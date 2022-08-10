Read full article on original website
Person shot and car crash near OU Med in OKC
Around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, a person was shot in the chest and a vehicle crashed near OU Med.
Hostage situation ends overnight in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was shot after holding a woman and child hostage overnight in Oklahoma City. Police were originally called out early Saturday morning to a domestic situation near N.E. 34th St. and North Lindsay Avenue. Police arrived on scene to find the suspect was holding both a woman and child hostage […]
Court date set for OKC woman accused of stealing vehicle and abandoned it in Ponca City
NEWKIRK — A status docket is set for an Oklahoma City woman accused of stealing a vehicle, driving to Ponca City and starting a fire. Krishna Marie Bannister, 52, is charged in Kay County District Court with a felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle and is being held in the county jail on $2,000 bond.
Oklahoma City police officer saves kitten and decides to take it home
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officer Deloera of the OKCPD not only saved a kitten, but she took it home as her new furry friend. The kitten was saved after hanging underneath a vehicle, and Officer Deloera immediately asked if she could take it home. She claimed she had been looking for a kitten just like this one, so it was meant to be, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department social media post.
Police in Warr Acres investigate deadly shooting
WARR ACRES, Okla. — The police in Warr Acres are investigating a deadly shooting. Police said around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, they received a call about shots fired near Northwest 36th Street and North Ann Arbor. Authorities have not released any details about what led up to the shots...
Oklahoma City police send son of fallen officer off to school in style
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department helped send the son of a fallen officer to school in style this week. Kaden Dragus, the son of fallen officer Jonathan Dragus, began his senior year of high school this week. Several officers lined up to greet Dragus and...
Gunman maintains self-defense in fatal shooting outside barber shop in downtown Stillwater
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A gunman, who was badly beaten by a group of men inside Headliners Barber Shop, maintains he acted in self-defense during a fatal shooting outside the business at 12th and Main Street in downtown Stillwater during rush hour traffic, according to his lawyer. But the prosecution...
Homicide investigated in Oklahoma City metro area
Warr Acres police are investigating a homicide Friday evening.
Deputy in Oklahoma shot; scene still active
WASHINGTON (TND) — A deputy, as well as a civilian, were shot in Oklahoma on Friday, according to authorities. The Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police said a Grady County Sheriff's Office deputy was wounded near Bridge Creek around 11:30 a.m. EDT. The deputy is being transported via helicopter...
New Details Released On Oklahoma City Triple Murder-Suicide
A metro father who turned the gun on himself after killing his three children left behind a fourth child unharmed. Investigators searched the family's NW Oklahoma City home after the deadly shootings. News 9 Crimetracker Jennifer Pierce shared what they found, at 6 p.m.
Multiple shootings reported during recent road-rage incidents in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma seems to have a road-rage problem, with multiple shootings in the last few days. In the last week, KOCO 5 has reported several road-road shootings around central Oklahoma. And new data shows it's a rising trend across the country. "Right when we were passing the...
WATCH: Suspect sets fire to car outside Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Authorities are working to identify a person caught on camera setting a person’s car on fire in Oklahoma City. Surveillance video from around 3:10 p.m. Monday shows a person walking up to a car parked in a driveway in a neighborhood near Northwest 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The person then poured fluid into the vehicle’s open window and then lit the car on fire.
Oklahoma City police taking another look at 1975 murder, rape of elderly woman
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are renewing calls in a cold case that dates back to 1975. Police said 77-year-old Helen Gordon was at a family's northeast Oklahoma City home on Christmas night of that year. She left late in the evening and never made it home.
Oklahoma man accused of killing his 3 kids in murder-suicide involved in ongoing domestic dispute, police say
A murder-suicide in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma last week involving three children and their father is part of an ongoing domestic dispute, new court documents show. Francoise Littlejohn, 30, was found dead in an apparent suicide in the front seat of a Dodge Charger with his three dead children: Trinity, 3, Aliyah, 4, and Kyren, 7, following a dispute at the home involving the children’s mother, according to the documents released this week.
Two shot, woman barricaded with gun in patrol car in Grady County
GRADY COUNT, Okla. — A Grady County deputy and a bystander were shot Friday in Grady County, prompting a standoff. Around 11:45 a.m., deputies responded to a welfare check near County Street 2960 and Quail Haven Road. Deputies detained a woman who Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said became violent.
Oklahoma City police looking to identify man who allegedly stole $10,000 worth of property
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for help identifying a robbery suspect. Police said the man seen on this page was captured on camera stealing $10,000 worth of property out of an office at a business in the 1400 block of SW 29th Street. If you...
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation looking for leads in Comanche County cold case
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is offering a $5,000 reward for information on a cold case. Ci’Lina Teira Bell-Deloney, who also went by Cici, was found dead in the middle of NW Paint Road in Cache on January 16, 2017. She had been shot multiple times.
OCPD Confirms Identity Of Armed Suspect Shot By Officers
Oklahoma City police identified the armed man shot by SWAT team officers during a standoff Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said 51-year-old Derek Dennis was armed on the porch of a home near Northwest 122nd Street and North Western Avenue looking for someone he used to know. The homeowner, who was in...
Deputy, civilian shot at home near Bridge Creek
BRIDGE CREEK, Okla. (KSWO) - A Grady County deputy and a second person have been shot at a home between Bridge Creek and Blanchard. The incident started earlier on Friday when the deputy was at the home near County Street 2960 and Quail Haven Road. Troopers from the Oklahoma Highway...
Cleveland County deputies bust alleged child predator in Norman
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Cleveland County deputies arrested an alleged child predator in Norman on Wednesday morning. Deputies said the 28-year-old thought he was meeting up with a 14-year-old girl, but instead, he was met by investigators. "We identified before he got here what kind of vehicle he was...
