Award-Winning Gelato Chef to Launch Plant-Based V Gelato in Wynwood

Wynwood will soon be home to a new stateside project from award-winning Canadian-born gelato chef Eric Dorval : V Gelato . A Gold Medal Award Winner in the Chicago Gelato Festival America 2018 , and a Bronze Winner in Florence ’s Birrificio Angelo Poretti Beer Gelato Challenge in the same year, the gelato chef is now bringing his talents to bear on a dairy-free product, working to craft a gelato that holds up both in terms of flavor and (importantly) texture.

Although not a vegan himself, Dorval took an interest in plant-based gelato when his wife developed a lactose sensitivity and had to give up dairy.

“I wanted to be able to offer her something that was as good on the dairy free side,” the chef told What Now Miami in a Wednesday morning phone call. “A lot of [dairy-free gelatos] are subpar in terms of texture, and I wanted something just as creamy and delicious as the dairy counterpart.”

The concept first got its start in Dorval’s native Canada and is now making its way to Wynwood. “I got to come here, where it’s sunny twelve months a year instead of two,” Dorval said with a friendly laugh. “I think it’s a great spot. There’s a lot of cool places around.”

Signature flavors include Vegan Dulce de Leche, Salted Caramel, and Chocolate Sorbeto (“Tastes like if a chocolate truffle and a brownie had a baby,” Dorval said). But this is a gelato chef who took home a medal in an Italian beer gelato contest, so some wild flavors are also to be expected. He is currently at work on a spicy jalapeño-based flavor.

“It’s the only gelato that leaves you feeling hot,” the chef said.

Vegans and dairy-lovers alike should keep an eye out for tasty, creative vegan gelato coming soon to 25 th St NW .

