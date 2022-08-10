ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter County, TN

Comments / 1

elizabethton.com

Frank Leon Ellis

Frank Leon Ellis, 67, Elizabethton, went to be with his Lord, Thursday, August 11, 2022, at his residence. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Bruce and Betty Lou Thomason Ellis. Frank was a 1972 graduate of Happy Valley High School and a retired Residential...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

A tribute to Erik Anderson and his volunteerism

I met Erik Anderson a couple of years after the Carter County/Elizabethton Foundation was organized primarily by Helen Wilson. Helen, a local lawyer, and possibly one other person had just saved the Taylor Home (Sabine Hill) from demolition due to the landowner wanting to build condominiums on the site. Helen Wilson set about recruiting people from the community who had shown they would work in fundraising to help finance projects developed by other non-profit organizations. I suggested and organized a golf fundraiser which after a couple of years had money to give to non-profits or community efforts such as the signage for the Green Hill Cemetery and the signage for the original bike trail at Hampton.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Iris Marie Jenkins Ellis

Iris Marie Jenkins Ellis, 99, Elizabethton, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Ivy Hall Nursing Home. A native of Carter County, she was born April 11, 1923 to the late Stover and Jennie Pierce Jenkins. Iris was a graduate of Elizabethton High School. She served in the United States...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

BACK TO CLASS

Smiling faces and happy teachers greeted students as they returned to classes at Carter County Schools on Thursday. Director of Schools Dr. Brandon Carpenter told the school board on Thursday that the beginning of school went smoothly and overall enrollment appears to have increased based on first day of school attendance numbers.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Carpenter: ‘We have a security presence at all our schools’

Dr. Brandon Carpenter knows security is the top concern for the Carter County Schools. That’s why the director of schools reassured school board members on Thursday that the district has a plan in place to offset the shortage of school resource officers provided by the Carter County Sheriff’s Department.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Father-daughter duo go on breakfast tour of the Tri-Cities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It all started at a Waffle House. For Chad and Alysse Rowland, it was the beginning of a year-long journey that brought the two together as father and daughter before she officially left the nest. During a Waffle House birthday breakfast for Alysse’s brother in the fall of 2021, Chad […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

State and local leaders meet to solve flooding issues across Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Whether it’s flooding locally in Knoxville, waters that cause a mass evacuation at a Gatlinburg campsite or widespread flooding in Cocke County, Tennessee has seen how destructive flooding can be over the last year. Understanding the dangers of flood waters, state and local leaders met...
TENNESSEE STATE
elizabethton.com

David Glenn Silver

David Glenn Silver, 52, of Johnson City, walked into heaven August 8, 2022. Joshua 24:15, “As for me and my house we shall serve the Lord.” Those are the words David Silver lived by. Born on October 26, 1969, he walked into heaven on August 8, 2022, rejoicing to finally meet his Jesus face to face. David attended Grace Fellowship Church in Johnson City and was an employee of Borla Performance in Johnson City. He is remembered as the most enthusiastic Florida Gator and Michael Jordan fan and the absolutely best husband, father, Poppy, brother and friend anyone could imagine.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Be vigilant…help stop the spread of COVID

The COVID-19 pandemic demands that we remain vigilant in our daily lives, especially as school has resumed and with the season for colds and allergies approaching. COVID is out there, all around us. According to Tennessee Department of Health statistics, the positivity rate for the past seven days in Carter...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Some Sullivan County offices planning move to former school

BLOUNTVILLE - At least two major county departments are planning to relocate from their relatively cramped quarters in the historic Sullivan County Courthouse. The Sullivan County Finance Department and the Sullivan County Purchasing Agent's Office are making preliminary steps to move to the third floor of the former Blountville Elementary School.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Report: ETSU coach kicked players off team for alleged same-sex relationship

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — First-year East Tennessee State University (ETSU) women’s basketball coach Simon Harris unilaterally kicked two players off the team last season without former athletic director Scott Carter’s okay, then later tried to solicit evidence they broke a vague team rule from another player who faced potential criminal charges for fighting. Those […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Herald and Tribune

Mayor holds onto seat by narrow margin

Joe Grandy narrowly defeated independent candidate James Reeves by 141 votes Thursday night to hold onto his position as Washington County Mayor for another four years. Unofficial results show 5,452 votes going to Grandy and 5,311 to Reeves. “It feels the same as it always does. There’s a relief to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Police: Missing Johnson Co. man last seen Monday

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, William Dana Kimberlin was last seen on Monday, August 8 in the Butler area. The release states he was seen leaving the community on foot but has […]

