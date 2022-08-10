ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Block Island Times

Melee on BI ferry causes Mass Casualty Incident response

Between social media and eye-witness accounts, there was plenty of evidence of an out-of-control situation at Ballard’s Beach Resort and on the Block Island Ferry on Monday during and after Ballard’s Reggae Festival that this year was held on Victory Day. As Tuesday wore on, more videos appeared.
NEW SHOREHAM, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island Department of Health reopens two beaches

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health reopened two beaches for swimming Friday. The Department of Health said the bacteria at Third Beach in Middletown and Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville have returned to safe levels. RIDOH will continue to monitor the beach water quality through...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
independentri.com

Police arrest seven following Block Island Ferry fight

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — What’s been described as a brawl involving weapons on board the Block Island ferry Monday night as passengers traveled from the island to Galilee has led to the arrest of seven people, state police said. Reports from passengers on the ferry said that it was...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
ABC6.com

Boat catches fire near Block Island

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — A 38-foot vessel caught fire Friday afternoon near Block Island. The fire happened just before 1 p.m., one nautical mile west of the island. “The fire was initially extinguished by the operator before they were assisted by a Good Samaritan off of the vessel,” the U.S. Coast Guard wrote on Twitter.
NEWPORT, RI
State
Rhode Island State
ABC6.com

Rhode Island veterinarian surrenders license amid growing concerns from past

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state, after a number of concerns regarding animal treatment have resurfaced from her past. This is according to the state’s database for licensed veterinarians. On Thursday a spokesperson with Banfield Hospital confirmed...
JOHNSTON, RI
independentri.com

Local author takes on untold story about slave trade in RI

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Christian McBurney’s new book, “Dark Voyage: An American Privateer’s War on Britain’s African Slave Trade,” opens a potentially untold story about Rhode Island’s episode in the African slave trade during the Revolutionary War. As McBurney tells it, he was...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
WTNH

4 CT residents seriously injured in MA crash

RANDOLPH, Mass. (WTNH) – Four Connecticut residents were seriously injured in a crash in Massachusetts early Friday morning. Massachusetts State Police said just before 6 a.m., state troopers responded to a crash on Route 93/Route 1 southbound in Randolph near the Canton line. Officials said a 23-year-old man from South Windsor who was driving the […]
RANDOLPH, MA
whdh.com

Boat catches fire with 1 onboard off coast of Block Island

BLOCK ISLAND R.I. (WHDH) – A boat caught fire off the coast of Block Island with one person on board, who managed to staunch the flames only to have them reignite. The Coast guard said the boat was about one mile away from the island when it caught fire.
ACCIDENTS
FUN 107

Mr. 401? Pitbull Charms at Providence Restaurant

You don't see this every day. Pitbull stopped by popular Rhode Island spot Public Kitchen & Bar on Aug. 10. Christopher Moore, featured in the picture with Pitbull, confirms the artist spent over five hours in a private room at the Providence restaurant and dipped into the main dining area a few times.
PROVIDENCE, RI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AccuWeather

Rare nor'easter could bring lingering taste of fall

Tumbling temperatures this weekend could be here to stay. Canadian air, combined with a rare nor'easter could keep it feeling like September in the Northeast into next week. Cities like Philadelphia and New York City were running 4-5 degrees above normal for the start of the month and reaching the 90-degree mark more than a handful of days. Philadelphia residents endured a longer stretch of hot conditions, where the persistent heat resulted in a 10-day heat wave. Boston's heat wave finally came to an end earlier this week after the city reached at least 95 F for six days in a row. During this stretch, the city set new daily record highs on four of the six days as temperatures fell just shy of triple digits.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ABC6.com

Matos releases statement on vote by Breeze Airways’ pilots to unionize

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos issued a statement on Friday regarding a vote by Breeze Airways’ pilots to unionize. “I welcome as they make Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport a new hub for the airline, but doing business in our state means recognizing the rights of workers to bargain collectively,” said Matos.
WARWICK, RI
getawaymavens.com

7 Great Romantic Hotels in Rhode Island

With “Island” in its name, and called “The Ocean State,” it’s no surprise that most of the romantic hotels in Rhode Island are on or near the water. Some have been on Luxury “Stay” lists for years. Others might be unfamiliar to you. Read on for the Getaway Mavens Favorites.
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island State Police investigate motorcycle crash on I-95

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said a highway single motorcycle crash left someone with “serious injuries” Saturday afternoon. The crash happened before 2:30 p.m. on Interstate 95 South, North of Thurbers Street. The crash is under investigation. We’ll keep you updates as more information...

