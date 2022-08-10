ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallingford, CT

WTNH

I-84 crash results in hospitalization, car fire

WILLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A fiery car accident in Willington on I-84 East on Friday night sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries. The incident happened just before 10 p.m. on Friday. State police responded to a report discover one vehicle disabled in the left lane and one vehicle in the woods, engulfed […]
WILLINGTON, CT
Meriden, CT
Eyewitness News

Restaurant owner arrested in Waterbury homicide

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury restaurant owner was charged with murder after a shooting overnight, police said. Authorities said it happened at Mikey’s Jamaican Restaurant on East Main Street around 1:40 a.m. Officers found a 28-year-old man lying on the ground outside of the restaurant. He was...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

One dead, one in critical condition after Waterbury car crash

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car struck a wall in a private parking lot on East Main Street in Waterbury Saturday morning, resulting in the death of the passenger and the hospitalization of the driver. The driver, a 26-year-old male from Waterbury, was brought to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he is in critical condition. The […]
WATERBURY, CT
nypressnews.com

Connecticut dad shoots teen son while instructing him on guns: cops

A Connecticut teen was accidentally shot by his father Friday afternoon as the older man was instructing him about guns, according to authorities. Police said that the 17-year-old, whose name along with his father’s was not released, sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder just after 3 p.m. Friday in Meriden, about 22 miles southwest of Hartford, the Hartford Courant reports.
MERIDEN, CT
fallriverreporter.com

Five injured, four seriously, after vehicle goes over guardrail at Route 24 ramp

Five were injured, four seriously after a morning crash at a Route 24 ramp. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, just after 5:30 a.m., patrols out of the State Police-Milton Barracks responded to Route 93 NB/Route 1 SB in Randolph (near the Canton line) at the ramp to Route 24 south in Randolph for a serious crash involving a van that caused life-threatening injuries to one man and serious injuries to three other occupants.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

'It's Insane': CT Highway Worker Allegedly Assaulted by Driver

There is outrage after Connecticut State Police say a highway worker on Interstate 84 West in West Hartford was allegedly assaulted by a driver. “It’s insane. It’s completely insane,” said David Ferraro, Connecticut DOT construction project manager. “That’s the world we work in right now.”
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

I-84 motorcycle accident hospitalizes one

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist was brought to the hospital after colliding with a concrete barrier on I-84 West in Hartford. The incident occurred around 1:30 Saturday morning. The injuries to the motorcyclist are suspected to be minor, according to state police. Any witness to the collision is asked to contact State Police Troop […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Plainville police arrest two in credit union robbery: police

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – The Plainville Police Department made two arrests this week in connection to a robbery of the American Eagle Federal Credit Union on New Britain Avenue. The robbery occurred on March 15 and after a lengthy police investigation involving local, state and federal agencies, officers made two arrests this past week. Suspect […]
PLAINVILLE, CT
FOX 61

Suspect arrested after pointing gun at Waterbury officers

WATERBURY, Conn. — According to Waterbury Police, a man fled police after a traffic stop Wednesday and tried to escape after crashing into two cruisers, while pointing a 9mm polymer firearm at officers before being taken into custody. Tariq Sabbakhan, 26, of Waterbury, was charged with Carrying a Pistol...
Register Citizen

Wounded by gunfire, man calls police to deadly double shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD — One man is dead and a second is critically injured after a shooting Thursday night that was called in by one of the victims, police said. Police said they got a call about 9 p.m. from a man in an apartment in the 200-block of Laurel Street in the Frog Hollow neighborhood. The man said he was one of two people in who had been shot, and that the second person had died.
HARTFORD, CT
fox5ny.com

Motorist punched highway worker in face, police say

CONNECTICUT - A man who drove into a closed construction zone on a highway in Connecticut is accused of assaulting a road worker. The motorist drove into a construction pattern on I-84 westbound near Exit 41 in West Hartford late Tuesday night, Connecticut State Police said. After a Department of...
FOX 61

1 dead, 1 injured in Hartford shooting: Police

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man is dead after a double shooting at an apartment building, police said. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m on Laurel Street. Hartford police were called by another man who said he had been shot. The man also said a second person, 33-year-old Simon Griffin, had also been shot and died.
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford local news

