mynewsla.com
One Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 405 Freeway in Irvine
A person was killed Saturday in a crash involving at least three vehicles on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Irvine, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 5:30 a.m. on the northbound freeway at Jeffrey Road, the California Highway Patrol reported. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the location...
2urbangirls.com
Man killed in multi-vehicle freeway on Southland freeway
IRVINE, Calif. – A man was killed Saturday in a crash involving at least three vehicles on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Irvine, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 5:30 a.m. on the northbound freeway at Jeffrey Road, the California Highway Patrol reported. Firefighters and paramedics were...
mynewsla.com
Buena Park Man Killed In Rollover Crash on 60 Freeway in Moreno Valley
A 73-year-old Buena Park man died Saturday when an SUV went off a freeway and rolled down an embankment in Moreno Valley. The solo-vehicle crash was reported at 12:55 p.m. on the eastbound side of the 60 Freeway west of World Logistics Center Parkway, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed While Crossing South LA Street
A man believed to be in his 50s was killed early Saturday morning when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles. The crash occurred at 2:58 a.m. on Broadway at 101st Street, according to Officer Matthew Cruz of the Los Angeles Police Department.
onscene.tv
Vehicle Crashes Into Fire Hydrant, Takes Over an Hour To Shut Water Off | San Bernardino
08.10.2022 | 7:30 PM | SAN BERNARDINO – A Vehicle crashed Into A Fire Hydrant next to small shopping parking lot allowing for a geyser of water with the vehicle stuck over it. Fire fighters arrived on scene and found the the driver out of the vehicle whom appeared...
Authorities report concerns of possible explosion after chemical leaks from rail car in Perris
Authorities say the rail car's temperature is "trending in a positive direction" and has dipped since the initial leak. However, it's not safe enough for investigators to get close.
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Apartment Building in Carson Area
A fire damaged an apartment building in the Carson area Friday. Firefighters sent to Figueroa and 228th streets at 8:39 a.m. extinguished the flames in about 15 minutes, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. There were no immediate reports of injuries. The cause of the fire was under...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed by Metrolink Train in Covina
A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a Metrolink train Thursday in Covina. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:58 a.m. to North Irwindale Avenue and East San Bernardino Road, where they learned the train had collided with a pedestrian, the CHP said. The pedestrian was...
Santa Clarita Radio
Canyon Country Crash Impacts Traffic After Car Overturns
A Canyon Country crash snarled traffic after a car landed on it’s side Thursday. Around 2:40 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a Canyon Country crash on Camp Plenty Road and Fairweather Street, said Esteban Benitez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Units on scene...
mynewsla.com
Los Angeles Man Killed in Marijuana Dispensary Shooting
A man shot to death at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said Saturday. Azuma Bennett was 30 years old, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the Marina del Rey sheriff’s station were called at 9:45 a.m. Friday to...
foxla.com
1 person killed in Covina Metrolink crash
COVINA, Calif. - A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a Metrolink train Thursday in Covina. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:58 a.m. to North Irwindale Avenue and East San Bernardino Road, where they learned the train had collided with a pedestrian, the CHP said.
NBC Los Angeles
All Victims Identified in Deadly High-Speed Crash at Windsor Hills Intersection
Two more victims killed in a tragic multi-car collision at a Windsor Hills intersection were identified by grieving family members and friends Wednesday visiting a memorial at the site of the fiery crash. Lynette Noble, 38, of Los Angeles, and 43-year-old friend Natesha Lewis were killed Aug. 4 when a...
mynewsla.com
Family Plans Vigil at Site of Deadly LA Crash in Windsor Hills
The family of a woman who was killed and burned beyond recognition in last week’s horrific crash in Windsor Hills that also left five other people dead will hold a candlelight vigil at the site Thursday evening. Relatives of Nathesia Lewis, 43, plan to gather at La Brea and...
Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez dies after being struck by pickup truck in Oxnard
Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez died Friday after being struck by a pickup truck in Oxnard.
VIDEO: ‘Fire Tornado’ Forms Outside Los Angeles, 200 Firefighters Battle Massive Blaze
A massive “fire tornado” swept the area around northwestern Los Angeles County. A “fire tornado” spanned around 150 acres of the area on Wednesday evening. Astounding video footage shows the blaze spinning in a tornado-like fashion. The fire, called the Sam Fire, navigates through California’s hilly terrain, decimating trees and other objects in its path.
Boiling chemical on rail car forces evacuation in California
PERRIS, Calif. (AP) — A section of a major Southern California freeway was shut down and 170 homes were under evacuation orders Friday as a chemical reaction inside a railroad tank car threatened to cause an explosion, authorities said. The tank car was parked on a spur off a main rail line along Interstate 215 in Riverside County, about 57 miles (92 kilometers) east of Los Angeles. County fire officials identified the chemical as styrene, which is used in making foam products. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the reaction, which dramatically raised the temperature inside the tanker car. However, the tanker was filled in Texas 50 days ago, and one possibility was that a stabilizing chemical in the tanker had broken down, said Mark Scoville with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Riverside County.
L.A. Weekly
Woman Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Sierra Avenue [Fontana, CA]
Female Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Accident on Foothill Boulevard. The incident occurred around 11:55 p.m., near the intersection of Sierra Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. Investigators said a woman was walking outside of the marked crosswalk on the westbound lanes of Foothill, just...
foxla.com
1 person killed in 5 Freeway crash in Burbank
BURBANK, Calif. - One person is dead following a crash involving a semi-truck on the 5 Freeway in Burbank Wednesday morning, officials said. According to California Highway Patrol, it happened just after 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-5 and W. Verdugo Avenue. Officials said a semi-truck crashed with...
Body found near Malibu Creek State Park reservoir
Authorities found a dead body at Malibu Creek State Park reservoir Thursday afternoon, reported by CBSLA. At about 2:50 p.m., rescuers were able to pull one person from the water, however, the victim died despite performing life-saving measures. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sent out homicide detectives to determine if there was any foul […] The post Body found near Malibu Creek State Park reservoir appeared first on The Malibu Times.
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in South L.A. Area
A man was fatally shot Friday in the View Park-Windsor Hills area of south Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway. The shooting was reported about 9:45 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The wounded man was taken to...
