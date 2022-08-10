ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Randleman, NC
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
abc45.com

Two Arrested in Randolph County Stolen Truck Discovery

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On August 3, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division located a stolen truck at the residence of Jacob Taylor Yow on Old NC Hwy 13. An inventory of the vehicle, resulted in other stolen items being located. The suspects and the vehicle...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Utility trailer stolen from Summit Church in Oak Ridge

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A utility trailer was stolen from Summit Church in Oak Ridge Wednesday, according to Guilford County officials. Guilford County Sheriff's Office is searching for whoever stole the utility trailer. The suspect was driving a white, early 2010s model Chevrolet Silverado with a ladder rack and...
OAK RIDGE, NC
WXII 12

Lexington police investigate report of gunshots

LEXINGTON, N.C. — At about 12:07 p.m. Friday, Lexington police officers responded to a report of gunshots in the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard area. After arrival, it was reported to Lexington police that a juvenile was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital. After the initial...
LEXINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pipe Bombs#The Bomb Squad#Nc Dot
FOX8 News

I-40 West crash closes left lane in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 40 West is closed following a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 222, near Exit 222 for Old US-421. The closure began at 3:26 p.m. and lasted until 4:12 p.m. There is no word […]
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Arrest Made in Asheboro Stolen Camper

ASHEBORO, N.C. — On July 13, Detectives with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division located property (camper) on Fairview Farm Rd., Asheboro, that had been reported stolen on June 25th from the Osborn Mill Rd. area of Asheboro. Evidence was collected and it was returned to the owner.
ASHEBORO, NC
WBTV

Firefighters rescue woman from burning home in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters in Salisbury rescued a woman from a burning house on Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported just after 3:30 p.m. in the 400 block of S. Shaver Street. Firefighters arrived in just over two minutes. Officials said the fire was most active in the back of the house and near a back porch.
SALISBURY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WXII 12

Editorial: Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson is charting a new course

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Chief Catrina Thompson is retiring from the Winston-Salem Police Department and is setting off to serve as a U.S. Marshal. Thompson has been nominated to serve as a U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of North Carolina, according to the White House news release. The recent round of nominations also includes Terry Burgin, nominated for U.S. Marshal for the Western District of North Carolina, and Glenn McNeill, nominated for U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

VIDEO: Landfill fire on West Hanes Mill Road in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — There was a landfill fire at the Hanes Mill Road Solid Waste Facility that began on Friday night. The Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to the facility on 325 West Hanes Mill Road after getting reports of a landfill fire. Video from the scene shows a large cloud of smoke billowing from […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem: 1 person injured in Wednesday night shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is recovering after being shot late Wednesday night in Winston-Salem. Police say the shooting happened at the intersection of Old Greensboro Road and Barbara Jane Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and has since been released. Police believe the shooting...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
caswellmessenger.com

Semora man charged with shooting Caswell deputy

On Wednesday, August 10, 2022 the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged 51 year old Semora Township resident Kevin Anthony Desilva with the commission of the following FELONIOUS criminal offenses; (1) count of ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER; (1) count of ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON WITH INTENT TO KILL INFLICTING SERIOUS INJURY; (2) counts of ASSAULT WITH A FIREARM ON LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER and (1) count of DISCHARGING A FIREARM INTO AN OCCUPIED VEHICLE.
WXII 12

Winston-Salem landfill catches on fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Firefighters battled a fire at the Hanes Mill Road Solid Waste Facility Friday night. Click video player above to watch other WXII 12 News headlines. The Winston-Salem fire department was called to the landfill in the 300 block of W. Hanes Mill Road at 10:24 p.m., according to the fire department spokesperson.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WRAL

Large police presence in Caswell County neighborhood

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Sky5 is flying over an active police scene in Semora, which is in Caswell County, north of Wake County. Dozens of police officers and first responders were seen lined up in a remote area of Caswell County.
CASWELL COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy