ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Award-Winning Gelato Chef to Launch Plant-Based V Gelato in Wynwood

By Neil Cooney
What Now Miami
What Now Miami
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pkqZW_0hBvyIQE00

Wynwood will soon be home to a new stateside project from award-winning Canadian-born gelato chef Eric Dorval : V Gelato . A Gold Medal Award Winner in the Chicago Gelato Festival America 2018 , and a Bronze Winner in Florence ’s Birrificio Angelo Poretti Beer Gelato Challenge in the same year, the gelato chef is now bringing his talents to bear on a dairy-free product, working to craft a gelato that holds up both in terms of flavor and (importantly) texture.

Although not a vegan himself, Dorval took an interest in plant-based gelato when his wife developed a lactose sensitivity and had to give up dairy.

“I wanted to be able to offer her something that was as good on the dairy free side,” the chef told What Now Miami in a Wednesday morning phone call. “A lot of [dairy-free gelatos] are subpar in terms of texture, and I wanted something just as creamy and delicious as the dairy counterpart.”

The concept first got its start in Dorval’s native Canada and is now making its way to Wynwood. “I got to come here, where it’s sunny twelve months a year instead of two,” Dorval said with a friendly laugh. “I think it’s a great spot. There’s a lot of cool places around.”

Signature flavors include Vegan Dulce de Leche, Salted Caramel, and Chocolate Sorbeto (“Tastes like if a chocolate truffle and a brownie had a baby,” Dorval said). But this is a gelato chef who took home a medal in an Italian beer gelato contest, so some wild flavors are also to be expected. He is currently at work on a spicy jalapeño-based flavor.

“It’s the only gelato that leaves you feeling hot,” the chef said.

Vegans and dairy-lovers alike should keep an eye out for tasty, creative vegan gelato coming soon to 25 th St NW .



Keep up with What Now Los Miami’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

Related
Food Beast

Flying Embers Takes Off With New Plant-Based Canned Cocktails

Flying Embers just released a new drink into the world via its Flying Embers Cocktails, its line of ready-to-drink, sparkling canned cocktails. These 100% plant-based, organic cocktails are crafted by brewing and barrel-aging classic cocktail ingredients, versus the standard process of spiking a mixed drink. “We recognized the need to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Family Proof

Vegan French Toast: Recipes Worth Cooking

Whether you are having it for breakfast, brunch, or a sweet after lunch, this Vegan French Toast recipe is quick and easy to make. And it packs all the flavor you’d expect from such a rich dish. This recipe takes 5 minutes to prep and 5 minutes to cook....
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Blueberry Cheesecake Cake (Ready in 30 Minutes)

Blueberries are always a good idea if you want to prepare a delicious and refreshing dessert. This blueberry cheesecake cake is so easy to make. You will need 10 minutes to prepare and around 20 to bake! Try it:. Ingredients:. 1 2/3 cups of graham cracker crumbs (you will need...
RECIPES
Thrillist

32 More Drinks Added to Recall of Milk, Oat Milk, Coffee, & Other Drinks

Lyons Magnus, maker of "nutritional and beverage products," has made a significant expansion of a recall it issued on July 28. At that time, it recalled 53 different drinks due to the potential for microbial contamination from cronobacter sakazakii. The expanded recall shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wynwood#Chocolate Truffle#Food Drink#Canadian#Gelato Challenge#Vegan Dulce De Leche#Italian
Thrillist

Chocolate Truffles Have Been Recalled Nationwide

Yet another treat is being recalled, following ice creams and other desserts that have been recently subject to unconnected recalls. That's It Nutrition has issued a recall of its 3.5-ounce, 5-ounce, 16-ounce, and 12-count packages of Dark Chocolate Truffles. The treats are misbranded and may contain trace amounts of milk proteins. The truffles pose a risk to anyone with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk. The products could cause a "serious or life-threatening" allergic reaction, the company wrote in its notice.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mashed

Crumbl Cookies' New Flavor Takes Ice Cream To The Next Level

In a food climate where "more is more" seems to reign supreme, the tried-and-true cookie flavor of chocolate chip just isn't going to get folks running like it used to. Sure, chocolate chip cookies will always be loved, but in the current competitive market of national cookie companies, brands need to get bigger and bolder with their flavors. For Crumbl Cookies, off-the-wall desserts are a challenge it's not afraid to take on.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Tropical Fruit Salad

1 1/2 cups Ugli fruit sections (approximately 1 Ugli fruit) 1 star fruit, sliced (approximately 3/4 cup) 1 can (15 ounces) mandarin oranges in juice, drained. 1 carton (8 ounces) nonfat, artificially-sweetened vanilla yogurt. Directions. Yield:. 5 cups fruit salad. Serving size:. 1/2 cup fruit plus topping. In a large...
RECIPES
SheKnows

Martha Stewart's 'Over-the-Top' Cake Recipe Has Chocolate Lovers Racing to Their Kitchens

Click here to read the full article. Martha Stewart’s new cake recipe is unlike any before, upping the ante for normal chocolate-y recipes. On Aug 5, Stewart posted the ultimate chocolate cake recipe that will immediately be at the top of everyone’s must-try list. She posted the stomach-rumbling cake with the caption, “Chocolate lovers will adore this over-the-top ice cream cake. Sliced chocolate cake is layered with white chocolate ganache and chocolate ice cream, then topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings. Get the recipe at the link in bio! 📷: @krautter.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by...
RECIPES
Eater

Why Is Butter Temperature So Important in Baking?

In pretty much every baking recipe, no matter the diversity of the ingredients or range of final products, you can almost guarantee one thing: If the recipe calls for butter, you’re going to be told what temperature that butter should be. In pie, butter must be refrigerator-cold. In cookies, for the purpose of creaming with sugar, butter is best at room temperature. In breads — well, that depends. The number of guises butter wears in everyday recipes is enough to make you stare longingly at a bottle of canola oil: If we only used oil for everything, life would be so much simpler. “Butter temperature is really complex,” Jesse Szewczyk, author of the cookbook Cookies: The New Classics, says, and even an experienced baker can get it wrong.
RECIPES
Gin Lee

Homemade vanilla milkshakes

Don't let the summer end, before making delightful homemade milkshakes! You can prepare this recipe with homemade vanilla ice cream or store purchased vanilla ice cream (or any other flavored ice cream that you prefer). I am making it with homemade vanilla cream since it's what I have on hand.
What Now Miami

What Now Miami

Miami-Dade County, FL
307
Followers
143
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

Miami's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowmia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy