The Best Pasta Shape Is Fusilli Corti Bucati
I’m not sure I ever wondered, back when they existed, what it would feel like to chew on the coils of a telephone cord. But in this mostly wireless world, I can now say I don’t think it would have been that bad: My new favorite pasta shape is essentially a telephone cord, or maybe those no-tie elastic shoelaces, except extruded from gluten. Chewy springs, I’ve learned, make for a particularly great bowl of pasta.
How Salt Bae Finessed London Steak Eaters for £7 Million in Three Months
Salt Bae’s London restaurant started as a myth, opened as a circus, and trades on a name. It embalmed steaks in gold leaf at £700 a pop, then had to take them off the menu; Salt Bae was peacocking around the place, knife in hand like a ringmaster, until he wasn’t, and the dining room at the foot of the Park Tower Hotel in Knightbridge became just another beefy tribute to conspicuous consumption. But in those short months that man and myth combined, Nusret Gökce took his diners to money town.
Add a Cereal Bar to Atlantic Station’s Lineup of New Restaurants This Fall
A cereal bar joins seafood boil restaurant Angry Crab Shack this fall in a building along Atlantic Drive at Atlantic Station, once home to the Pig and the Pearl barbecue restaurant and raw bar. Billed as a nostalgic breakfast and dessert shop, owned by franchisee Rhonda Jones and her family,...
It Happened to Me: I Had a Good Summer at HAGS
Eater NY is chronicling what we’ve loved this summer — a handful of the dishes, drinks, spaces, and people from restaurants that have opened in the past six months. For over a year, I had been hearing so much about HAGS, a highly-anticipated queer and trans-owned fine dining restaurant by chef Telly Justice and sommelier Camille Lindsley. As it turns out, the actual experience of dining at the new East Village spot — which opened in July — actually did feel as joyful as the messaging behind it.
9 Miami Spice Brunch Menus Worthy of a Try
Miami Spice is here, with three-course dining deals at nearly 200 restaurants throughout Miami-Dade. The promotion will run through September 30 and will feature Miami’s favorite meal, brunch, as an enjoyable three-course option for a fixed-price cost of only $28 per person. This year’s list of participants includes a...
Star Chef Charles Phan Is Turning This Berkeley Restaurant Into an Ode to Rice
The pandemic — if you want to put a positive spin on it, at least — provided chef Charles Phan with a lot of spare time to explore new hobbies. He spent a good chunk of it baking bread, he says, which kick-started the idea for his new-ish sandwich shop in the Mission, Chuck’s Takeaway, where the chef and his team bake thin-crusted Vietnamese baguettes, soft milk bread, and sourdough boules as bases for their hand-held meals.
