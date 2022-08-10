Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Rivian delivers on Q2 revenue, expects loss to widen another $700M
The automaker tucked the revised guidance within its second-quarter earnings report, telling investors that it expects to lose a whopping $5.45 billion in 2022, up from the $4.75 billion estimate it shared three months earlier. Rivian blamed the hike on several factors, including “supply chain challenges” and “raw material inflation.”
TechCrunch
SaaS startup Stimulus closes oversubscribed $2.5 million seed round
Tiffanie Stanard launched the company in 2017 with a focus on the supply chain, creating a product that provided establishments with the tools and data to choose, compare and form relationships with product suppliers and vendors. The result is a product that helps businesses cut costs by avoiding mismatched suppliers while introducing diverse vendors to companies that might have overlooked them.
