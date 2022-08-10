ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KFOR

Hostage situation ends overnight in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was shot after holding a woman and child hostage overnight in Oklahoma City. Police were originally called out early Saturday morning to a domestic situation near N.E. 34th St. and North Lindsay Avenue. Police arrived on scene to find the suspect was holding both a woman and child hostage […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Oklahoma City police officer saves kitten and decides to take it home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officer Deloera of the OKCPD not only saved a kitten, but she took it home as her new furry friend. The kitten was saved after hanging underneath a vehicle, and Officer Deloera immediately asked if she could take it home. She claimed she had been looking for a kitten just like this one, so it was meant to be, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department social media post.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police in Warr Acres investigate deadly shooting

WARR ACRES, Okla. — The police in Warr Acres are investigating a deadly shooting. Police said around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, they received a call about shots fired near Northwest 36th Street and North Ann Arbor. Authorities have not released any details about what led up to the shots...
WARR ACRES, OK
abc7amarillo.com

Deputy in Oklahoma shot; scene still active

WASHINGTON (TND) — A deputy, as well as a civilian, were shot in Oklahoma on Friday, according to authorities. The Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police said a Grady County Sheriff's Office deputy was wounded near Bridge Creek around 11:30 a.m. EDT. The deputy is being transported via helicopter...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
News On 6

New Details Released On Oklahoma City Triple Murder-Suicide

A metro father who turned the gun on himself after killing his three children left behind a fourth child unharmed. Investigators searched the family's NW Oklahoma City home after the deadly shootings. News 9 Crimetracker Jennifer Pierce shared what they found, at 6 p.m.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

WATCH: Suspect sets fire to car outside Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Authorities are working to identify a person caught on camera setting a person’s car on fire in Oklahoma City. Surveillance video from around 3:10 p.m. Monday shows a person walking up to a car parked in a driveway in a neighborhood near Northwest 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The person then poured fluid into the vehicle’s open window and then lit the car on fire.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
fox40jackson.com

Oklahoma man accused of killing his 3 kids in murder-suicide involved in ongoing domestic dispute, police say

A murder-suicide in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma last week involving three children and their father is part of an ongoing domestic dispute, new court documents show. Francoise Littlejohn, 30, was found dead in an apparent suicide in the front seat of a Dodge Charger with his three dead children: Trinity, 3, Aliyah, 4, and Kyren, 7, following a dispute at the home involving the children’s mother, according to the documents released this week.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Deputy, civilian shot at home near Bridge Creek

BRIDGE CREEK, Okla. (KSWO) - A Grady County deputy and a second person have been shot at a home between Bridge Creek and Blanchard. The incident started earlier on Friday when the deputy was at the home near County Street 2960 and Quail Haven Road. Troopers from the Oklahoma Highway...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Cleveland County deputies bust alleged child predator in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Cleveland County deputies arrested an alleged child predator in Norman on Wednesday morning. Deputies said the 28-year-old thought he was meeting up with a 14-year-old girl, but instead, he was met by investigators. "We identified before he got here what kind of vehicle he was...
NORMAN, OK

