Federal DOT Grant To Make Downtown Chattanooga An Electric Vehicle Testbed

Chattanooga will be home to the nation’s largest electric vehicle “living testbed,” thanks to $9.2 million in funding for a project proposed by the city and scientists at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with municipal, private industry and research partners. Funding will come from a $4.5-million...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Team Spirit Day at the Chattanooga Market!

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Robbie Brown from Freaky Funnels talks about how this Sunday is Team Spirit Day at the Chattanooga Market! Freaky Funnels is a gourmet funnel cake mobile business that also offers a variety of freshly made to order items such as fried Oreos, hand-dipped corn dogs, hand-cut seasoned spiral potatoes, fried Twinkies, ice cream sundaes, fresh squeezed lemonade & more!
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

From The Archives: 1982 Flooding

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – We usually think of summertime as hot and dry in our area. But this year is an outlier. It has been hot, but we’ve also seen more than our share of rain in East Tennessee this summer. However, that’s not unheard of.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Buses Carrying Migrants Frequenting Lookout Valley

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — This morning, police received numerous calls about two buses that were parked next to the comfort inn and suites in Lookout Valley. The buses were similar to those that stopped in Rising Fawn, Georgia, on Thursday while carrying migrants from Texas. “It’s my understanding that the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
99.5 WKDQ

Two Adorable Tennessee Tiny Homes Make Perfect Vacay Getaway & They’re For Sale Together

Tiny homes are becoming a trend all over. People are downsizing and destressing their lives. These two Tennessee tiny homes have a rich history and come as a packaged deal. It's always awesome to find out the home you lived in has a story behind it. The tiny homes were built by Mr. Churchwell who owned a Bed & Breakfast at the end of Memory Lane. It almost sounds like a children's storybook doesn't it? Mr. Churchwell built both homes before the 1996 Olympics in hopes that people would come and stay in these homes while they were in town.
OCOEE, TN
mymix1041.com

Local News for Friday, August 12th

Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. According to Tennessee State Rep. Kelly Keisling, the state is waiving vehicle registration fees for a year. This apparently began July 1 of 2022 and will last until June 30 of 2023, according...
CLEVELAND, TN
Government Technology

Chattanooga, Tenn., Nets $4.57M Grant for EV Management

(TNS) — Chattanooga was awarded a $4.57 million federal grant Wednesday for an integrated, smart transportation management system for electric vehicles so drivers can find charging stations. Mina Sartipi — director of the Center for Urban Informatics and Progress, one of the city's partners in the project — said...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Night two of 2022 Jamboree

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Cleveland working on reps in shotgun. McCallie looking impressive marching the ball down the field for not just one but two short rushing touchdowns. Soddy Daisy and Brainerd getting some 4th down and short in game experience Soddy coming up victorious in this match up.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
rue-morgue.com

Piercing the Veil – The Read House Hotel

Hotels are the epitome of liminal spaces, if you think about it. Revolving doors, blurred faces, unique foot falls echoing along marbled corridors that hold stories all their own. Constellation points in time lived by countless souls with various destinations, all passing through these darkened walls. A sort of limbo in its own right, a hotel; serving as an in-between space, providing shelter during times of travel and transition, and sometimes, a longer stay.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Operation Move In At UTC Begins On August 17

When incoming University of Tennessee at Chattanooga first-year students move into West Campus housing as part of Operation Move In proceedings on Aug. 17-18, they will have more than apartments waiting for them. They have Liz Hathaway, and she has big plans. Hathaway, a UC Foundation assistant professor of kinesiology,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

City announces money for new Wilcox Boulevard Bridge

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga officials say they have landed one of the largest transportation investments in the city’s history. The Federal Government will send $25 million from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure program to replace the aging Wilcox Boulevard Bridge over the railyards. The 70 year old bridge can...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Severe storms lead to flooded roads in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Reports of roads being closed due to the inclement rain spread all throughout the Tennessee Valley from Alton Park to East Ridge. W. 33rd Street in Chattanooga was just one of several roads that became submerged on Wednesday. While some drivers braced themselves and crossed, others...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Kyiv City Ballet Ticket Sales Begin August 15

Tickets for the upcoming Kyiv City Ballet tour performances at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Fine Arts Center go on sale at 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15. The Kyiv City Ballet is scheduled for three Chattanooga performances in the newly renovated Roland Hayes Concert Hall in the UTC Fine Arts Center on Oct. 5-7, with performances beginning each night at 7:30 p.m.
Grundy County Herald

Tracy City celebrates two businesses

Tracy City Mayor Nadene Moore, TC Aldermen Sara Brown, Stacie Hutcheson and Jimmy Harris, and Mickey MacLeod, TC Town Clerk, celebrated two more family owned and run businesses in Tracy City. This ribbon cutting tour included Rosie’s Farmhouse Kitchen and Big John’s Trading Post. Though both have been open for...
TRACY CITY, TN
WDEF

Taser used in altercation at Finley Stadium during Best of Prep Football Jamboree, forces stadium to clear

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- According to Chattanooga Police department,. “This evening, law enforcement and on-site security were working the Best of Prep Football Jamboree at Finley Stadium when an altercation was observed on the concourse. A Hamilton County Deputy deployed their taser while breaking up the altercation. The sound of the taser caused panic and sent patrons running. The stadium was cleared in order to restore calm. No weapons were found and no one was injured.”
CHATTANOOGA, TN

