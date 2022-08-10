Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Related
Car hits wall, leaving 1 killed and another in critical condition: Waterbury police
WATERBURY, Conn. — One man is dead and another is fighting for his life after the car they were in crashed into a wall in Waterbury Saturday morning. Waterbury police reported to the 900 block of East Main Street on a report of a one-car collision. Officers found a...
I-84 crash results in hospitalization, car fire
WILLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A fiery car accident in Willington on I-84 East on Friday night sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries. The incident happened just before 10 p.m. on Friday. State police responded to a report discover one vehicle disabled in the left lane and one vehicle in the woods, engulfed […]
Restaurant owner fatally shoots man during fight: Waterbury police
WATERBURY, Conn. — A restaurant owner is accused of shooting and killing a man after a fight at the establishment overnight Saturday, according to Waterbury police. Police were called to Mikey's Jamaican Restaurant on 736 East Main Street at 1:40 a.m. Saturday on a report of shots fired. Upon...
1 killed, 2 injured in overnight Bridgeport shooting; arrest made after chase: Police
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — One man was killed and two other people were injured after a shooting in Bridgeport overnight Saturday. One of the suspects is now in custody. Bridgeport police responded to reports of multiple people struck by gunfire in the area of Barnum Avenue and Knowlton Street just before 2 a.m. Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eyewitness News
Restaurant owner arrested in Waterbury homicide
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury restaurant owner was charged with murder after a shooting overnight, police said. Authorities said it happened at Mikey’s Jamaican Restaurant on East Main Street around 1:40 a.m. Officers found a 28-year-old man lying on the ground outside of the restaurant. He was...
One dead, one in critical condition after Waterbury car crash
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car struck a wall in a private parking lot on East Main Street in Waterbury Saturday morning, resulting in the death of the passenger and the hospitalization of the driver. The driver, a 26-year-old male from Waterbury, was brought to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he is in critical condition. The […]
Teen 'accidentally shot' while dad was showing him gun: Meriden police
MERIDEN, Conn. — A teen in Meriden was airlifted to a hospital after being "accidentally shot" with a handgun Friday afternoon, according to police. Meriden police were called to a home on Forest Avenue just after 3 p.m. Police found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot one time...
nypressnews.com
Connecticut dad shoots teen son while instructing him on guns: cops
A Connecticut teen was accidentally shot by his father Friday afternoon as the older man was instructing him about guns, according to authorities. Police said that the 17-year-old, whose name along with his father’s was not released, sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder just after 3 p.m. Friday in Meriden, about 22 miles southwest of Hartford, the Hartford Courant reports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in Bridgeport shooting; suspect arrested
Police arrested a suspect after a person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting early this morning on the East Side of Bridgeport.
fallriverreporter.com
Five injured, four seriously, after vehicle goes over guardrail at Route 24 ramp
Five were injured, four seriously after a morning crash at a Route 24 ramp. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, just after 5:30 a.m., patrols out of the State Police-Milton Barracks responded to Route 93 NB/Route 1 SB in Randolph (near the Canton line) at the ramp to Route 24 south in Randolph for a serious crash involving a van that caused life-threatening injuries to one man and serious injuries to three other occupants.
NBC Connecticut
‘It's Insane': CT Highway Worker Allegedly Assaulted by Driver
There is outrage after Connecticut State Police say a highway worker on Interstate 84 West in West Hartford was allegedly assaulted by a driver. “It’s insane. It’s completely insane,” said David Ferraro, Connecticut DOT construction project manager. “That’s the world we work in right now.”
Police Investigating After Plainfield 5-Month-Old 'Severely Injured,' Police Say
Police are investigating after learning that a 5-month-old is in a Connecticut hospital with "severe injuries." Police in Windham County in Plainfield received a report on Wednesday, Aug. 10 from the state Department of Children and Families that the infant was admitted to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I-84 motorcycle accident hospitalizes one
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist was brought to the hospital after colliding with a concrete barrier on I-84 West in Hartford. The incident occurred around 1:30 Saturday morning. The injuries to the motorcyclist are suspected to be minor, according to state police. Any witness to the collision is asked to contact State Police Troop […]
Plainville police arrest two in credit union robbery: police
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – The Plainville Police Department made two arrests this week in connection to a robbery of the American Eagle Federal Credit Union on New Britain Avenue. The robbery occurred on March 15 and after a lengthy police investigation involving local, state and federal agencies, officers made two arrests this past week. Suspect […]
Suspect arrested after pointing gun at Waterbury officers
WATERBURY, Conn. — According to Waterbury Police, a man fled police after a traffic stop Wednesday and tried to escape after crashing into two cruisers, while pointing a 9mm polymer firearm at officers before being taken into custody. Tariq Sabbakhan, 26, of Waterbury, was charged with Carrying a Pistol...
Register Citizen
Wounded by gunfire, man calls police to deadly double shooting in Hartford
HARTFORD — One man is dead and a second is critically injured after a shooting Thursday night that was called in by one of the victims, police said. Police said they got a call about 9 p.m. from a man in an apartment in the 200-block of Laurel Street in the Frog Hollow neighborhood. The man said he was one of two people in who had been shot, and that the second person had died.
East Hartford Man Accused Of Assaulting Connecticut DOT Employee
A 31-year-old man was charged for allegedly assaulting a Connecticut Department of Transportation employee. Connecticut State Police troopers received a report of an assault in a construction zone on I-84 westbound in West Hartford near Exit 41 shortly after 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to Connecticut State Police.
fox5ny.com
Motorist punched highway worker in face, police say
CONNECTICUT - A man who drove into a closed construction zone on a highway in Connecticut is accused of assaulting a road worker. The motorist drove into a construction pattern on I-84 westbound near Exit 41 in West Hartford late Tuesday night, Connecticut State Police said. After a Department of...
Eyewitness News
Hartford police: 5 arrested in Manchester after shooting led to police chase
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Five people were arrested after a shooting and police chase Thursday evening. Police said a Hartford shooting led to a police chase that ended in Manchester. Authorities said the chase began on Broad Street in Hartford after someone was shot. Hartford Police detectives in an unmarked...
1 dead, 1 injured in Hartford shooting: Police
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man is dead after a double shooting at an apartment building, police said. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m on Laurel Street. Hartford police were called by another man who said he had been shot. The man also said a second person, 33-year-old Simon Griffin, had also been shot and died.
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 0