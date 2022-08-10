Read full article on original website
Related
MedPage Today
Patients With Head/Neck Cancer See Lower Stroke Risk With Initial Surgery
In oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma (OPSCC), the type of initial treatment appears to influence the likelihood of stroke in the years afterward, researchers said. A population-based study of U.S. veterans treated for OPSCC found 23% lower stroke risk for those who underwent up-front surgery compared with patients who received definitive (chemo)radiotherapy, reported Lova L. Sun, MD, of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, and colleagues.
ScienceBlog.com
New test may predict Covid-19 immunity
Most people in the United States have some degree of immune protection against Covid-19, either from vaccination, infection, or a combination of the two. But, just how much protection does any individual person have?. MIT researchers have now developed an easy-to-use test that may be able to answer that question....
MedPage Today
Epstein-Barr Virus Linked With Gastric Cancer
A substantial proportion of gastric cancers worldwide was linked with the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), according to a meta-analysis. In a pooled analysis involving over 68,000 patients with conventional gastric adenocarcinoma in 37 countries, EBV prevalence in tumor cells was 7.5%, and was similar across regions, reported Catherine de Martel, MD, PhD, of the International Agency for Research on Cancer in Lyon, France, and colleagues writing in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology.
MedPage Today
New Clues to Men's Cancer Risk; Exercise and Chemo; GSK Pushes Back on Ranitidine
New clues to why men develop cancer more often than women. (U.S. News & World Report) Dutch oncologists and surgeons performed the first mandibular implant using a titanium mandible made from 3D images of a patient with head and neck cancer. (Netherlands Cancer Institute) New recommendations for determining eligibility for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedPage Today
AMD Strongly Associated With Heart Disease and Stroke
Subretinal drusenoid deposits (SDD) had a significant association with underlying cardiovascular disease (CVD), adding a missing link between age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and CVD, according to a prospective study presented at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) meeting. In this exclusive video, study author R. Theodore Smith, MD, PhD,...
technologynetworks.com
A New Approach to T-Cell Therapy
T-cell therapy is a growing field, with applications moving beyond treating blood cancers to treating solid tumors too. Progress is also being made towards using T-cell therapy to treat infectious diseases such as human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and influenza. One of the conventional types of T-cell therapy relies on the...
MedicalXpress
Scientists discover antibodies that induce broad immunity against SARS viruses, including emerging variants
As the world has witnessed firsthand, SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID, is difficult to control because of its ability to rapidly mutate and produce many different variants. Scientists at Scripps Research have now identified antibodies that are effective against many different SARS-CoV-2 variants, as well as other SARS viruses like SARS-CoV-1, the highly lethal virus that caused an outbreak in 2003. The results showed that certain animals are surprisingly more able to make these types of "pan-SARS virus" antibodies than humans, giving scientists clues as to how to make better vaccines.
MedPage Today
COVID in Autoimmune Disease Patients: It's Getting Better
Patients with autoimmune diseases were still getting COVID-19 like everyone else when the Omicron wave hit, but -- also like everyone else -- the worst outcomes had become far less frequent compared with the early months of the pandemic, at least in one major U.S. medical center's experience. Among 1,449...
Comments / 0