Read full article on original website
Related
Opelousas mayor responds to drainage issues [VIDEO]
As Opelousas residents voice their concerns regarding drainage issues, Mayor Julius Alsandor recently responded to the complaints.
evangelinetoday.com
Chief Lartigue is disqualified
The Third Circuit Court of Appeal has disqualified Ville Platte Chief of Police Neal Lartigue as a candidate in the November election. The appellate court found Chief Lartigue is not domiciled at the 801 N. Chataignier St. address. Full coverage will be in the Sunday, August 14, edition of the Ville Platte Gazette.
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory Returning to Work after Stint in Rehab
Guillory recently announced his decision to enter the 21-day in-patient rehab program to treat possible alcohol addiction and untreated PTSD.
theadvocate.com
How the first Louisiana drive-thru daiquiri stand beat Lafayette city hall and made history
Sitting in a 14-by-30 metal building on the busiest street in Lafayette that day in November 1981, David Ervin knew he needed only about 2% of the cars to turn in and patronize his business to be successful. But he also knew this: His business — a drive-thru daiquiri stand...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Acadiana man deals with surprise $2,900 water bill from Lafayette Utilities System
Acadiana man deals with surprise $2,700 water bill from Lafayette Utilities System
Trans Teens And Catholic Schools – The Joe Cunningham Show
The Joe Cunningham Show airs 3-4 p.m. every weekday on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL. The daily show notes offer you a look into the topics of the day and the links to the top stories and Joe's own writings on the state of politics in Louisiana and around the country. Follow Joe on Twitter at @JoePCunningham and Like the Joe Cunningham Show on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the Joe Cunningham Show podcast on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or Amazon.
City Court judge responds to LCG lawsuit: They've had access to those records
A Lafayette City Court judge has responded to an LCG lawsuit, saying he doesn't understand why a lawsuit was filed over records to which LCG has had access since November.
Public school teachers needed in Lafayette Parish
Public school teachers needed in Lafayette Parish
IN THIS ARTICLE
Grand opening of a new university in Acadiana
University president David Anderson decided to create a school that would be beneficial to low-come students who dream of obtaining a higher education.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette City Court Judge Saloom calls LCG public records lawsuit 'puzzling,' unnecessary'
Lafayette Chief City Court Judge Douglas Saloom, in a statement Tuesday, called a lawsuit filed by Lafayette Consolidated Government over public records "puzzling," "disappointing and unnecessary." LCG filed a lawsuit Monday against Lafayette attorney Gary McGoffin, who represents City Court, alleging a violation of the Louisiana Public Records Law for...
NOLA.com
Tropical disturbance off Louisiana's coast expected to head to Texas, hurricane forecasters say
Hurricane forecasters on Friday were tracking a tropical disturbance off the southern coast of Louisiana. The system in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to bring rain to the area as it heads west toward Texas, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. The system has a...
Local Group Seeks Acceptance, Inclusion For LGBT Teens At STM
A group of St. Thomas More alumni made up of LGBT members and allies have spoken out against the school's inclusion of what they feel is harmful anti-trans language in the student handbook. The group, "We Demand More," started making headlines recently when they taped a letter to the front...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
Ville Platte police chief can’t run again after ‘compelling evidence’ he doesn’t live in city: court
Longtime Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue has been disqualified from running for reelection after the Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeal found “credible and compelling evidence” that Lartigue has not been living in city limits, as required of a candidate. The opinion was handed down by a...
NOLA.com
How much rain could Louisiana get from the tropical disturbance in the Gulf? See forecast.
South Louisiana is expected to get rain from a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, but the amount will vary widely depending on where thunderstorms pop up, forecasters said Friday. The system is off the south coast of Louisiana and is expected to continuing move west to Texas over...
Louisiana pair arrested for using youth baseball credit card at casinos
A Ville Platte pair were arrested by Evangeline Parish Sheriff's deputies after they admitted to using a youth baseball organization's credit card at several different casinos in Louisiana.
Louisiana Man and Juvenile Arrested in Connection with May 18 Homicide
Louisiana Man and Juvenile Arrested in Connection with May 18 Homicide. On August 11, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department said that investigators apprehended Naquez Preston, 20, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Investigators suspect Preston, along with a 15-year-old male juvenile, are linked to Madison Brown’s death on May 18, 2022, in the 9900 block of Florida Blvd. in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
24-Year-Old Mariah A. Francis Killed In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Jeanerette (Iberia Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Jeanerette that claimed a life Friday afternoon. The crash happened on LA 85 near La 673 in Iberia Parish at 4:30 p.m.
iheart.com
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Louisiana History
If you've ever played the lottery, chances are you have dreamed of what you would do with your prize, from buying a new car and building your own home to finally taking that vacation you have always dreamed about. While some lottery games see winners getting $25,000, $100,000 or even $1 million prizes, other jackpots have an even more jaw-dropping number attached.
Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants
Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants. Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 04:18 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 26 and Ardoin Road in regard to a cow in the roadway. When deputies arrived, they discovered the cow had been hit by a vehicle.
Police officer shortage impacting school resource officer positions in Vermilion Parish
Vermilion Parish Schools Superintendent Tommy Byler and Abbeville Police Chief Mike Hardy working together
Comments / 0