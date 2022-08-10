LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 6-year-old Arizona boy at the center of an AMBER Alert was found safe in Las Vegas early Saturday morning, according to authorities. The Phoenix Police Department said Gerardo Barrera was located after local police got a call when the vehicle was last seen at a fast food restaurant. Both he and his uncle, Alfonso Romero Vargas, were found inside the restaurant.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO