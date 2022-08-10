ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

mynewsla.com

Person Killed in Rollover Crash on 60 Freeway in Moreno Valley

One person was killed when an SUV went off a freeway and rolled down an embankment in Moreno Valley Saturday. The solo-vehicle crash was reported at 12:55 p.m. on the eastbound side of the 60 Freeway west of World Logistics Center Parkway, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire Damages Apartment Building in Carson Area

A fire damaged an apartment building in the Carson area Friday. Firefighters sent to Figueroa and 228th streets at 8:39 a.m. extinguished the flames in about 15 minutes, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. There were no immediate reports of injuries. The cause of the fire was under...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man killed in multi-vehicle freeway on Southland freeway

IRVINE, Calif. – A man was killed Saturday in a crash involving at least three vehicles on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Irvine, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 5:30 a.m. on the northbound freeway at Jeffrey Road, the California Highway Patrol reported. Firefighters and paramedics were...
KTLA

Vehicle bursts into flames on 605 Freeway

Two men barely escaped injury when their car burst into flames early Saturday morning near Irwindale. Authorities say the men were driving around 2 a.m. on the 605 Freeway south of the 210 Freeway, when they smelled smoke coming from the engine. They tried to pull over to the center median, but quickly realized they […]
IRWINDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

CBS LA

Firefighters knockdown structure fire in Whittier

Firefighters managed to quickly knockdown a fire that broke out in Whittier on Friday afternoon. It's unclear at this moment what caused the structure to catch fire but first responders quickly put out the fire in 12 minutes. The structure that firefighters were responding to is located on the 15000 block of E. Lashburn Street in Whittier, near La Mirada Boulevard and Colima Road. No injuries have been reported at this moment. On Thursday a large fire broke out in Norwalk near the 105 and 605 Freeways, which shut down transition roads to the freeways.
WHITTIER, CA
nypressnews.com

Large fire breaks out near 105, 605 Freeways

The Los Angeles County Fire Department is battling a large fire near the 105 and 605 Freeways. The California Highway Patrol has shut down the 105 and 605 transition roads. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the fire began at a homeless encampment. This is a developing...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
paininthepass.info

Man Killed In I-15 Crash Identified

BAKER, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A driver 24-year-old Los Angeles man was killed in a crash on Interstate 15 near the town of Baker has been identified as Joey Dee Hagedorn. The crash took place shortly after 5:30am August 6, 2022 near mile marker 148, near Halloran Springs Road, in the northbound lanes, California Highway Patrol said.
BAKER, CA
mynewsla.com

Hazardous Spill Shuts Down Freeway in Perris; Evacuations Ordered

Fire authorities said Friday it could take two to three days to clean up a hazardous spill from a railcar near Perris, and there is a possibility of an explosion from the chemicals in the tanker. The hazardous spill from a railcar tanker led to closure of the Escondido (215)...
PERRIS, CA
mynewsla.com

Los Angeles Man Killed in Marijuana Dispensary Shooting

A man shot to death at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said Saturday. Azuma Bennett was 30 years old, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the Marina del Rey sheriff’s station were called at 9:45 a.m. Friday to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID teen stabbed to death on basketball court

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A 17-year-old boy who was found dead from an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area was identified Saturday. Jaime Castellano Jr. was identified as the stabbing victim, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Paramedics pronounced Castellano dead at the scene.
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

One Killed in Vehicle Crash in South Los Angeles

One person was killed in a solo vehicle crash in South Los Angeles Thursday evening. Firefighters and paramedics were called at around 9:52 p.m. to the 1200 block of East 23rd Street, near Central Avenue, where they learned the vehicle had struck a parked truck and trapped one person inside the vehicle, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

1 person killed in Covina Metrolink crash

COVINA, Calif. - A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a Metrolink train Thursday in Covina. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:58 a.m. to North Irwindale Avenue and East San Bernardino Road, where they learned the train had collided with a pedestrian, the CHP said.
COVINA, CA
mynewsla.com

Los Angeles Man Arrested in Stabbing Death in Pasadena

A 26-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a man to death in Pasadena, authorities said Saturday. Officers were sent to the 600 block of North Lake Avenue regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call at 10:55 p.m. Friday. They found the victim in the street suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to Lt. Keith Gomez of the Pasadena Police Department.
PASADENA, CA

