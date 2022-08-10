Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Loosen Your Belt: The Top 5 Places for Hoagies (Subs) at the NJ Shore
The hoagie. An elongated sandwich featuring any number of tastes and textures of luncheon meat(s), cheese(s), and topping(s), on any number of style(s) of bread. A true culinary staple in South Jersey and Philly. Of course, if you're down the shore, you probably call them a "sub," but for the...
Everything NOT Allowed Inside The Beach Concert In AC, NJ, This Weekend
The most fabulous three-day weekend of the summer in South Jersey is FINALLY here!. The TidalWave Music Festival kicks off Friday, August 12th right on the beach in the Atlantic City! The doors open around 1 o'clock in the afternoon, so if you haven't started getting your gear together, you better hop to it. Before you start packing your day bag, you should probably know what you're actually allowed to bring into the show with you.
There’s Still 1 Place To Get Good Waffles & Ice Cream In Wildwood, NJ
There's something about boardwalk food here in the Garden State that just can't be beat. Sure, New Jersey is known for having some of the best food you'll find literally anywhere, but there's something about grabbing a bite to eat on the boards that nothing else can compare to. Mind you, that includes dessert.
Best 3 farms in NJ to get your local meats
I had a pork crisis this week. Bought a pork shoulder for my pulled pork recipe because the local supermarket didn't have my preferred cut, a bone-in pork butt. Not a perfect substitute but after 10 hours in the slow cooker, it promised to be delicious. Thirty minutes before our...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delicious New Italian Restaurant Opening in Toms River, NJ – But When?
Be prepared to get hungry. New Jersey is known for its outstanding Italian food, and this new restaurant opening soon in Toms River seems like it'll live up to our state's reputation. Earlier in November, we told you about a new restaurant called L'Osteria coming to Toms River. It looks...
Great New Jersey Stores That We Once Loved That Are Now Closed
This was such a nostalgic project to put together. We asked our readers, family members and friends to send us their favorite department stores in New Jersey that were a big part of their lives … but, are now closed. Immediately following this brief narrative, we have put together...
BagelFresh Deli & Grill Grand Opening in Robbinsville, NJ Thursday
If you're in the Robbinsville area today (Thursday, August 11th) make sure to stop by and check out the new BagelFresh Deli & Grill in town. The Grand Opening is happening at 5pm tonight, with refreshments for the community, according to Bagelfresh Deli & Grill franchise owner, Joe Sellari. There...
What’s happening in South Jersey this weekend and beyond (Aug. 12-18)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. Visit venue websites to learn about COVID-19 safety precautions in effect. Art/Museums. ONGOING. COLLINGSWOOD Paintings by William Butler, through Aug. 26. Tri-State Disability Art Show, works by artists...
RELATED PEOPLE
Hit All 10 Stops on New Jersey’s Anthony Bourdain Food Trail
Summer might be heading towards the finish line (say it ain't so), but there's still plenty of time to hot the Anthony Bourdain Food Trail in New Jersey!. Bourdain was a celebrity chef, food traveler, and more who was born in New York City, but did spend a lot of time in New Jersey. Unfortunately, his life ended with his suicide in 2018.
The Locals Have Spoken! Wildwood, NJ’s, Most Popular Diner Revealed
If the Garden State is known for one thing, it's definitely the food!. You can travel anywhere in the country, but those that have always say that New Jersey's the best when it comes to pizza, bread, and Italian food. Heck, some people would say it doesn't even matter what kind of food you're talking about; New Jersey just does it better.
Real haunted houses in NJ: Here are 15 of the best ghost tours
Mysterious, spooky, mystical, scary, and downright creepy. As New Jersey gets ready to leave summer behind and dive head first into autumn and Halloween, it’s time to start planning your ghost tour adventure. This may not be the site of the Salem witch trials, but the Garden State has...
Blake Shelton Will Play the Wildwood Beach in June 2023
Year three of the Barefoot Country Music Festival in Wildwood is going to be off the hook!. We're excited to announce the first headliner for next year's festival on the Wildwood Beach will be Blake Shelton!. One of country music's biggest hitmakers, he's also the star of TV's The Voice...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Beauty Of Cape May, NJ, Building Inspired Walt Disney World?
The news surrounding the St. Mary's By The Sea retreat house in Cape May Point had many residents worried about what was to become of the historical landmark last year. When the Sisters of St. Joseph first announced of the closure back in 2018, it was thought that the house's future would be for it to be demolished and that whole area "returned to nature". Now, however, Wildwood Video Archive has reported that residents are looking into what can be done to preserve the historic property.
njarts.net
Sylvester Stallone to host show by brother Frank in Atlantic City
Sylvester Stallone will host a show featuring his brother Frank, plus John Cafferty & the Beaver Brown Band, at Sound Waves at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, Sept. 2 (the Friday of Labor Day Weekend) at 9 p.m. Tickets go on sale Aug. 12 at 10...
This Amazing Building Is The Oldest One In New Jersey
If you are always looking for a piece of New Jersey history to experience, then there is no doubt you'd want to visit the oldest building in the whole state. There is so much amazing history here in the Garden State, and so many amazing places to visit, and it would definitely be a feather in your New Jersey cap to say you've visited the oldest building in the state.
Beloved Shop On Wildwood, NJ, Boardwalk Closing After 2022 Season
The shore towns here in South Jersey provide a certain amount of beloved nostalgia for family after family, generation after generation. People from all over grow up coming to one of South Jersey's shore towns and, in some cases, never stop. That leads to networking and relationships with restaurant owners, boardwalk employees, and stores they frequent every single trip. That's definitely true for people who've grown up taking a trip to the 5-mile island every summer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
shorelocalnews.com
Country Music concert in Somers Point as well as AC this week
On Thursday Aug 11th Tony Mart Presents a special concert event! At its “ Country at The Point” FREE CONCERT SERIES produced at the gorgeous tropical night club and tiki bar, The Point, on the historic bayfront in Somers Point. One of the hottest new regional Country Nashville...
Day 3 of Rotten Egg Smell Making People Physically Ill in South Jersey
EAST GREENWICH — The rotten egg smell from a venting tanker at a truck stop continues to linger over parts of South Jersey for the third day. Gloucester County Emergency Management said complaints inundated the county dispatch center as well as PSE&G and South Jersey Gas on Thursday about the smell that continues to come from the tanker parked at the TA Travel Center on Berkeley Road.
OUCH! This Is The Biggest Baby In New Jersey History
My best friend just had a baby and he was a pretty big boy at 9lbs 8oz. The average baby weighs in at 7lbs 5oz, so that got me wondering how much did the biggest baby in New Jersey weigh and what does he look like as a grown-up? I...
shorelocalnews.com
Farmers Markets around the area
Brigantine Community School at Sheridan Blvd. The Brigantine Farmers Market will be open to customers every Saturday (rain or shine) until Saturday, September 3rd. Wednesdays through August 31st. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/cropsmarkets. EHT Community Farmers Market. Saturdays from 8:30am-12pm. Atlantic Christian School 391 Zion Rd. Featuring a variety of...
Cat Country 107.3
Northfield NJ
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1