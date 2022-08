Birge & Held doubled its South Florida footprint with the $55.1 million acquisition of a 175-unit apartment complex in northwest Miami-Dade County. The Indianapolis-based multifamily real estate investment firm paid $315,029 per unit for The Lakeridge at the Moors at 17200 Northwest 64th Avenue in the unincorporated neighborhood of Country Club, records show. Birge & Held, led by CEO J. Taggart Birge and company President Andrew Held, obtained two loans for $46.9 million and $5.8 million, respectively, from United Fidelity Bank to finance the purchase.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO