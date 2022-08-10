FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Organizations show people how to clear criminal records, free of charge
Judge denies bond reduction for 4 teens accused in Frickey’s carjacking, dragging death
THE INVESTIGATORS: Lawmaker calls on governor to make leadership change within DCFS
Move of juvenile offenders to Jetson, Angola causes concern for activists
2 people injured in Gonzales shooting
Bond hearing delayed for New Orleans mother accused of stabbing her children; family calls situation ‘unspeakable tragedy’
Railway between Baton Rouge, New Orleans gets major grant
Motorcyclist dies 4 days after hit & run crash; other driver faces vehicular homicide, other charges
Saints take on Texans in first preseason game; watch it on WAFB
