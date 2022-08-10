Read full article on original website
Related
fox4beaumont.com
The Morning Show goes to Silsbee ISD for back to school
SILSBEE — The Morning Show's Tan Radford went to Silsbee to speak with Silsbee Elementary Principal Dr. Gerald Chandler see how the first day back to school went for teachers and incoming students. For the latest information and to stay up-to-date, follow KFDM on social media. Had an amazing...
Just a Guy Relaxing in a Grocery Cart in Hackberry, No Biggie
Sometimes in life, you just need to slow down and take it easy. At least that's what they say. I really don't know who THEY are, but this guy seems to know them well. Abbie Delcambre was riding down Hwy 27 to God's country of Hackberry, Louisiana when she saw this guy on the side of the road kicking back in a random shopping cart. Of course, it's a sight to see and MUST be documented as such. She posted some screenshots of the video to share on Facebook, and that's when things get a bit more interesting.
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont Public Health Department extending hours to give immunizations to students
BEAUMONT — For parents getting students ready for school, the Beaumont Public Health Department will extend its hours to provide state required immunizations. The health department will offer immunizations this Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The state-required vaccinations will be administered to students in kindergarten...
Orange Leader
Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Moore brothers officially home; family thrilled with prayers received
MAURICEVILLE – On the morning of July 27, a horrific traffic crash took place that is every parent’s worst fear. Mauriceville brothers Clayton, Hayden and Peanut Moore, along with two other friends, were heading to a football practice and workout at Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School when their vehicle left the road and struck a tree.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
All-clear given after reports of a 'suspicious person' prompts brief lockdown at Abraham Lincoln Middle School Friday afternoon
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A lockdown put in place at a Southeast Texas middle school was lifted Friday afternoon. Officials at Lincoln Middle School in Port Arthur implemented lockdown procedures after they received reports of a "suspicious person" walking along the street near the campus, according to a statement from Port Arthur Independent School District.
12newsnow.com
Nederland community gathering Saturday to raise money for 3-year-old battling cancer
The benefit for Madison Jackson will run from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will plenty of entertainment, like live music, auctions and plenty of food.
fox4beaumont.com
Orange County Sheriff's Office welcomes students on first day back to school
ORANGE COUNTY — Orange County Sheriff's Office welcomes students back from summer break this morning!. There were lots of smiles, high fives and excited greetings as we start another safe and successful school year.
fox4beaumont.com
County preparing for arrival of voting machines and planning training of staff and public
JEFFERSON COUNTY — November's general election is less than three months away and Jefferson County is still waiting on its new election machines. The cost of the system is covered by a grant, but to receive the money, the machines must be in place for the November elections. Interim...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Orange Leader
AND NOW YOU KNOW — Hygieostatic bat roost? Orange has one.
Between 1900 and 1910, Dr. Charles A. R. Campbell of San Antonio constructed Hygieostatic Bat Towers, which he designed as part of a program to eradicate, or at least control, malaria by attracting mosquito eating bats. The towers would serve as homes for colonies of bats. The towers were silo-like,...
fox4beaumont.com
Volunteer firefighters confront fire danger in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY — KFDM's Angel San Juan talks to Kirbyville VFD's Chief Greg Ellis about the dangers volunteer firefighters face and the burn ban Jasper County Judge Mark Allen has in place. For more information and to stay up-to-date, follow our social media.
'Cajun capital of Texas' | City of Beaumont becoming major tourist destination
BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont has been making headlines recently as a tourist destination. Texas Monthly says Beaumont shouldn't just be a pitstop, but worthy of a weekend stay. Another publication, Southern Living, has coined the beloved city the "Cajun capital of Texas." Many of these outlets...
Click2Houston.com
5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds
TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
12newsnow.com
Port Arthur Memorial and West Brook get in solid reps during scrimmage
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur and Beaumont have had their battles over the year, but on Friday night Memorial and West Brook were more concerned correcting mistakes before the season kicks off on August 26. The Titans and Bruins both had their fair share of highlights along with...
Orange Leader
Orange County Sheriff’s Office joins Jasper authorities in game room inspection; location closed Wednesday
EVADALE — On Wednesday, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Scott Duncan, deputies and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office conducted a game room inspection at Lucky Five game room located on FM 2246 in Evadale. Upon inspection, the game room was found to have several violations of...
MySanAntonio
Neches Federal Credit Union to add third Beaumont location
Neches Federal Credit Union's Beaumont customers soon won't need to worry about longer, congested drives just to deposit or withdraw money. The credit union plans to open a new location just off Texas 105 and North Major Drive on the northwest side of town around February 2023, said President and CEO Jason Landry. Construction for the new 5,500 square-foot building, equipped with a teller area, drive thru and other features, will get underway around mid-September.
KFDM-TV
Intersection near Beaumont railroad tracks receives traffic light repair
BEAUMONT — The traffic light at the intersection of Washington and Eleventh Street has been fixed. As citizens are reacclimating to the repair, Beaumont Mayor Robin Mutton cautions that drivers need to be aware. "I think a lot of the drivers are probably surprised because they're at the intersection...
Port Arthur News
Father speaks on bond reduction for suspect in daughter’s death; “I had so much anger”
Not long before her death in 2021, Madison Martinez posted on social media saying if for some reason she were ever killed, she’d come back just to apologize. “Why she wrote that, I’ll never know,” said her father, David Martinez. “My daughter was wonderful. She was the sweetest little thing and wouldn’t hurt a flea.”
kjas.com
Close call for Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman escaped injury on Tuesday when another vehicle ran a stop sign and collided with the truck he was driving. The accident occurred shortly after 3:00 at the intersection of Highway 190 west and Farm to Market Road 777, near the Jasper County Airport. A report...
Orange Leader
INSIDE LOOK: Vidor Pirates, Bridge City Cardinals show plenty of promise and grit
BRIDGE CITY – They may have been delayed by an hour after a heavy downpour, but the Bridge City Cardinals and Vidor Pirates got their first scrimmage of the season in the books at Larry Ward Stadium Thursday night. Both teams showed a lot of promise on both sides...
kjas.com
Newton FD begs people not to burn, Jasper Co FD’s dealing with burn ban violations
As the Newton Fire Department is begging people to stop all outdoor burning in lieu of an official burn ban, fire departments in Jasper County are dealing with numerous burn ban violators. Newton Fire Captain Melanie Smith on Wednesday said “If you think we've had enough rain, might want to...
Comments / 0