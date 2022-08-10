ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Spring, TX

Midland Odessa Drivers–Lock Your Cars!

In case you didn't know there's a law in Texas that says you cannot leave your car running unattended. Doesn't matter if you're warming it up while it's winter, or if you leave it running in the driveway while you run inside for a minute to grab something you forgot... In Texas, that's a no-no. And there's a good reason for it. That's when thieves like to come along, jack your door open and take off with your vehicle. And it's happening all over the Permian--more than you think it is. So don't give anyone the opportunity to take off with one of the most important possessions you have. I'd rather be a little chilly or a little warm getting in to go to work than to lose my car. I'm sure you feel the same way.
Tall City Brewing Co. to unveil Pecos Watermelon Beer

MIDLAND, Texas — Tall City Brewing Company will be introducing its newest beer on August 13. The brewery has once again partnered up with the Mandujano Brothers Produce to create a beer using Pecos Watermelons. The radler will have a watermelon and lime combination that will help refresh customers during this summer heat.
Community lifts up Midland County fire victims

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Permian Basin chapter of the Red Cross says a Tuesday night, trailer park fire caused four families to lose their homes, with three of them turning to the Red Cross for help. And others are helping out as well. “The lady who owns this is working with the residents to […]
Howard County wildfire 100% contained

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — Crews began fighting the Barber wildfire in Howard County on Tuesday evening. The Howard County Volunteer Fire Department, the Westbrook Volunteer Fire Department and Howard County Road and Bridge worked to contain the fire. Texas A&M Forest Service firefighters also responded to help battle the...
DPS investigates fatal crash near SCR 1150 in Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a fatal crash occurred on August 12, 2022 at 3:50PM on Interstate 20 just 1.5 miles east of Midland near E. SCR 1150. The investigation revealed that 32-year-old Jesus Gertrudis Castanon of Laredo, Texas was traveling east...
What’s That Going In At Mockingbird & Big Spring St In Midland?

One thing everyone in the Basin loves is eating out. Yes, you'll find long lines at the registers in the grocery stores, too-but everyone here must do a LOT of freezing and saving food for later, given how long some of the wait times are at area restaurants and how long the drive-thru lines are at our fast food places. So when another location pops up, that's going to be fast food-it's a GOOD THING because it adds places to choose from and lessens lines at the ones already here. So I was surprised to learn that one of my personal favorites is building a location right by my house.....
Midland ISD teacher resigns

MIDLAND, Texas — An Alamo Junior High teacher has resigned after Midland ISD conducted an investigation into alleged racial comments the teacher made. MISD released a statement about the incident and said:. "Midland ISD conducted an investigation into alleged comments made by a former Alamo Junior High teacher this...
Brewster Co runaway found in Midland, suspect arrested

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man wanted in connection with a runaway child out of Brewster County was arrested Thursday in Midland. Pedro Hinojos Jr., 39, has been charged with Sexual Assault of a Child, Enticing a Child, and Harboring a Runaway Child.  Several days ago, the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office sounded the alarm and asked […]
11-year-old dies in overnight fire

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An 11-year-old girl was killed early Saturday morning in a fire, according to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis. The child has not been identified by law enforcement.  ECSO deputies, along with units from Odessa Fire Rescue and West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire around 3:17 a.m. […]
Midland County searching for wanted suspects

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County Warranty Services is asking for help from the community to locate several wanted suspects.  Damien Knight Jurado has one outstanding warrant for Burglary of a Vehicle.  Gianni Paolo Macias has 6 outstanding warrants. He is wanted for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Possession (Violation of Bond), Driving with a Suspended […]
