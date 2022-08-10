Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Another One Gone: National Chain Closes a Store in Philadelphia, PA
A national pharmacy chain has closed another store in the City of Philadelphia. In fact, it's the seventh store in the area from this company to shut down within the past year or so. According to a report in The Philadelphia Inquirer, Rite Aid at 23rd and Walnut in Center...
BagelFresh Deli & Grill Grand Opening in Robbinsville, NJ Thursday
If you're in the Robbinsville area today (Thursday, August 11th) make sure to stop by and check out the new BagelFresh Deli & Grill in town. The Grand Opening is happening at 5pm tonight, with refreshments for the community, according to Bagelfresh Deli & Grill franchise owner, Joe Sellari. There...
Newtown Township To Receive New Seafood Restaurant, Use Former Location of Corner Bakery Cafe
The former location of the Corner Bakery Cafe will be used for the seafood restaurant. Newtown Township will see yet another restaurant grace the small town as a popular New Jersey seafood chain makes its debut in Bucks County. Jeff Werner wrote about the new eatery for the Newtown, PA Patch.
Best 3 farms in NJ to get your local meats
I had a pork crisis this week. Bought a pork shoulder for my pulled pork recipe because the local supermarket didn't have my preferred cut, a bone-in pork butt. Not a perfect substitute but after 10 hours in the slow cooker, it promised to be delicious. Thirty minutes before our...
thesunpapers.com
Cars on Main revs into town
The Mullica Hill Business Association (MHBA) will again host its Cars on Main show on Sunday, Sept. 18, an event that began 15 years ago. “It’s a very collective show and we’re open to everything from 1900 to 2022,” said George Murphy, MHBA president. “We try to base it around Wildwood’s (car show), which is huge.”
downbeach.com
Ventnor introduces worktruck overnight parking, ATV ordinances
VENTNOR – The Board of Commissioners Thursday, Aug. 12 introduced two ordinances regulating traffic in Ventnor. Ordinance 2022-14, which has been discussed at several meetings over the summer months, permits residents who own a truck used for work to park on the street where they live. The second ordinance, No. 2022-15 allows police to impound all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes operated illegally on city streets.
This Cherry Hill Ramen Restaurant Challenges YOU To Eat The Spiciest Ramen in NJ
If you can handle the types of foods that are so hot that your shirt is drenched in sweat, your eyes are watering and you can't feel your face... If you've ever seen brave/foolish people on TV or YouTube who become barely able to speak, but are just coherent enough to beg for a glass of milk, and you thought: "Psh. I could do that." This is for you.
Atlantic City Announces the Re-Funding of Police at Jersey Shore’s Largest City
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small and the Atlantic City Police Department...
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Announce DWI Checkpoint
Egg Harbor Township Police have announced they are holding a DWI checkpoint on August 12th to find and remove any drivers under the influence before they cause a dangerous situation on the road. You have been warned. People often wonder why DWI checkpoints are announced in advance and criticize the...
This Secluded Restaurant in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
New Jersey is home to an abundance of natural beauty and a truly amazing dining scene–and when combined, you are in for a real treat. There are tons of restaurants here where diners can enjoy scenic views but there is nothing as stunning and truly magical as this outdoor restaurant in Somerset County.
Loosen Your Belt: The Top 5 Places for Hoagies (Subs) at the NJ Shore
The hoagie. An elongated sandwich featuring any number of tastes and textures of luncheon meat(s), cheese(s), and topping(s), on any number of style(s) of bread. A true culinary staple in South Jersey and Philly. Of course, if you're down the shore, you probably call them a "sub," but for the...
What’s happening in South Jersey this weekend and beyond (Aug. 12-18)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. Visit venue websites to learn about COVID-19 safety precautions in effect. Art/Museums. ONGOING. COLLINGSWOOD Paintings by William Butler, through Aug. 26. Tri-State Disability Art Show, works by artists...
Great New Jersey Stores That We Once Loved That Are Now Closed
This was such a nostalgic project to put together. We asked our readers, family members and friends to send us their favorite department stores in New Jersey that were a big part of their lives … but, are now closed. Immediately following this brief narrative, we have put together...
Day 3 of Rotten Egg Smell Making People Physically Ill in South Jersey
EAST GREENWICH — The rotten egg smell from a venting tanker at a truck stop continues to linger over parts of South Jersey for the third day. Gloucester County Emergency Management said complaints inundated the county dispatch center as well as PSE&G and South Jersey Gas on Thursday about the smell that continues to come from the tanker parked at the TA Travel Center on Berkeley Road.
mainlinetoday.com
Where to Grab a Great Pizza in Philadelphia’s Western Suburbs
Any way you slice it, Main Line residents love their pizza. These are 20 of our favorite spots to grab a perfect pie. Among the hand-stretched 16-inch pies at this popular neighborhood spot, the artfully executed Primavera Pizza is a fan favorite. It comes loaded with spinach, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, kalamata olives and basil pesto.
End of an Era in Lavallette, NJ: Joe Pesci’s Waterfront Mansion Demolished
Remember Joe Pesci’s stunning Lavallette mansion? Remember how it sold for $6 million? And remember I told you the new owner planned on tearing it down? Well, the deed is done. Caravella Demolition of East Hanover took the stately waterfront home down to its foundation in just about two...
cosmosphilly.com
A Taste of Greece, St. George Greek Festival 2022
Authentic Food, Pastries, Dancing, and Live Greek Music, are the elements of a traditional festival. St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Media has all this and much more. Beaming parishioners are serving it all fresh and homemade top-off this fall festival. It will be hosted on the church grounds on September 22, 23, 24, & 25, 2022. Under the big tent or inside the church hall, they have plenty of room for all.
camdencounty.com
Update Regarding the Gloucester County Gas Leak
(Lindenwold, NJ) – The ongoing incident in Gloucester County has been contained and continues to be remediated by public safety officials. The fumes emanating from a gas leak coming out of a TransChem tractor trailer, on the southern portion of Rt. 295 in an East Greenwich Township truck stop, have significantly dissipated in Camden County.
70and73.com
Union Mill Road warehouse in Mount Laurel approved as part of court settlement.
Abiding by an out-of-court settlement, the Mount Laurel Planning Board on Thursday night unanimously approved a scaled-back plan to build a warehouse off Union Mill Road. A unanimous vote last November against the project was challenged in state Superior Court in Burlington County early this year by developer Union Mill Road LLC of Wilton, Connecticut. The project, a permitted use under Township zoning law, will be located next to the Brightview Senior Living complex on a heavily wooded property.
PhillyBite
Classic Italian Dishes Ralph’s Italian Restaurant
- Ralph’s Italian restaurant, located at 760 S 9th Street, is an iconic Philadelphia institution in the Italian market, operating for over 100 years. It is considered the oldest Italian restaurant in the country. Ralph's Italian Restaurant. Ralph's is owned and operated by the fourth and fifth generations of...
