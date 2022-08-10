Read full article on original website
Goat yoga is a new way to relax in the Omaha metro
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — Mental health has been a hot topic lately. With the pandemic, inflation and the most recent health crisis of monkey pox; more and more people are feeling the affects of it all. Stress is becoming something many people need help dealing with. There's...
Back to school means drivers need to be more alert
OMAHA—Being behind the wheel is having an object more than 1,000 pounds under your control. You're going to see more students and teachers on the same road with your vehicle as classes start back up. "We've had school started this week already," AAA public affairs specialist Brian Ortner said....
'The need is critical": UNMC is hiring healthcare workers
(Omaha,Neb) — University of Nebraska Medical Center is looking to hire and in rapid speed. "We are hiring and hiring fast,” said Alicia Youngblood, recruiter. Explained applicants would have to wait over two weeks in the past to go through the hiring process with UNMC. Since this week...
Two new economic developers joining the Omaha Mayor's Office
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert has hired two experienced economic developers to her staff, her office announced Friday. Jacquelyn Morrison will join as the Deputy Chief of Staff for Economic Development and Development Services after working in the State of Nebraska Department of Development (DED) and the Revenue Department.
Man wanted for second degree murder after shooting at Florence Tower
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The Omaha Police Homicide Unit are looking for a 20-year-old man after investigating a shooting that took place at Florence Tower on Friday morning. OPD responded to Florence Tower around 8:45 a.m. after reports of a shooting. Officers then found Shalonna Houston, 26, dead at...
OPD arrest man after attempting to rob a bank using a fake bomb threat
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police announced Thursday that they have arrested the man who fled after attempting to rob a bank. Authorities arrested 41-year-old Jason Felder after he attempted to rob the First National Bank near 50th and Ames Avenue just before 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. Officials...
OPD investigating after man dies from injuries in Friday morning shooting
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — An investigation into a shooting that happened Friday morning is now being investigated as a homicide. Omaha police say they arrived at Children's hospital to investigate the shooting of 22-year-old Anthony Collins after he arrived by private car. The actually shooting took place near 49th...
