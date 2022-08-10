Read full article on original website
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was shot twice while sitting inside his car in Grand Rapids early Saturday morning. Grand Rapids Police say it happened just before 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Eastern Avenue SE and Burton Street SE. Police say the victim was sitting in his...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man and woman are hospitalized in stable condition after an early morning shooting Saturday, police said. The shooting took place at about 12:20 a.m. Aug. 13 in the area of Baxter Street SE and Diamond Avenue SE, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The...
Photos released of robbery suspect who shot at officers in Kalamazoo
Police called off the search for a suspect who shot at officers. The public was asked to avoid part of South Burdick Street.
1 Person Dead In A Bicycle Crash In Pullman (Allegan County, MI)
The fatal collision occurred in Allegan County’s Lee Township Friday morning after a vehicle crossed the center line and struck the bicyclist head-on. Officials responded to 102nd Avenue near 56th street at [..]
Investigators believe the man accused of hitting and killing 65-year-old Sandy Villarreal at an Oshtemo Walmart on Tuesday also tried attacking people at a Battle Creek Meijer the day before.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Sandy Villarreal loved to walk everywhere. She loved spending time outside and walking was a good way she could do that, her granddaughter LauRee Adams said. Villarreal, 65, had walked to Walmart, 501 N. 9th St., around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9. She was in...
Thursday afternoon, a man was charged with the murder of a woman after deputies and witnesses say he ran her over in a Walmart parking lot.
Two men were taken to the hospital after a crash on US-31 in Holland Township, the sheriff's office said.
Fox17
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person is injured following a shooting in southeast Grand Rapids early Friday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the incident occurred near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Burton Street before 2:30 a.m. We’re told the victim was sitting inside a car...
WWMTCw
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Michigan State Police troopers are looking for a suspect who stole from a Dollar General in Battle Creek. Several items were taken from the store on B Drive N around 8:30 p.m. July 30, police said. Exclusive dashcam video: 17-year-old alleged suspect leads high speed...
The driver involved in the felonious assault at a Walmart parking lot earlier this week has officially been charged.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI -- A man used a BB gun to rob a person of $40 in the Target store parking lot on West Main Street, but was later caught. Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said the man approached a vehicle parked in a handicap space right next to the Target store, 5350 West Main St.
Family is demanding justice for Sandy Villarreal, a Kalamazoo woman hit and killed by a driver in a Walmart parking lot on Tuesday.
A woman who has been charged for a crash that killed two cyclists participating in a Make-a-Wish bicycle ride and injured three others has had additional charges added.
abc57.com
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. - The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is investigating the homicide of a pedestrian on Tuesday. At 12:11 p.m., deputies were called to a Walmart in the 500 block of N. 9th Street in Kalamazoo for an incident involving a vehicle and pedestrian. According to the investigation, a...
abc57.com
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested following a reported robbery at a hotel in Roseland on July 24, according to the probable cause affidavit. Joseph Wingo was arrested on one count of robbery. At 6:06 a.m. on July 24, officers with the St. Joseph County Police Department...
abc57.com
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating an incident where a woman was jumped while taking out her trash. At 2 p.m. on Thursday, the victim said she was walking out of the common entry hallway door in the 600 block of K Lane to take out the trash when she was jumped by two unknown females.
A stretch of northbound US-131 in Grand Rapids is closed following a crash involving a pedestrian.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle accident that hospitalized an Elkhart man. According to the officials, the crash occurred just before [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
Police are looking for a bank robbery suspect in Wyoming.
