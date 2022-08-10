ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

EPPD: Large sinkhole in central El Paso; one person injured

By Gabriela Rodríguez
KLST/KSAN

 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – El Paso Police Department is reporting a large sinkhole on Gateway Boulevard South, near Yandell Dr.

According to officials, a woman was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Traffic is being diverted at Boone Street.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

