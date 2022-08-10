Read full article on original website
Elizabeth Spraggins
3d ago
Oh boy. The government can hire 87,000 new IRS agents, but can't hire more DMV people. Geez. Talk about mixed up priorities.
Patrick Lee
3d ago
They Should Relize That Most People Are Not Computer Literate And Don't Know To Use A Computer Or Even How To Turn One On Also. They Need To Hire More People With All That Money They Make's.
clearviz
3d ago
Oh...this governor and Nevada's democrat senators can care less about their constituents needs and problems, but spend 5 figure money to get reelected...!! Like when Sisolak put everybody in lockdown and people couldn't get their unemployment checks and he was keep asking for" patience"...while him get to be always paid in time... DMV is regulated by State of NV.so ...vote them out!!
DMV doing away with walk-ins beginning next week
The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles will end most walk-in services and switch to an appointment-only business model starting Monday, August 15.
news3lv.com
Public tours to resume at Nevada National Security Site
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tours will soon resume for the history of nuclear and atomic testing in Nevada. The Nevada National Security Site, or NNSS, says it will announce new tour dates on Monday, Aug. 29. Free monthly tours of the historical site are provided to the public, using...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Copy-paste error leads to homebuyer buying whole neighborhood
This accidental bargain is about to be a lot of paperwork. A tiny mishap has landed a Sparks, Nevada, homebuyer with a small city’s worth of homes purchased for the price of one. Thanks to four mistaken keystrokes, the new owner of a single-family home received an additional 84...
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: guardrail needed to curb accidents on Lakeside Drive?
Reno, NEV — Bryn Klitze wrote in asking what can be done about a stretch of road in south Reno where there have been several car crashes recently. In some cases the cars have ended up on the property of the Silver Circle Ranch at the corner of Lakeside Drive and Holcomb Ranch Road.
Fox5 KVVU
Biden administration announces $48.9M for Nevada transportation projects, including Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The U.S. Department of Transportation announced funding for two major Nevada transportation projects, including one project in Las Vegas. The projects are part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, meant to modernize transportation systems and make them “safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable.”
Las Vegas driver stopped by LVMPD near Steve Schorr Elementary
One driver was stopped by LVMPD near St. Rose Parkway and Bermuda. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department encourages drivers to obey signs, especially in school zones.
mynews4.com
WCSD will pay families for transporting students amid bus driver shortage
RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — The Washoe County School District is now reimbursing some parents for mileage to take their kids to school. Families can be paid to drive their kids to and from school during the weeks the bus services are suspended from the rotation schedule. The district announced the program in an email to parents saying those enrolled will be reimbursed $0.625 per mile.
KOLO TV Reno
US 95 Alternative reopened in Silver Springs; most power restored
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -7:40 P.M. UPDATE: The Nevada Department of Transportation reports U.S. 95 Alternate has reopened in Silver Springs. NV Energy reports power has been restored to all but 228 customers in Lyon County. 6:20 P.M. UPDATE: NV Energy reports 2,509 Lyon County customers without power. For 2,389...
mynews4.com
Over 1,500 people attend annual Basque Fry event in Gardnerville
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The seventh annual Basque Fry drew over hundreds of supporters to Gardnerville. Speakers at the Corley Ranch this morning included South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and Texas Senator Ted Cruz. Event goers enjoyed classic Basque food like the famous lamb fries....
nevadabusiness.com
Renewable Diesel Plant Set to Launch Operations in Northern Nevada with Potential to Save 880 Million Pounds of Carbon Emissions Per Year
Nevada has made a name for itself for manufacturing lithium-ion batteries and eclectic vehicle components – and now – add renewable diesel to the top of that list. One of only a handful of advanced renewable fuel plants built in the U.S. is launching operations at Tahoe Reno Industrial Center in Storey County, Nevada. New Rise Renewables Reno will produce 44 million gallons per year of renewable diesel made from triglyceride oils from sources such as corn. It is projected to save nearly 880 million pounds of carbon emissions, the equivalent of removing 88,000 vehicles from the roads.
2news.com
Nevada State Police look to win 'Best Looking Cruiser Contest'
It’s the time of year again, when state police and highway patrol agencies across the country put their hottest patrol vehicles head to head in America’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest hosted by the American Association of State Troopers (AAST). The Nevada Highway Patrol – State Police has entered...
mynews4.com
California couple missing after traveling to Hot August Nights
YUBA CITY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police are looking for a man and a woman from California who are missing after leaving to attend Hot August Nights in Reno. On August 7, 36-year old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja left together and told family they were going to Hot August Nights with plans to return the same night. When the two did not return home, Janette's family reported her missing to the Nevada County Sheriff Department and Juan's family reported him missing to the Yuba City Police Department.
Power outage in Moapa Valley impacts thousands
Many cities north of Las Vegas were left with no power for nearly half a day. Not only a problem for homes but also businesses.
Fox5 KVVU
Driver pulled over after going over 90 mph in school zone, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In a Friday afternoon tweet, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Traffic Bureau posted a photo of a car being towed after allegedly going 97 mph in a 25 mph school zone. In the caption for the tweet, LVMPD said, “When the lights are...
Voter groups object to proposed Nevada hand-counting rules
RENO, Nev. (AP) — As officials in some parts of rural Nevada vow to bypass voting machines in favor of hand counting ballots this November, the Nevada secretary of state’s office is proposing statewide rules that would specify how to do it, including requiring bipartisan vote counters, room for observation and how many ballots to count at a time. On Friday, four voting rights groups came out against the proposal, calling it an “admirable attempt to ensure higher standards” for counting votes by hand, but urging the secretary of state to prohibit the practice outright, noting that the push for hand-counting stems from “unfounded speculation” about voting machines. “The regulations are not enough to address the underlying accuracy issues and remediate the legal deficiencies of hand count processes,” the groups Brennan Center, All Voting is Local, ACLU Nevada and Silver State Voices said in a statement Friday. Both voting rights groups and hand-count proponents spoke at an online hearing Friday, the first meeting convened to discuss the regulations. Voting rights groups lobbied to prohibit hand-counts, while voting machine skeptics, a majority of the speakers, said the proposed regulations were a power grab meant to sabotage hand-counting.
963kklz.com
Las Vegas’ Wettest Monsoon Season In Ten Years
The National Weather Service is reporting that this is the wettest monsoon season in the Las Vegas valley in ten years! Some areas saw downpours adding a half-inch of rain in ten minutes during Thursday night’s slow-moving storm. CBS News posted a video on You Tube of some travelers...
Power restored after outage limited fuel availability on I-15 north of Vegas
After Clark County warned drivers headed north on I-15 that they may not be able to fuel up along the interstate due to a power outage, county officials reported power had been restored.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Reports spotlight severe incarceration inequities in Nevada, Colorado
This week the group published a report revealing where people in Nevada prisons come from. It shows, for example, that people in Las Vegas City Council’s Ward 5, a historically Black neighborhood, are six times more likely to be in prison than those in Ward 6, a predominantly white neighborhood just a few blocks away.
mynews4.com
All Northern Nevada Save Mart pharmacies to close by September
RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — The line for prescriptions at Walgreen's line might be longer come September. That’s because the company will be picking up customers from the 89 Save Marts soon closing their pharmacy doors. News 4-Fox 11 first heard that Save Mart will...
