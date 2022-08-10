Car seat check available at Steuben County Fair

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Parents can get their kids’ car seats checked at the Steuben County Fair next week, the Sheriff’s Office announced.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office will hold a free car seat check event at the Steuben County Fairgrounds on Thursday, August 18. The event is a joint effort between the Sheriff’s Office, the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, Steuben County Public Health, and Healthy Families-Steuben.

The car seat check will take place at the East Washington Entrance Main Gate to the fairgrounds from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

More information is available by calling Sergeant Sorge at 607-622-3911.

