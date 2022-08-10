Read full article on original website
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Rollover crash in west El Paso closes down I-10 lanes
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department reported a rollover crash on I-10 west and Schuster Ave. No injuries are reported at this time. Two lanes have been closed off on I-10 west. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple […]
One man injured in an overnight shooting in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An overnight shooting incident was registered in the 3700 block of Breckenridge. Pebble Hills Patrol was dispatched to the location in east El Paso at 2:37 am. According to officials a man was transported to Del Hospital and his condition is unknown. This is a developing story and will be […]
KVIA
2 people transported to the hospital after kitchen fire in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas– El Paso firefighters respond to a condition two fire on the east side at the La Estancia Apartments. A spokesperson for the fire department said it was a kitchen fire and was contained right away. The fire broke out just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday. First responders...
One man dead after shooting in south-central El Paso
UPDATE: Police confirm that a 44-year-old has died after he was shot in south-central El Paso. The victim was rushed to University Medical Center where he later died from gunshot injuries. Police officials confirmed the shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday. Upon arriving at the scene of the shooting, police found the victim. Sgt. The post One man dead after shooting in south-central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
One person in critical condition after car caught fire
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person suffered critical injuries after a car caught fire following an apparent accident at approximately 8:07pm Friday night. El Paso Fire Department units responded to the incident located at US-54 close to the New Mexico state line. The person was transported to University Medical Center. El Paso Police Department […]
cbs4local.com
Person seriously injured after car fire on US-54 near New Mexico state line
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One male was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a car fire in the median of US-54 near the New Mexico and Texas state line Friday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. TxDOT cameras showed the southbound lanes heading into...
Crime of Week: El Paso police, Crime Stoppers seek to ID hit-and-run driver
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —A man was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver on El Paso’s Eastside. Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for help finding the driver involved through the Crime of the Week. On Tuesday, July 19, a 64-year-old man crossed the 3400 block of […]
Wanted fugitives from El Paso Police, Sheriff’s Office for week of Aug. 12
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. El Paso Police […]
Driver arrested in West El Paso crash, multiple migrants injured
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso Police Department is investigating a crash that left multiple migrants injured in West El Paso. A white SUV crashed into Como’s Italian restaurant on 4030 N. Mesa Street shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday. A police spokesman said the crash happened after authorities tried pulling a vehicle over near […]
El Paso’s 45th traffic fatality reported yesterday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday, August 10th, the El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigators (STI) responded to the 4100 block of Siete Leguas for a deadly crash. The preliminary investigation by STI revealed that a Nissan Murano, driven by Robert Anderson, 81, wastraveling southeast on Siete Leguas when for unknown reasons, the […]
El Paso In National News After 15 Ft Deep Sinkhole Swallows Car
El Paso made national news after a woman barely escaped with her life when a 15-foot-deep sinkhole opened up and swallowed her vehicle in Central El Paso. On Tuesday, August 9, a motorist encountered a terrifying moment when a sinkhole 15 feet deep opened in the middle of the road, inundating the vehicle and driver.
University closure following chaos in Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – More than a handful of people dead and several others injured following a day of violence in Ciudad Juarez. The Universidad Autónoma de Ciudad Juárez (UACJ) announcing that due to the recent violent events taking place, in-person classes are cancelled Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13. UACJ instead turning […]
krwg.org
Las Cruces police name suspect in deadly shooting
LAS CRUCES, NM - Police are searching for the man believed to be responsible for Wednesday’s shooting in a Las Cruces hotel that claimed the life of a 35-year-old man and injured another. Investigators believe Alfred Marquez, 34, is responsible for the shooting. Police have obtained a warrant for...
Juarenses still crossing into El Paso despite surge in gang violence
EL PASO, Texas — Despite the violence that has plagued Ciudad Juarez, some residents continue to cross into El Paso. But some downtown residents say traffic slower than usual. ABC-7 spoke to one taxi driver who said pedestrian traffic was exceptionally slow on Friday morning. Roberto Maynes, a taxi driver living in El Paso, said The post Juarenses still crossing into El Paso despite surge in gang violence appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
Show at El Paso County Coliseum canceled due to recent Juarez crimes
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The show "Chavos Rucos Viviendo de Noche" set to perform at El Paso County Coliseum has been canceled due to the recent crimes in Cd. Juarez. The show was set for Saturday at 8 p.m. Anyone who purchased a ticket will receive a refund...
krwg.org
Las Cruces police respond to shooting
LAS CRUCES, NM - Las Cruces police investigated a shooting near La Posada Lane that injured two individuals. KVIA reports one of them, a 35-year-old man, has died from his injuries. Both victims were transported from the scene in the 100 block of La Posada, near the Super 8 Motel,...
cbs4local.com
One person injured after crash in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was injured following a crash in central El Paso Tuesday morning. The crash happened at Montana Avenue and St. Vrain Street around 11:48 a.m. Officials said the person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown. No other information was provided.
Two teenagers arrested in connection to 15 burglaries
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fifteen commercial establishments have been burglarized in west side El Paso and El Paso Police Department arrested 2 teenagers in connection to these incidents. Over the month of July from the 6th – through the 29th, 15 west side businesses reported having been burglarized. Entry was made by smashing the […]
One dead, one injured in Las Cruces after shooting near hotel
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – One man dead and one more was injured in a shooting in Las Cruces by the Super 8 Wyndham Hotel at 245 La Posada Lane. Both were taken to a local hospital. The current condition on the victim injured is unknown. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked […]
Woman arrested burglarized home, stole and crashed a car
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman was arrested on multiple charges that originated from a burglary of habitation on eastside El Paso. On Saturday, August 6th, El Paso Police Department responded to the 11000 block of Vere Leasure for an assault in progress. According to official documents, the suspect identified as 22-year-old Divine Tarin, […]
