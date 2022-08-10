ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklawn, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

Best 3 farms in NJ to get your local meats

I had a pork crisis this week. Bought a pork shoulder for my pulled pork recipe because the local supermarket didn't have my preferred cut, a bone-in pork butt. Not a perfect substitute but after 10 hours in the slow cooker, it promised to be delicious. Thirty minutes before our...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
Audubon, NJ
Brooklawn, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Cars on Main revs into town

The Mullica Hill Business Association (MHBA) will again host its Cars on Main show on Sunday, Sept. 18, an event that began 15 years ago. “It’s a very collective show and we’re open to everything from 1900 to 2022,” said George Murphy, MHBA president. “We try to base it around Wildwood’s (car show), which is huge.”
MULLICA HILL, NJ
downbeach.com

Ventnor introduces worktruck overnight parking, ATV ordinances

VENTNOR – The Board of Commissioners Thursday, Aug. 12 introduced two ordinances regulating traffic in Ventnor. Ordinance 2022-14, which has been discussed at several meetings over the summer months, permits residents who own a truck used for work to park on the street where they live. The second ordinance, No. 2022-15 allows police to impound all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes operated illegally on city streets.
VENTNOR CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Day 3 of Rotten Egg Smell Making People Physically Ill in South Jersey

EAST GREENWICH — The rotten egg smell from a venting tanker at a truck stop continues to linger over parts of South Jersey for the third day. Gloucester County Emergency Management said complaints inundated the county dispatch center as well as PSE&G and South Jersey Gas on Thursday about the smell that continues to come from the tanker parked at the TA Travel Center on Berkeley Road.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
mainlinetoday.com

Where to Grab a Great Pizza in Philadelphia’s Western Suburbs

Any way you slice it, Main Line residents love their pizza. These are 20 of our favorite spots to grab a perfect pie. Among the hand-stretched 16-inch pies at this popular neighborhood spot, the artfully executed Primavera Pizza is a fan favorite. It comes loaded with spinach, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, kalamata olives and basil pesto.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cosmosphilly.com

A Taste of Greece, St. George Greek Festival 2022

Authentic Food, Pastries, Dancing, and Live Greek Music, are the elements of a traditional festival. St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Media has all this and much more. Beaming parishioners are serving it all fresh and homemade top-off this fall festival. It will be hosted on the church grounds on September 22, 23, 24, & 25, 2022. Under the big tent or inside the church hall, they have plenty of room for all.
MEDIA, PA
camdencounty.com

Update Regarding the Gloucester County Gas Leak

(Lindenwold, NJ) – The ongoing incident in Gloucester County has been contained and continues to be remediated by public safety officials. The fumes emanating from a gas leak coming out of a TransChem tractor trailer, on the southern portion of Rt. 295 in an East Greenwich Township truck stop, have significantly dissipated in Camden County.
CAMDEN, NJ
70and73.com

Union Mill Road warehouse in Mount Laurel approved as part of court settlement.

Abiding by an out-of-court settlement, the Mount Laurel Planning Board on Thursday night unanimously approved a scaled-back plan to build a warehouse off Union Mill Road. A unanimous vote last November against the project was challenged in state Superior Court in Burlington County early this year by developer Union Mill Road LLC of Wilton, Connecticut. The project, a permitted use under Township zoning law, will be located next to the Brightview Senior Living complex on a heavily wooded property.
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
PhillyBite

Classic Italian Dishes Ralph’s Italian Restaurant

- Ralph’s Italian restaurant, located at 760 S 9th Street, is an iconic Philadelphia institution in the Italian market, operating for over 100 years. It is considered the oldest Italian restaurant in the country. Ralph's Italian Restaurant. Ralph's is owned and operated by the fourth and fifth generations of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

