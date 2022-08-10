ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Cat Country 107.3

Everything NOT Allowed Inside The Beach Concert In AC, NJ, This Weekend

The most fabulous three-day weekend of the summer in South Jersey is FINALLY here!. The TidalWave Music Festival kicks off Friday, August 12th right on the beach in the Atlantic City! The doors open around 1 o'clock in the afternoon, so if you haven't started getting your gear together, you better hop to it. Before you start packing your day bag, you should probably know what you're actually allowed to bring into the show with you.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Best 3 farms in NJ to get your local meats

I had a pork crisis this week. Bought a pork shoulder for my pulled pork recipe because the local supermarket didn't have my preferred cut, a bone-in pork butt. Not a perfect substitute but after 10 hours in the slow cooker, it promised to be delicious. Thirty minutes before our...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Hit All 10 Stops on New Jersey’s Anthony Bourdain Food Trail

Summer might be heading towards the finish line (say it ain't so), but there's still plenty of time to hot the Anthony Bourdain Food Trail in New Jersey!. Bourdain was a celebrity chef, food traveler, and more who was born in New York City, but did spend a lot of time in New Jersey. Unfortunately, his life ended with his suicide in 2018.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

The Beauty Of Cape May, NJ, Building Inspired Walt Disney World?

The news surrounding the St. Mary's By The Sea retreat house in Cape May Point had many residents worried about what was to become of the historical landmark last year. When the Sisters of St. Joseph first announced of the closure back in 2018, it was thought that the house's future would be for it to be demolished and that whole area "returned to nature". Now, however, Wildwood Video Archive has reported that residents are looking into what can be done to preserve the historic property.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

This Amazing Building Is The Oldest One In New Jersey

If you are always looking for a piece of New Jersey history to experience, then there is no doubt you'd want to visit the oldest building in the whole state. There is so much amazing history here in the Garden State, and so many amazing places to visit, and it would definitely be a feather in your New Jersey cap to say you've visited the oldest building in the state.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Beloved Shop On Wildwood, NJ, Boardwalk Closing After 2022 Season

The shore towns here in South Jersey provide a certain amount of beloved nostalgia for family after family, generation after generation. People from all over grow up coming to one of South Jersey's shore towns and, in some cases, never stop. That leads to networking and relationships with restaurant owners, boardwalk employees, and stores they frequent every single trip. That's definitely true for people who've grown up taking a trip to the 5-mile island every summer.
WILDWOOD, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Country Music concert in Somers Point as well as AC this week

On Thursday Aug 11th Tony Mart Presents a special concert event! At its “ Country at The Point” FREE CONCERT SERIES produced at the gorgeous tropical night club and tiki bar, The Point, on the historic bayfront in Somers Point. One of the hottest new regional Country Nashville...
SOMERS POINT, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Day 3 of Rotten Egg Smell Making People Physically Ill in South Jersey

EAST GREENWICH — The rotten egg smell from a venting tanker at a truck stop continues to linger over parts of South Jersey for the third day. Gloucester County Emergency Management said complaints inundated the county dispatch center as well as PSE&G and South Jersey Gas on Thursday about the smell that continues to come from the tanker parked at the TA Travel Center on Berkeley Road.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Farmers Markets around the area

Brigantine Community School at Sheridan Blvd. The Brigantine Farmers Market will be open to customers every Saturday (rain or shine) until Saturday, September 3rd. Wednesdays through August 31st. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/cropsmarkets. EHT Community Farmers Market. Saturdays from 8:30am-12pm. Atlantic Christian School 391 Zion Rd. Featuring a variety of...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
