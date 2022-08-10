ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steuben County, NY

Local law enforcement participating in Labor Day STOP-DWI campaign

By Cormac Clune
 3 days ago

(WETM) — Local law enforcement agencies have announced plans to participate in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign during the end of the summer/Labor Day period.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and Chemung County Executives Office made the announcement today, August 10, 2022. The enforcement period will run from August 19 through September 5, 2022.

During the statewide campaign, deputies and police officers will work together to take drunk drivers off the road during one of the busiest travel times of the year.

Elmira Police respond to four related shootings in less than a week

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says that during the 2020 Labor Day holiday period, there were 530 crash fatalities nationwide, with forty-six percent of those fatalities involving drivers who had been drinking (.01+ BAC).

“We want our community members to understand that it’s our first priority to keep people safe, so we’re asking everyone to plan ahead if they know they’ll be out drinking,” said Steuben County Sheriff Allard.

Some recommendation’s from the Sheriff’s Office include:

  • Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.
  • If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact 911.
  • If you have a friend who is about to drink and drive, take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely
