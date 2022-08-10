Read full article on original website
Major roadwork to begin for several areas in the Basin
PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – TxDOT says that for the next several days and through the month of August, five major highways are being resurfaced as a part of a maintenance contract. In a recent news release, the top layers of asphalt will be removed and a new surface will be put in place under […]
Big Spring City Council approves memorandum of understanding with GEO Group
BIG SPRING, Texas — The GEO Group may be coming back to Big Spring, but not to manage the state prisons. During this week’s city council meeting, the board approved a memorandum of understanding with GEO to operate the former Flightline prison as a center for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement service.
Midland Odessa Drivers–Lock Your Cars!
In case you didn't know there's a law in Texas that says you cannot leave your car running unattended. Doesn't matter if you're warming it up while it's winter, or if you leave it running in the driveway while you run inside for a minute to grab something you forgot... In Texas, that's a no-no. And there's a good reason for it. That's when thieves like to come along, jack your door open and take off with your vehicle. And it's happening all over the Permian--more than you think it is. So don't give anyone the opportunity to take off with one of the most important possessions you have. I'd rather be a little chilly or a little warm getting in to go to work than to lose my car. I'm sure you feel the same way.
Finally! Are You Relieved These 2 Intersections In Odessa Now Have A Traffic Light?
How often do you drive the streets of West Texas, come up on a certain intersection and think to yourself, 'this one could really use a light?' I do it dang near every day. Those of us who commute and drive all over the streets of Midland-Odessa regularly, unfortunately, are very familiar with the busiest, and even the most dangerous intersections.
Tall City Brewing Co. to unveil Pecos Watermelon Beer
MIDLAND, Texas — Tall City Brewing Company will be introducing its newest beer on August 13. The brewery has once again partnered up with the Mandujano Brothers Produce to create a beer using Pecos Watermelons. The radler will have a watermelon and lime combination that will help refresh customers during this summer heat.
'Fly Into Fall' event to feature aircraft, local pilots
The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free and open to the public. It aims to be an educational event for all ages. Aircraft and helicopters from local pilots will be on hand, and there will be displays, educational booths, food trucks, jumpers and more.
Community lifts up Midland County fire victims
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Permian Basin chapter of the Red Cross says a Tuesday night, trailer park fire caused four families to lose their homes, with three of them turning to the Red Cross for help. And others are helping out as well. “The lady who owns this is working with the residents to […]
Howard County wildfire 100% contained
HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — Crews began fighting the Barber wildfire in Howard County on Tuesday evening. The Howard County Volunteer Fire Department, the Westbrook Volunteer Fire Department and Howard County Road and Bridge worked to contain the fire. Texas A&M Forest Service firefighters also responded to help battle the...
Midland firefighters preparing for 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
MIDLAND, Texas — The Professional Fire Fighters Association of Midland is preparing for its 5th Annual Tall City Memorial Stair Climb. Participants climb a total of 110 stories to match the stories of the Twin Towers. The climb is open to the general public, so anyone who wants to...
DPS investigates fatal crash near SCR 1150 in Midland County
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a fatal crash occurred on August 12, 2022 at 3:50PM on Interstate 20 just 1.5 miles east of Midland near E. SCR 1150. The investigation revealed that 32-year-old Jesus Gertrudis Castanon of Laredo, Texas was traveling east...
20th annual Bustin' Clay for United Way sporting clay shoot event to take place on August 19
MIDLAND, Texas — The 20th annual Bustin' Clay for United Way sporting clay shoot will be taking place on August 19 at 7:00 a.m. The event has become the largest fundraising event for the United Way of Midland. This year, the event is sponsored by XTO Energy and open to the public.
What’s That Going In At Mockingbird & Big Spring St In Midland?
One thing everyone in the Basin loves is eating out. Yes, you'll find long lines at the registers in the grocery stores, too-but everyone here must do a LOT of freezing and saving food for later, given how long some of the wait times are at area restaurants and how long the drive-thru lines are at our fast food places. So when another location pops up, that's going to be fast food-it's a GOOD THING because it adds places to choose from and lessens lines at the ones already here. So I was surprised to learn that one of my personal favorites is building a location right by my house.....
Seize The Deal! Hook and Reel $50 Gift Cards For $25
We bring you a new local restaurant that you can enjoy for half off each week. In the previous weeks, we have brought you Dickey’s BBQ, and Palio’s Pizza, and this week we are excited to bring you.....Hook and Reel. Hook and Reel has two great locations, one...
Threat of sickness grows as new school years starts in Permian Basin
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - With the new school year starting this week that means kids are back in the classroom after being out for the last couple of months. However, the kids not being around each other while in a small room means the chance of germs spreading is greater.
Stranger uses key to enter Midland family’s apartment, MPD investigating
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department is investigating a break-in at the Spectrum Apartments. The August 3rd break-in was caught on a family’s Ring doorbell security footage. The family, who asked to remain anonymous because of safety concerns, shared the video with Yourbasin.com. The doorbell camera shows a man in a bright orange, Nike […]
Midland ISD teacher resigns
MIDLAND, Texas — An Alamo Junior High teacher has resigned after Midland ISD conducted an investigation into alleged racial comments the teacher made. MISD released a statement about the incident and said:. "Midland ISD conducted an investigation into alleged comments made by a former Alamo Junior High teacher this...
Midland County fire leads to total loss of 5 RVs, 4 vehicles
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Multiple crews responded to the scene of a structure fire near SH 349 Tuesday afternoon. According to a Midland County spokesperson, a call came in around 3:20 p.m. for a fire in the 3100 block S Hwy 349. The fire resulted in the total loss...
Brewster Co runaway found in Midland, suspect arrested
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man wanted in connection with a runaway child out of Brewster County was arrested Thursday in Midland. Pedro Hinojos Jr., 39, has been charged with Sexual Assault of a Child, Enticing a Child, and Harboring a Runaway Child. Several days ago, the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office sounded the alarm and asked […]
11-year-old dies in overnight fire
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An 11-year-old girl was killed early Saturday morning in a fire, according to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis. The child has not been identified by law enforcement. ECSO deputies, along with units from Odessa Fire Rescue and West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire around 3:17 a.m. […]
Midland County searching for wanted suspects
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County Warranty Services is asking for help from the community to locate several wanted suspects. Damien Knight Jurado has one outstanding warrant for Burglary of a Vehicle. Gianni Paolo Macias has 6 outstanding warrants. He is wanted for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Possession (Violation of Bond), Driving with a Suspended […]
