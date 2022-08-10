ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Report: Steelers’ Johnson Being Sued for No-Showing Youth Camp

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o5jQp_0hBvrU5b00

FlexWork Sports Management LLC claims that the receiver’s no-show to the camp subjected the company to “significant damages.”

Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is being sued after he did not show up at a youth football camp that he had previously agreed to host, a federal lawsuit acquired by Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette says .

In the lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, FlexWork Sports Management LLC claims that Johnson’s no-show to the late May camp subjected the company to “significant damages, in the form of refunds, credits, and reputational damage.”

The camp was set to take place at Cupples Stadium on the South Side of Pittsburgh, with a $125 admission fee to include a “team photo” with Johnson, in addition to a camp T-shirt and “take home items from event sponsors.” Prior to the camp, there were multiple conversations between the host company and Johnson.

However, FlexWork says in the lawsuit that on 9:47 a.m. on May 22—just 13 minutes before the start of the camp—one of Johnson’s agents texted a group of camp organizers saying that the receiver’s flight from Florida had been canceled the previous night and that he would arrive later in the day. But a further exchange between Johnson’s agent and a camp organizer revealed that Johnson did not want to wait around for a second flight and left the airport.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette , the lawsuit references a personal service agreement that says Johnson was to pay a $2,250 cancellation fee if he canceled his appearance after April 5, in addition to any expenses incurred by FlexWork to date.

FlexWork filed the complaint on Aug. 2, asking Johnson to repay the money that the company spent putting on the camp, in addition to a to-be-determined amount of money associated with damage to FlexWork’s brand, along with legal fees associated with the case.

Last Thursday, Johnson signed a two-year contract extensio n with the Steelers, that will pay him an average of $18.355 million per year, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Kimberley A. Martin . The 26-year-old is coming off of a breakout 2021 season, where he finished the year with 107 receptions, 1,161 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

More NFL Coverage:

Daily Cover: He’s One of the World’s Best Drivers, But His Alter Ego Is Just As Big a Star

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
ClutchPoints

Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting

America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
State
Florida State
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Spun

Report: Why Tom Brady Is Leaving The Bucs For 10 Days

It was announced on Thursday that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for a little over a week. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Brady's absence was discussed before training camp started. The team expects to have him back on the field after its second preseason game on Aug. 20.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
The Spun

Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend Is Ready For Training Camp

Before the real offseason practice began, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was enjoying some time away from the field. He wasn't alone, either. Jones escaped from the Patriots facility with his longtime girlfriend, Sophie Scott. The couple met at Alabama and have been together ever since. Earlier this offseason,...
NFL
E! News

Why Tom Brady Is Taking Time Away From Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Watch: Tom Brady's Wife Gisele Admits She Didn't Always Love Football. Tom Brady is stepping away from the NFL, temporarily. After the NFL quarterback missed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice on Aug. 11, coach Todd Bowles addressed Brady's training camp absence while speaking to reporters. "Tom has been excused today....
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Youth Football#Cowboys#American Football#The U S District Court
Yardbarker

Rumors Fly as Russell Wilson's Agent Spotted at Broncos HQ with Walton-Penner Group

Englewood, Colo. — Wednesday marked the first official practice launched under the Denver Broncos' new ownership team — the Walton-Penner group. While the Broncos sale became official on Tuesday afternoon, fans poured into UCHealth Training Center to get a glimpse of the star-studded ownership group led by Walmart heir Robert Walton and his son-in-law Greg Penner.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Concerning Kirk Cousins News

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was sent home as he wasn't feeling well during today's training camp practice. Head coach Kevin O'Connell says the team is still “working through” whether or not the starting quarterback has COVID-19. There is not yet a conclusive answer, per Vikings insider Ben Goessling.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Chiefs vs. Bears: Patrick Mahomes and starters will play first quarter

Head coach Andy Reid announced that the Kansas City Chiefs will play their starters for the first quarter or so against the Chicago Bears on Saturday. The Kansas City Chiefs are ready to kick off their preseason schedule with a visit to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Saturday, and it seems as if all parties involved on the roster are going to get some time to shake off the rust with some real snaps in the opening exhibition.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

89K+
Followers
37K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy