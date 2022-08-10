ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyer County, TN

KFVS12

Police searching for stolen truck out of Graves Co.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with locating a stolen truck. Deputy Peyton Jackson says a white 2005 Ford F-150 was stolen from the parking lot of Adam’s/Clark Electrical on US-45 North. The sheriff’s office was notified of the incident...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Carbondale police investigating recent reports of vandalism

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff's Office is asking for help with locating a stolen truck. Deputy Peyton Jackson says a white 2005 Ford F-150 was stolen from the parking lot of Adam's/Clark Electrical on US-45 North. The sheriff's office was notified of the incident...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Firefighters rescue lost ram, re-home it at their station

Firefighters rescue lost ram, re-home it at their station
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Hope Therapeutic Center expanding

Hope Therapeutic Center expanding

The Hope Therapeutic Center expanded to Sikeston and Farmington.
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Rising food costs

Rising food costs
SIKESTON, MO

