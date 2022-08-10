2022 Emmys Host Is Kenan Thompson

Following a prolonged hunt for a new host , Kenan Thompson was announced as the presenter of the annual event in a statement obtained by Vanity Fair . Atlanta-native, former Disney star and longest-running SNL cast member. Thompson can’t be more excited about playing host for the 74th Annual Primetime Emmys at his current network, NBC. “Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC — my longtime network family — makes it even more special,” Thompson said in a press statement. “Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favorite shows.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Emmys / Television Academy (@televisionacad)

Thompson has extensive hosting experience having hosted both the 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards and the 47th People’s Choice Awards last year. And as a result of his lengthy track as an SNL regular will only help make the 3-hour award show entertaining. “Kenan is well-regarded as one of funniest, likable and accomplished performers of the last two decades and his tenure on ‘Saturday Night Live’ speaks for itself,” Jen Neal, executive VP of Live Events for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in the same statement. “We know he’ll bring an excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves.” Apart from his 19 season stint in SNL, Thompson is also know for his character in the movie “Snakes on a Plane” (2006), “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (2016–2019), and the ’90s comedy show “Kenan & Kel” (1996–2000).

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kenan Thompson (@kenanthompson)

Some of the notable nominations for this year’s Emmys are “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” as best talk show, Donald Glover as best male lead comedy actor for his role in the show “ Atlanta ,” and former BuzzFeed influencer Quinta Brunson as best female lead comedy actor for her role in “Abbot Elementary.”

CBS Television Network touts 28 nominations and MTV Entertainment receives 18 nominations, led by Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” and VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” SHOWTIME® earned 17 Nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series and Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series for “Yellowjackets”

Additionally, BET+ earned its first-ever nominations for both “The Ms. Pat Show” and “The Porter.”

The post 2022 Emmys Host Is Kenan Thompson appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine .