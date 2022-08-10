Read full article on original website
NC man found hiding in attic, charged in series of vehicle thefts
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Randolph County man is facing charges relating to a series of vehicle thefts in several counties, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. On July 18, deputies came to Caraway Mountain Road in Asheboro after getting a report about two stolen vehicles — a dump truck and a box […]
cbs17
Do you recognize him? Deputies looking for suspect in Rougemont convenience store break-in
ROUGEMONT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a convenience store break-in. Deputies say someone wearing a ski mask broke into Handy Andy’s at 7136 NC 157 in Rougemont Monday. They say the person stole multiple cartons of cigarettes. The...
cbs17
Orange Co. deputies looking for liquor store break-in suspect with ‘distinguishing’ clothes
MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person caught on surveillance video while breaking into a liquor store in Mebane. Sunday night, deputies said the suspect broke into the ABC store at 7713 US Highway 70W and then fled the store on foot.
WBTV
CMPD officer involved in fatal Forsyth County shooting placed on administrative leave
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A CMPD officer who fired shots at a murder suspect in Forsyth County has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to the police department. The officer was identified as Detective Paul Weis, of CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT). Police say that placing an...
Police hunt for NC teen suspected in fatal shooting involving stolen gun
One person was killed in a Fayetteville shooting involving a stolen gun, according to police.
abc45.com
Two Arrested in Randolph County Stolen Truck Discovery
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On August 3, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division located a stolen truck at the residence of Jacob Taylor Yow on Old NC Hwy 13. An inventory of the vehicle, resulted in other stolen items being located. The suspects and the vehicle...
Utility trailer stolen from Summit Church in Oak Ridge
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A utility trailer was stolen from Summit Church in Oak Ridge Wednesday, according to Guilford County officials. Guilford County Sheriff's Office is searching for whoever stole the utility trailer. The suspect was driving a white, early 2010s model Chevrolet Silverado with a ladder rack and...
WXII 12
Lexington police investigate report of gunshots
LEXINGTON, N.C. — At about 12:07 p.m. Friday, Lexington police officers responded to a report of gunshots in the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard area. After arrival, it was reported to Lexington police that a juvenile was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital. After the initial...
NC sheriff's deputy shot trying to serve domestic violence order, officers now in standoff with barricaded Semora man
Semora, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff's deputy was shot multiple times while serving domestic violence protection order spurring an hours-long standoff between an armed man and dozens of law enforcement officers. Caswell County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived to a home on Paradise Lane in Semora Wednesday just before...
I-40 West crash closes left lane in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 40 West is closed following a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 222, near Exit 222 for Old US-421. The closure began at 3:26 p.m. and lasted until 4:12 p.m. There is no word […]
abc45.com
Arrest Made in Asheboro Stolen Camper
ASHEBORO, N.C. — On July 13, Detectives with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division located property (camper) on Fairview Farm Rd., Asheboro, that had been reported stolen on June 25th from the Osborn Mill Rd. area of Asheboro. Evidence was collected and it was returned to the owner.
WBTV
Firefighters rescue woman from burning home in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters in Salisbury rescued a woman from a burning house on Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported just after 3:30 p.m. in the 400 block of S. Shaver Street. Firefighters arrived in just over two minutes. Officials said the fire was most active in the back of the house and near a back porch.
WXII 12
Editorial: Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson is charting a new course
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Chief Catrina Thompson is retiring from the Winston-Salem Police Department and is setting off to serve as a U.S. Marshal. Thompson has been nominated to serve as a U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of North Carolina, according to the White House news release. The recent round of nominations also includes Terry Burgin, nominated for U.S. Marshal for the Western District of North Carolina, and Glenn McNeill, nominated for U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
VIDEO: Landfill fire on West Hanes Mill Road in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — There was a landfill fire at the Hanes Mill Road Solid Waste Facility that began on Friday night. The Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to the facility on 325 West Hanes Mill Road after getting reports of a landfill fire. Video from the scene shows a large cloud of smoke billowing from […]
1 in hospital after deputy-involved shooting in Asheboro, Randolph County deputies say
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is in the hospital after a deputy-involved shooting in Asheboro on Wednesday, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. Around 5 p.m., Randolph County deputies responded to a welfare check on Cable Creek Road in Asheboro. Arriving deputies saw a male leave the home with a […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem: 1 person injured in Wednesday night shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is recovering after being shot late Wednesday night in Winston-Salem. Police say the shooting happened at the intersection of Old Greensboro Road and Barbara Jane Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and has since been released. Police believe the shooting...
caswellmessenger.com
Semora man charged with shooting Caswell deputy
On Wednesday, August 10, 2022 the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged 51 year old Semora Township resident Kevin Anthony Desilva with the commission of the following FELONIOUS criminal offenses; (1) count of ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER; (1) count of ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON WITH INTENT TO KILL INFLICTING SERIOUS INJURY; (2) counts of ASSAULT WITH A FIREARM ON LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER and (1) count of DISCHARGING A FIREARM INTO AN OCCUPIED VEHICLE.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem landfill catches on fire
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Firefighters battled a fire at the Hanes Mill Road Solid Waste Facility Friday night. Click video player above to watch other WXII 12 News headlines. The Winston-Salem fire department was called to the landfill in the 300 block of W. Hanes Mill Road at 10:24 p.m., according to the fire department spokesperson.
WRAL
Large police presence in Caswell County neighborhood
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Sky5 is flying over an active police scene in Semora, which is in Caswell County, north of Wake County. Dozens of police officers and first responders were seen lined up in a remote area of Caswell County.
Standoff over, man suspected of shooting Caswell County deputy now in custody
The man suspected of shooting a Caswell County deputy Wednesday morning is now in police custody.
