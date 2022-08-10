ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Delicious smash burgers with Carolina Jax

Carolina Jax started as a quaint little food trailer in late 2016. Chef Anthony’s vision was to bring the tastes of the Carolinas down to his new home in Jacksonville, FL. Carolina Jax, then operating under another name, quickly gained traction and began to win several local awards with their imaginative burgers.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Florida Entertainment
24hip-hop.com

How did Maine SFSG get his fame in the Music industry?

Lyricist Maine SFSG is from Jacksonville, Florida. He launched his record label, So Fly So Gone Music Group, with his close family and friends, in the early 2000s. Maine always knew he wanted to make music, but it wasn’t until he was 12 years old—a critical turning point—that he recorded his voice and skills.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
904happyhour.com

904 Seafood Guide: 7 Local Seafood Favorites

It's summer which means it's "o-fish-ally" seafood season! We've curated a list of 7 staple seafood spots in Jacksonville to check out before the summer comes to an end. Obviously we're blessed to be able to enjoy quality seafood year-round in Florida, however we can all agree that seafood in the summer simply hits different.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

The go-to spot for vintage apparel

A new spot has opened up off Beach Blvd. & Hodges and it has unique items from everything Vintage, Sneakers, and Streetwear in Duval County. This will be you new #1 go to spot for vintage Jaguar apparel as well. Owner Kameron Mitchell said he dedicated the last 3 years...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Crews respond to house fire in Loretto

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Crews responded Saturday afternoon to a house fire in Loretto. Firefighters could be seen around 2:15 p.m. at the house on Sweetwater Oaks Drive near the intersection of Loretto Road and San Jose Boulevard. The fire was out by that time. News4JAX was told that no...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

New Publix 20 years in the making finally opens in East San Marco

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A long-awaited Publix opened its doors in East San Marco Thursday morning after being in the works for 20 years. Dozens were through the doors in the first hour Thursday with balloons set up at the main entrance to welcome them in after the 7 a.m. ribbon cutting.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Local pottery studio hosts classes from beginners to experts

Jacksonville Pottery Studio, located in Murray Hill, hosts classes from beginners to experts. For beginners, their team of pottery experts shows you how to hand build your own work of art using clay. They will teach you how to mold and shape the clay while using a pottery wheel. If you are already an expert, they offer memberships to come work in the studio as you please.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Celebrating World Diamond Day with Miriam's Jewelry

August 12th is World Diamond Day, and we are celebrating with Miriam’s Jewelry, a family-owned and female-operated jewelry store with locations in San Marco, Ponte Vedra and Jacksonville Beach. Miriam’s creates custom diamond jewelry including diamond engagement rings, diamond earrings and more. Misconceptions abound when it comes to...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Strong thunderstorms arrive and bring wind, rain to Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Severe Thunderstorm Warning: The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Duval County in northeastern Florida until 1:45 p.m. At 1:11 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Riverside, or over Jacksonville, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD: 60 mph wind gusts and nickel-size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Arlington, Baymeadows, Ortega, San Marco, Riverside and Tallyrand.
First Coast News

Increase in fake checks reported from Jacksonville businesses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are the checks coming into your business fraudulent? One Jacksonville-based bank says you might want to check, after they have seen an increase in reported check fraud attempts in businesses of all sizes. Jacksonville-based Florida Capital Bank has seen an 70% increase in fraud lose among...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Publix Continues its Home State Expansion with New Store in Jacksonville

Publix Food Markets on Thursday opened its newest Florida location at the Shoppes at East San Marco in Jacksonville. The 39,209-square-foot supermarket at 2039 Hendricks Ave Ste 325 features a multi-level shopping experience with a Publix Liquors and garage on the first level and the main store on the second level.

