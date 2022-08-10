ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steuben County, NY

Car seat check available at Steuben County Fair

By Carl Aldinger
 3 days ago

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Parents can get their kids’ car seats checked at the Steuben County Fair next week, the Sheriff’s Office announced.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office will hold a free car seat check event at the Steuben County Fairgrounds on Thursday, August 18. The event is a joint effort between the Sheriff’s Office, the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, Steuben County Public Health, and Healthy Families-Steuben.

2022 County Fairs in the Twin Tiers

The car seat check will take place at the East Washington Entrance Main Gate to the fairgrounds from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

More information is available by calling Sergeant Sorge at 607-622-3911.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WETM 18 News

Steuben County wind farm gets important final approval

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State has approved one of the final steps for a future wind farm in Steuben County, one of five companies looking to build wind farms across New York. The NYS Public Service Commission approved compliance filings for Baron Winds, the company looking to build a 242-megawatt farm in […]
