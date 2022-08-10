ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Semi-truck overturned in Kentucky, spilling thousands of beer cans

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KKokB_0hBvv7GD00

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A semi-truck overturned on a roadway in Kentucky Wednesday morning, spilling thousands of beer cans all over the area.

The Louisville Metro Police told WLKY that the crash happened around 8:50 a.m. The truck was coming from the Interstate 71 ramp onto the Gene Snyder Freeway in Kentucky when it overturned. The truck spilled thousands of cans of Bud Light beer.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Traffic Response and Incident Management Assisting the River Cities (TRIMARC) on Facebook said that the roadway was blocked for some time as crews worked to clean up the beer cans.

LMPD on Twitter said that the crash involved no injuries and recommended that drivers heading in the area be cautious.

The driver got out of the truck on his own, according to WLKY. The cause of the crash has not been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

LMPD officer involved collision with bicyclist

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A bicyclist hit a LMPD cruiser Saturday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 3:00p.m. Sunday an LMPD officer was involved in a vehicle collision with a bicyclist on 31st Street and Bank Street. LMPD says that the women riding the bike was traveling...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Burned body found on Six Mile Lane near west Buechel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found burned on Six Mile Lane on Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Fire responded to the 4400 block of Six Mile Lane just after 11 a.m. On scene, fire found a body, gender unknown, that had been burned. A...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Louisville, KY
Accidents
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
River, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville judge upholds order for Portland gas station to vacate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge upheld an order for a Louisville gas station to vacate on Friday. Boone's Marathon gas station in Portland has been ordered to shutdown for 90 days after a string of violence at the business. The order to vacate was issued earlier this month following...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS 11

Man arrested after being shot at Louisville hotel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is facing charges after attempting to attack a woman, according to Metro Police. Arrest records show Metro Police officers arrived at the Days Inn on Fern Valley Road on Aug. 8 to find Ralph Dulak suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers also said they...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Snyder
WHAS11

LMPD: 2 men rob USPS employee at gunpoint

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a United States Postal Service employee was robbed at gunpoint Friday. Around 5 p.m. police said they responded to the call of a robbery in the 7800 block of Bramble Lane, near Greenwood Road in the PRP neighborhood. When police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

KYTC details detour for 5-day overpass closure in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The above video is when the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the 48-day closure of part of I-65. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is closing part of a road starting Aug. 15. According to a press release, KYTC will close KY 1703, otherwise known as...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Light Beer#Traffic Accident#Wlky#Trafficalert#Lmpd#Cox Media Group
Washington Examiner

Possible explosives labeled 'bomb 1' and 'bomb 2' found in Louisville area

Police in Kentucky have declared downtown Louisville safe to travel in once again after finding and removing a suspicious device that was feared to be a bomb. The public safety office MetroSafe received a report of a "suspicious package" on 5th Street near Jefferson and Market at 8:20 a.m., where the Louisville Metro Police Department found the device, which appeared to be a pipe with wires sticking out of it, the department told the Washington Examiner. By 1:35 p.m., LMPD Chief Erika Shields announced that the device had been deemed safe for transportation, and the FBI would be taking control of the investigation, according to WDRB.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
wvih.com

Man Killed In Crash During Pursuit Identified

The name of the man killed in a crash while fleeing police last month in Hardin County has been released. Douglas Mullins, 42 of Louisville, was killed July 18 after his car caught fire after crashing into three other vehicles. Kentucky State Police troopers were attempting to pull over the...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
114K+
Followers
121K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy