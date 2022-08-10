Read full article on original website
Frank Leon Ellis
Frank Leon Ellis, 67, Elizabethton, went to be with his Lord, Thursday, August 11, 2022, at his residence. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Bruce and Betty Lou Thomason Ellis. Frank was a 1972 graduate of Happy Valley High School and a retired Residential...
A tribute to Erik Anderson and his volunteerism
I met Erik Anderson a couple of years after the Carter County/Elizabethton Foundation was organized primarily by Helen Wilson. Helen, a local lawyer, and possibly one other person had just saved the Taylor Home (Sabine Hill) from demolition due to the landowner wanting to build condominiums on the site. Helen Wilson set about recruiting people from the community who had shown they would work in fundraising to help finance projects developed by other non-profit organizations. I suggested and organized a golf fundraiser which after a couple of years had money to give to non-profits or community efforts such as the signage for the Green Hill Cemetery and the signage for the original bike trail at Hampton.
Iris Marie Jenkins Ellis
Iris Marie Jenkins Ellis, 99, Elizabethton, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Ivy Hall Nursing Home. A native of Carter County, she was born April 11, 1923 to the late Stover and Jennie Pierce Jenkins. Iris was a graduate of Elizabethton High School. She served in the United States...
BACK TO CLASS
Smiling faces and happy teachers greeted students as they returned to classes at Carter County Schools on Thursday. Director of Schools Dr. Brandon Carpenter told the school board on Thursday that the beginning of school went smoothly and overall enrollment appears to have increased based on first day of school attendance numbers.
Veterans Voices: John Brady’s Patriot Popcorn a refuge for veterans in need
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — John Brady can’t pop the corn fast enough. His business, Patriot Popcorn in downtown Johnson City, has been open for just a couple of months. Already, customers claim their uniquely flavored crunchy snacks as quickly as he can pop a batch, season it to order, and bag it up for […]
Fraley on taking office as sheriff: ‘Some tough days ahead’
Mike Fraley joked on Friday that he doesn’t expect to see much of his wife in coming months. “I told Brenda if she wants to see me she may want to hang a picture on the fridge,” said the sheriff-elect for Carter County. Fraley, who takes office Sept....
Carpenter: ‘We have a security presence at all our schools’
Dr. Brandon Carpenter knows security is the top concern for the Carter County Schools. That’s why the director of schools reassured school board members on Thursday that the district has a plan in place to offset the shortage of school resource officers provided by the Carter County Sheriff’s Department.
Father-daughter duo go on breakfast tour of the Tri-Cities
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It all started at a Waffle House. For Chad and Alysse Rowland, it was the beginning of a year-long journey that brought the two together as father and daughter before she officially left the nest. During a Waffle House birthday breakfast for Alysse’s brother in the fall of 2021, Chad […]
State and local leaders meet to solve flooding issues across Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Whether it’s flooding locally in Knoxville, waters that cause a mass evacuation at a Gatlinburg campsite or widespread flooding in Cocke County, Tennessee has seen how destructive flooding can be over the last year. Understanding the dangers of flood waters, state and local leaders met...
David Glenn Silver
David Glenn Silver, 52, of Johnson City, walked into heaven August 8, 2022. Joshua 24:15, “As for me and my house we shall serve the Lord.” Those are the words David Silver lived by. Born on October 26, 1969, he walked into heaven on August 8, 2022, rejoicing to finally meet his Jesus face to face. David attended Grace Fellowship Church in Johnson City and was an employee of Borla Performance in Johnson City. He is remembered as the most enthusiastic Florida Gator and Michael Jordan fan and the absolutely best husband, father, Poppy, brother and friend anyone could imagine.
Car of missing Gatlinburg woman found in Cocke County
A car driven by a missing Gatlinburg woman who is the subject of an active Tennessee Silver Alert was found Wednesday in Cocke County.
Bear locks itself in Cocke County car
A bear became trapped after it locked itself in a car in Cocke County. The bear was able to be freed without any apparent injuries.
Be vigilant…help stop the spread of COVID
The COVID-19 pandemic demands that we remain vigilant in our daily lives, especially as school has resumed and with the season for colds and allergies approaching. COVID is out there, all around us. According to Tennessee Department of Health statistics, the positivity rate for the past seven days in Carter...
26 NE Tennessee July COVID deaths highest total in four months, hospitalizations double
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Ballad Health hospitals roughly doubled during July and the month saw the highest COVID death count in Northeast Tennessee since March. The data from Ballad and the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) show the virus continues to have at least some severe […]
‘Bone-crushing’ dog discovered at Tennessee’s Gray Fossil Site
The Gray Fossil Site has produced numerous since its discovery in the last 20 years, but this latest discovery is particularly exciting.
Some Sullivan County offices planning move to former school
BLOUNTVILLE - At least two major county departments are planning to relocate from their relatively cramped quarters in the historic Sullivan County Courthouse. The Sullivan County Finance Department and the Sullivan County Purchasing Agent's Office are making preliminary steps to move to the third floor of the former Blountville Elementary School.
Report: ETSU coach kicked players off team for alleged same-sex relationship
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — First-year East Tennessee State University (ETSU) women’s basketball coach Simon Harris unilaterally kicked two players off the team last season without former athletic director Scott Carter’s okay, then later tried to solicit evidence they broke a vague team rule from another player who faced potential criminal charges for fighting. Those […]
Multiple agencies could receive Washington County opioid settlement money
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — An inpatient recovery center planned for the former Carter County Work Camp stands to get a bit less than $2 million of Washington County Tennessee’s $4.2 million in Baby Doe opioid settlement money. The county’s budget committee approved a slate of recipients at its meeting Wednesday. If passed by the full […]
Mayor holds onto seat by narrow margin
Joe Grandy narrowly defeated independent candidate James Reeves by 141 votes Thursday night to hold onto his position as Washington County Mayor for another four years. Unofficial results show 5,452 votes going to Grandy and 5,311 to Reeves. “It feels the same as it always does. There’s a relief to...
Police: Missing Johnson Co. man last seen Monday
JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, William Dana Kimberlin was last seen on Monday, August 8 in the Butler area. The release states he was seen leaving the community on foot but has […]
