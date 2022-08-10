Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
chattanoogapulse.com
Brooke Pippenger Selected As Town Consultant For The Town Of Lookout Mountain
On August 1st, Brooke Pippenger began serving as the Town Consultant for the Town of Lookout Mountain, TN - a role that current Mayor Walker Jones had added to his duties after the retirement of Dwight Montague in 2018. Prior to accepting the position, Pippenger worked with the Mother’s Day...
chattanoogapulse.com
Federal DOT Grant To Make Downtown Chattanooga An Electric Vehicle Testbed
Chattanooga will be home to the nation’s largest electric vehicle “living testbed,” thanks to $9.2 million in funding for a project proposed by the city and scientists at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with municipal, private industry and research partners. Funding will come from a $4.5-million...
WTVC
Team Spirit Day at the Chattanooga Market!
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Robbie Brown from Freaky Funnels talks about how this Sunday is Team Spirit Day at the Chattanooga Market! Freaky Funnels is a gourmet funnel cake mobile business that also offers a variety of freshly made to order items such as fried Oreos, hand-dipped corn dogs, hand-cut seasoned spiral potatoes, fried Twinkies, ice cream sundaes, fresh squeezed lemonade & more!
WDEF
From The Archives: 1982 Flooding
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – We usually think of summertime as hot and dry in our area. But this year is an outlier. It has been hot, but we’ve also seen more than our share of rain in East Tennessee this summer. However, that’s not unheard of.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDEF
Buses Carrying Migrants Frequenting Lookout Valley
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — This morning, police received numerous calls about two buses that were parked next to the comfort inn and suites in Lookout Valley. The buses were similar to those that stopped in Rising Fawn, Georgia, on Thursday while carrying migrants from Texas. “It’s my understanding that the...
Two Adorable Tennessee Tiny Homes Make Perfect Vacay Getaway & They’re For Sale Together
Tiny homes are becoming a trend all over. People are downsizing and destressing their lives. These two Tennessee tiny homes have a rich history and come as a packaged deal. It's always awesome to find out the home you lived in has a story behind it. The tiny homes were built by Mr. Churchwell who owned a Bed & Breakfast at the end of Memory Lane. It almost sounds like a children's storybook doesn't it? Mr. Churchwell built both homes before the 1996 Olympics in hopes that people would come and stay in these homes while they were in town.
mymix1041.com
Local News for Friday, August 12th
Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. According to Tennessee State Rep. Kelly Keisling, the state is waiving vehicle registration fees for a year. This apparently began July 1 of 2022 and will last until June 30 of 2023, according...
Government Technology
Chattanooga, Tenn., Nets $4.57M Grant for EV Management
(TNS) — Chattanooga was awarded a $4.57 million federal grant Wednesday for an integrated, smart transportation management system for electric vehicles so drivers can find charging stations. Mina Sartipi — director of the Center for Urban Informatics and Progress, one of the city's partners in the project — said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
chattanoogapulse.com
City Receives $25 Million Federal Grant To Replace And Improve Wilcox Boulevard Bridge
The City of Chattanooga will receive $25 million in federal funds to replace the 70-year-old, long-deteriorating Wilcox Boulevard Bridge with a new, modern structure that will better connect residents to the Tennessee River while enhancing a core logistics corridor for the city. The funding, which was granted by the U.S....
WDEF
Night two of 2022 Jamboree
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Cleveland working on reps in shotgun. McCallie looking impressive marching the ball down the field for not just one but two short rushing touchdowns. Soddy Daisy and Brainerd getting some 4th down and short in game experience Soddy coming up victorious in this match up.
chattanoogapulse.com
4 Bridges Arts Festival Ranked In National List Of Top 200 Arts Festivals
The Association for Visual Arts announces that the 4 Bridges Arts Festival was recently voted the #29 best fine arts festival in the country in Sunshine Artist Magazine’s annual 200 Best Festival listings. The festival ranked #86 in 2019, and #12 in 2020 list. Rankings for the 2022 list...
WTVC
Metro Plumbing, Heating and Air: 3 quick things to do to "re-set your house"
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's Back to School time and we're all re-setting our routines for the school year, sports, and extracurriculars. From Metro Plumbing Heating & Air, Drew Hardin has three quick things every homeowner should do to "re-set your HOUSE." Stay connected with Metro Plumbing, Heating & Air.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rue-morgue.com
Piercing the Veil – The Read House Hotel
Hotels are the epitome of liminal spaces, if you think about it. Revolving doors, blurred faces, unique foot falls echoing along marbled corridors that hold stories all their own. Constellation points in time lived by countless souls with various destinations, all passing through these darkened walls. A sort of limbo in its own right, a hotel; serving as an in-between space, providing shelter during times of travel and transition, and sometimes, a longer stay.
chattanoogapulse.com
Operation Move In At UTC Begins On August 17
When incoming University of Tennessee at Chattanooga first-year students move into West Campus housing as part of Operation Move In proceedings on Aug. 17-18, they will have more than apartments waiting for them. They have Liz Hathaway, and she has big plans. Hathaway, a UC Foundation assistant professor of kinesiology,...
WDEF
City announces money for new Wilcox Boulevard Bridge
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga officials say they have landed one of the largest transportation investments in the city’s history. The Federal Government will send $25 million from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure program to replace the aging Wilcox Boulevard Bridge over the railyards. The 70 year old bridge can...
WDEF
Severe storms lead to flooded roads in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Reports of roads being closed due to the inclement rain spread all throughout the Tennessee Valley from Alton Park to East Ridge. W. 33rd Street in Chattanooga was just one of several roads that became submerged on Wednesday. While some drivers braced themselves and crossed, others...
WTVC
After Chattanooga Save A Lot closes, residents are left in food desert once again
After its grand opening last year, the Save A Lot on Glass Street in Chattanooga is now officially closed. With the area considered to be a food desert, this leaves few options for shoppers once again in the community. We spoke with those in the community to see what needs...
chattanoogapulse.com
Kyiv City Ballet Ticket Sales Begin August 15
Tickets for the upcoming Kyiv City Ballet tour performances at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Fine Arts Center go on sale at 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15. The Kyiv City Ballet is scheduled for three Chattanooga performances in the newly renovated Roland Hayes Concert Hall in the UTC Fine Arts Center on Oct. 5-7, with performances beginning each night at 7:30 p.m.
Grundy County Herald
Tracy City celebrates two businesses
Tracy City Mayor Nadene Moore, TC Aldermen Sara Brown, Stacie Hutcheson and Jimmy Harris, and Mickey MacLeod, TC Town Clerk, celebrated two more family owned and run businesses in Tracy City. This ribbon cutting tour included Rosie’s Farmhouse Kitchen and Big John’s Trading Post. Though both have been open for...
WDEF
Taser used in altercation at Finley Stadium during Best of Prep Football Jamboree, forces stadium to clear
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- According to Chattanooga Police department,. “This evening, law enforcement and on-site security were working the Best of Prep Football Jamboree at Finley Stadium when an altercation was observed on the concourse. A Hamilton County Deputy deployed their taser while breaking up the altercation. The sound of the taser caused panic and sent patrons running. The stadium was cleared in order to restore calm. No weapons were found and no one was injured.”
Comments / 0