USA said it was “a step toward increased energy security and #netzero”. The world is currently on track to produce double the amount of coal, oil and gas in 2030 than is consistent with capping warming at 1.5C. To state the obvious: climate policy should strike fear into the hearts of fossil fuel executives, not delight them. So what have some of the world’s worst polluters found to like about a historic piece of climate legislation?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ValueWalk

Strong Job Creation Shifts The Upper Hand From Gold To The Fed

The US economy generated almost 530,000 jobs in July. That’s good for monetary hawks but bad for gold bulls. Strong Employment Report Strengthens Fed’s Hawks. A positive economic surprise! The US labor market added 528,000 jobs last month. As the chart below shows, the number is above June’s figure (+398,000) and much above the market expectations (MarketWatch’s analysts forecasted only 258,000 added jobs). The July number was the highest since February and well above the average monthly gain over the prior 4 months. Importantly, job growth was widespread, led by gains in leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, and health care. Additionally, revised employment in May and June combined was 28,000 higher than previously reported.
ECONOMY
NBC News

Inflation Reduction Act invests $369 billion to fight climate change

The Inflation Reduction Act is allocating nearly $370 billion to environmental efforts including $60 billion to boost domestic clean energy manufacturing and $30 billion in tax credits to accelerate domestic green energy production. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by professor Michael Gerrard to discuss the impact of the country’s investment in fighting climate change. Aug. 11, 2022.
INCOME TAX
notebookcheck.net

First US$4,000 tax credit for used electric car purchase passes but new Teslas don't qualify for the larger $7,500 rebate

Tesla may continue to benefit from government largesse as the Senate just passed the US$740 billion bill on tax reform, climate change, and healthcare spending mitigation. The giant US$370 billion climate section contains newly minted credits for purchasing either a used electric vehicles, or a new one, that will mostly benefit established names like Tesla. General Motors and Ford with their budding EV efforts are also expected to benefit, while those that are just starting with an electric car or two, like Toyota or Honda, may miss out.
INCOME TAX
MSNBC

How the four-day workweek could be another tool against global warming

Compressing the workweek from five days to four days would dramatically improve the quality of life of workers while incentivizing them to get roughly the same amount of work done more efficiently. That’s the standard argument for the idea, and it’s one that’s gaining increasing traction around the world as companies and governments experiment with shorter weeks through pilot programs.
ADVOCACY
ValueWalk

Federal Energy Stimulus Check: This Program Offers Up to $1,800 in Assistance

Federal stimulus money may not be coming directly, but Americans can still use some indirect benefits that the federal government is offering to offset at least some of the impacts of rising prices. Residents of Washington, D.C., for instance, can use a federal program to cover up to $1,800 of their energy costs. This federal energy stimulus check is part of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy