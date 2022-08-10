ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WAFB

Organizations show people how to clear criminal records, free of charge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Justice Accountability Center of Louisiana is an organization that assists people with clearing their criminal records free of charge. JAC would usually hold expungement clinics in different parishes of the state, but lately the demand is overpowering their resources. This time they took a different approach by holding a free informational session, showing people the process of expungement with an app.
WAFB

2 people injured in Gonzales shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. - Gonzales police department responded to reports of shots fired on Monday, August 8, leaving one person wounded and the other with serious injuries. The shooting occurred around 7:25 p.m. south of Abe street, reports say. When officers arrived they found one victim suffering from a gunshot...
WAFB

Railway between Baton Rouge, New Orleans gets major grant

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A $20 million grant will go toward advancing the passenger railway project between Baton Rouge and New Orleans. Leaders say both Baton Rouge and Gonzales applied for the grant money for two major railway stations. Specifically, the funding will help design, build and purchase land for the stations located in both cities.
