Las Vegas, NV

Pouring rain, thunderstorms hit Las Vegas valley again

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Another round of pouring rain arrived in the Las Vegas valley on Thursday night. The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a flood advisory through the valley until 12:15 a.m. Friday. Hazards could include nuisance flooding, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Downpours were...
Residents in Southern Nevada rural communities endure hours without power

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Power was restored for nearly 18,000 residents in some of the smaller towns in Clark County after a transmission line caught fire early Thursday morning. For more than 10 hours, people from Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Bunkerville, Mesquite and the Paiute were affected. "I immediately...
Las Vegas, NV
Driver busted for going 97 mph in Las Vegas valley school zone

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A driver was stopped for allegedly driving 97 miles per hour in a school zone Friday, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The vehicle stop happened near Steve Schorr Elementary School, near St. Rose Parkway and Bermuda Road, LVMPD said in a post on Facebook.
Neighbor warns after suspecting coyotes for missing pets

Las Vegas — Ann Lippert is in her East Las Vegas backyard explaining what it was like to play back her home surveillance video and see her cat Betty, who she’d been searching for being attacked by a coyote last week. “The coyote was walking on that wall...
Pedestrian hit by car near Flamingo, Rainbow

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian. It was reported around 8:40 a.m. on Friday near Rainbow Boulevard and Flamingo Road. Police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and was taken to UMC with critical injuries. This...
Public tours to resume at Nevada National Security Site

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tours will soon resume for the history of nuclear and atomic testing in Nevada. The Nevada National Security Site, or NNSS, says it will announce new tour dates on Monday, Aug. 29. Free monthly tours of the historical site are provided to the public, using...
Power outage in rural Nevada has been resolved

UPDATE AT 2:15 p.m. | Power has been restored. A power outage in a rural Nevada area is causing problems with gas stations along the I-15 headed towards Utah. According to a Clark County spokesperson, the outage is currently affecting Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Mesquite, and Bunkerville. Travelers headed on...
Two Las Vegas locals hit jackpots at Rampart Casino in Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A couple of Las Vegas valley locals hit it big while visiting Rampart Casino on Friday. A spokesperson for the Summerlin resort said the first winner got a $55,472 jackpot while playing Dragon Cash in the morning. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Driver busted for...
6-year-old Phoenix boy in AMBER Alert found safe in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 6-year-old Arizona boy at the center of an AMBER Alert was found safe in Las Vegas early Saturday morning, according to authorities. The Phoenix Police Department said Gerardo Barrera was located after local police got a call when the vehicle was last seen at a fast food restaurant. Both he and his uncle, Alfonso Romero Vargas, were found inside the restaurant.
Vote for NHP in best looking cruiser contest

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It’s the time of year again, when state police and highway patrol agencies across the country put their hottest patrol vehicles head to head in America’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest hosted by the American Association of State Troopers (AAST). The Nevada Highway Patrol...
1 killed in crash near Las Vegas Boulevard, Resorts World Drive

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash. It was reported on Thursday morning around 1:35 a.m. near Las Vegas Boulevard and Resorts World Drive. Police say a 2019 Nissan Versa was stopped, facing southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard, north of the...
3-year-old dies after being struck by SUV in east Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 3-year-old boy died after he was struck by an SUV in the east Las Vegas valley on Thursday, according to police. The collision was reported at about 5:22 p.m. on Roxella Lane, near Bonanza Road and Lamb Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
Lucky California man hits $245K jackpot at Paris Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's a nice way to start the weekend. Miguel Tornel hit a Mega Jackpot of $245,678 playing Three Card Poker at Paris Las Vegas on Thursday night. Miguel, who is visiting from Chula Vista, Calif., with his wife, hit the jackpot with a Royal Flush. He said that before he started playing, he had a premonition that tonight would be his lucky night.
Enjoy dinner at Honey Salt!

Las Vegas (KSNV) — They're known for their farm-fresh brunches, but today it's all about the dinner at Honey Salt. Joining us now with more is executive chef Sterling Buckley.
