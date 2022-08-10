Read full article on original website
Britney Spears Responds After Kevin Federline Shares Old Videos of Her Arguing With Sons
Britney Spears' attorney accused Kevin Federline of violating the "privacy and dignity" of his ex-wife by publishing old videos of Spears arguing with their sons Sean Preston and Jayden James. On Wednesday night, Federline published a pair of videos filmed when the teenagers were 10 and 11 years old on Instagram. Although Federline deleted the videos, they remain archived on TMZ.
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Her Silence Regarding Anne Heche’s Death
Ellen DeGeneres is honoring Anne Heche after the actress died Friday at age 53. Heche, who died after suffering burns and a severe brain injury when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home Aug. 5, dated DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000. The Ellen Show host shared a tribute...
Anne Heche's Ex, James Tupper, Pays Tribute to Her Amid Her Death
Hours before Anne Heche's death was confirmed, her former partner James Tupper, and the father of their 13-year-old son, Atlas took to Instagram to post a photo of Heche, captioned with the words "love you forever" followed by a broken heart emoji. The tribute came a day after multiple media outlets reported that the actress was not expected to recover from the injuries she sustained in the fiery car crash last week in LA.
R. Kelly's Fiancee and Alleged Victim Reportedly Reveals Pregnancy With Disgraced Singer
R. Kelly's fiancée, and reported victim, Joycelyn Savage, has claimed to be pregnant with the singer's child. After the disgraced artist recently sent her an engagement ring, Savage has revealed in her upcoming book Love and Joy of Robert that she's several months pregnant, reported TMZ. In her words, Kelly (full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly) was "extremely excited about the news," but wished he could be present for the birth.
Liam Hemsworth Heckles Brother Chris Hemsworth in Hilarious Birthday Post
Liam Hemsworth couldn't help but poke fun at brother Chris Hemsworth to celebrate the Thor: Love and Thunder star's 39th birthday. The Hunger Games star, 32, took to Instagram to share a photo of his big brother with a beard full of snow as Liam kneels by his side. "Happy...
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughter Arrested for DUI in Georgia
Bravo alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann may be famous for her one hit "Don't Be Tardy," a song detailing her love for the nightlife, but she may not have told her underage daughter to avoid drinking and driving. TMZ reports her 20-year-old daughter Ariana Biermann was busted in Georgia and hit with a DUI. Ariana was booked on three separate charges: a misdemeanor DUI driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor improper/erratic lane change, and underage alcohol possession/purchase of alcohol. And it appears she wasn't alone.
Kathy Hilton Confuses Lizzo for 'Precious' Star Gabourey Sidibe
Kathy Hilton's appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen has people heated after the mother of Paris Hilton confused Lizzo with Precious actress Gabourey Sidibe. The confusion occurred during a game of "Will Kathy Know Them?" seemingly inspired by the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's previous moments on the Bravo show misidentifying her co-stars and family members.
Rosie O'Donnell Admits Regret for Making Fun of Anne Heche Amid Her Hospitalization
Rosie O'Donnell is expressing remorse. As actress Anne Heche remains in a coma after she survived a fiery car crash in Los Angeles on Friday, O'Donnell took to TikTok on Sunday to reflect on her past treatment of Heche, sharing that she now feels "bad" for her remarks. In the...
Netflix Reveals Renewal Fate of Popular Reality TV Series for Season 3
After Netflix subscribers finish their eight-episode binge of Indian Matchmaking Season 2, they can already start to look forward to a new season. The streaming giant has officially renewed Indian Matchmaking for Season 3, meaning elite Indian matchmaker Sima Taparia will help even more singles find romantic connections. Netflix actually...
New Season of Fan-Favorite Netflix Returns
Never Have I Ever, the Netflix coming-of-age comedy series created by The Office alum Mindy Kaling, is back for another season, with Deacon Phillipe, son of former acting powerhouse couple Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillipe. It's already been renewed for a fourth and final season. Never Have I Ever follows the journey of an Indian-American high school student grieving the death of her father while navigating adolescence. The role is considered to be the 18-year-old's breakout role. The new season was released on the streaming platform on Aug. 12. Philippe plays the role of Parker.
Teddy Ray, Beloved Comedian, Dead at 32
Comedy has lost one of its brightest and most prominent stars. According to multiple reports, Teddy Ray has died. He was 32. His cause of death has not yet been made public. He was beloved for his wit and high-pitched voice, with the ability to joke about himself. Ray recently celebrated his birthday on July 30. His final Instagram post was a tribute to himself, captioning a picture of a woman in a car: "Pulling up on 32 like…..Lord I thank you for another lap around this hot a** sun." He became famous with appearances on Russell Simmons' digital comedy stream All Def Digital. Additionally, he was a cast member on MTV's Wild 'N Out helmed by Nick Cannon. He also hosted a podcast called The Cali Kickback with Lewis Ray.
Britney Spears Allegedly Hasn't Seen Her Kids in 5 Months, Kevin Federline's Lawyer Says
Britney Spears has not seen her sons Sean Preston and Jayden James in five months, Kevin Federline's attorney said Thursday. Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, are allegedly "uncomfortable" around Spears, Kaplan told TMZ, adding that Federline never spoke negatively about their mom behind her back. This is the latest escalation in the feud between Spears and her ex-husband, who spoke out to the U.K. press last week and claimed it was "tough" for his sons to see Spears' scantily-clad Instagram posts.
Heartbroken Dog Abandoned Because Of His ‘Ugly’ Face Gets Adopted, And The Difference It Makes Is Unbelievable
Meet Beaux Tox, a Labrador Retriever who was born with a facial deformity and experienced a life of constant rejection and neglect, until he found Jamie Hulit, his soul mate and a true best friend. Beaux was born with his unique features, a result of being squashed in his mothers...
Anne Heche, 'Chicago P.D.' and 'Another World' Alum, Dead at 53
Actress Anne Heche, who appeared in NBC's Chicago P.D. as well as the '90s soap opera Another World, has died at the age of 53, a representative for the star told PEOPLE on behalf of Heche's family and friends. "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
Howard Stern's Reveals Father Ben Has Died at 99
Howard Stern shared the news that he recently lost his father, Ben, at age 99. The reveal comes alongside another surprising aspect of Stern's life due to his painting on the cover of Dan's Papers. Dan's Papers is an insider's newsletter for The Hamptons, and Stern's paintings have graced the...
Teddy Ray: Celebs and Fans Mourn Comedian's Death
The close-knit comedy world and fans are stunned by the seemingly stunning death of Teddy Ray. Nees first began surfacing on social media about his passing before media outlets confirmed it on Aug. 12. He was 32. His cause of death has not yet been made public and his just recently celebrated his birthday on July 30. A final Instagram post of a woman in the front seat of a car with Ray captioning a picture: "Pulling up on 32 like…..Lord I thank you for another lap around this hot a** sun." Ray's comedy often made him trend on social media, with his skits often shared across all platforms. He became famous with appearances on Russell Simmons' digital comedy stream All Def Digital before becoming a cast member on MTV's Wild 'N Out helmed by Nick Cannon. Ray also hosted a podcast called The Cali Kickback with Lewis Ray.
YouTube Makeup Influencer Jaclyn Hill's Former Husband Jon Dead at 33
Makeup mogul Jaclyn Hill's ex-husband Jon Hill has died. The YouTube star, who rose to fame for her makeup tutorials on the social media platform, shared with her 7.6 million Instagram followers Thursday that Jon passed away after a "sudden tragedy." He was 33. Hill shared the devastating announcement in...
